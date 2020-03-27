Central Bank of Barbados : Amended Operating Hours for the Central Bank of Barbados

Log in
03/27/2020 | 11:18pm EDT
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

From Monday, March 30, 2020 until Tuesday, April 14, 2020, the Central Bank of Barbados' operating hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily. This is in accordance with the partial national shutdown announced by the Government of Barbados in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Operations during this period will also be limited.

As previously advised, individuals and businesses should submit forms, documents and other correspondence electronically.

Exchange control application forms and supporting documentation should be sent to foreignexchange@centralbank.org.bb.

Persons wishing to confirm exchange rates for Customs and Excise purposes should email their query, accompanied by the relevant documentation to bankingops@centralbank.org.bb. That address should also be used for treasury-related matters, while investment managers should send their correspondence to investmentunit@centralbank.org.bb

General queries should be directed to info@centralbank.org.bb

Given the evolving nature of the situation, the Bank is advising that people monitor its website and social media channels for further information, including confirmation of the resumption of regular business hours.

The Central Bank encourages all Barbadians to follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and to rely on credible sources of information as we all work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 03:17:06 UTC
