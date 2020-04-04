Log in
Central Bank of Barbados : The Central Bank Continues Operations During the Extended Curfew

04/04/2020 | 10:26am EDT
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

The Central Bank of Barbados advises that during the 24-hour curfew, it will continue to provide services to enable the national payments system to function and urgent international payments to be made. In this regard, the Bank will continue to:

  • Deliver currency notes to the banking system to support the operations of automatic banking machines
  • Provide access to the Real Time Gross Settlement system for banks to facilitate domestic transfers
  • Process electronic transactions through the Automated Clearing House
  • Participate in and facilitate cheque clearing and settlement as required by and in a collaboration with the banking system
  • Approve exchange control transactions to facilitate urgent international payments

'The Bank will provide the required support to allow commercial banks to service their clients and to function under the circumstances,' Governor Cleviston Haynes assured. However, he explained that customers may encounter some delays, given the national situation.

The Bank encourages persons to email their exchange control applications to foreignexchange@centralbank.org.bb.Persons wishing to confirm exchange rates for Customs and Excise purposes should email their query, accompanied by the relevant documentation to bankingops@centralbank.org.bb. That address should also be used for treasury-related matters, while investment managers should send their correspondence to investmentunit@centralbank.org.bb.

General queries should be directed to info@centralbank.org.bb.

Haynes thanked all Barbadians for their understanding at this time and urged everyone to stay safe and to follow the official protocols.

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 04 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2020 14:25:02 UTC
