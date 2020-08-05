Central Bank of Barbados Review of the Economy: January - June 2020
|
Author(s):
|
Central Bank Of Barbados
Governor Cleviston Haynes delivers the Central Bank of Barbados' review of Barbados' economic performance in the first six months of 2020 and gives his outlook for the remainder of the year.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 16:36:06 UTC