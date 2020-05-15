Central Bank of Barbados : New Protocols for Visiting the Central Bank of Barbados

Log in
05/15/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
New Protocols for Visiting the Central Bank of Barbados
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 15 May, 2020
General Press Release
Views: 42
Print Share

The Central Bank of Barbados has implemented new protocols for all persons visiting its headquarters, the Tom Adams Financial Centre, effective May 18, 2020. These protocols are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We have implemented these measures to protect our employees, tenants, and members of the public who come into our offices to conduct business,' explained Deputy Governor, Alwyn Jordan, who also heads up the Bank's COVID-19 task force.

Under the new protocols, everyone entering the Central Bank will be required to wear a mask. However, for security reasons, they will have to briefly remove their mask and show their entire face before being allowed to proceed beyond the reception area.

Additionally, persons visiting or conducting business at the Bank must answer screening questions and have their temperature taken before being granted access.

Jordan confirmed that anyone with an elevated temperature or whose responses to the screening questions deem them to be a potential health risk, will not be granted access to the Bank. For the purpose of the Bank's protocols, and following consultations with medical experts, an elevated temperature is determined as 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher.

He also revealed that while the Bank is open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., it is still asking people to limit their visits to the building. 'Given the importance of maintaining physical distance during this pandemic, to the extent possible, we continue to encourage people to conduct their business with us electronically. We have created several dedicated email addresses where people can send their applications and documentation and then receive responses via the same means.'

Completed exchange control application forms, along with supporting documentation, can be sent to: foreignexchange@centralbank.org.bb. Once processed, the forms will also be returned via email. Treasury-related documents can be sent to bankingops@centralbank.org.bb, while investment managers should email investmentunit@centralbank.org.bb.

Jordan also noted that, 'We advise Barbadians to monitor our website and social media channels for any updates or changes to our operations, and, more critically, we encourage everyone to get information about COVID-19 from reliable sources and to follow the guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Stay safe.'



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
