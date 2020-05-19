Central Bank of Hungary : ESMA – non-renewal and termination of short selling bans by Austrian FMA, Belgian FSMA, French AMF, Greek HCMC, Italian CONSOB and Spanish CNMV

18 May 2020

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, notes the non-renewal of the emergency restrictions on short selling and similar transactions by the following national competent authorities (NCAs): Finanzmarktaufsicht(FMA) of Austria; Financial Securities and Markets Authority(FSMA) of Belgium; Autorité des Marchés Financiers(AMF) of France; Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) of Greece; and Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores(CNMV) of Spain.

It also notes the early termination of the emergency restrictions by the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) of Italy, that was due to expire on 18 June 2020.

ESMA has coordinated the recent emergency restrictions renewals and has contributed to this aligned action today.

Net short position reporting threshold

On 16 March, ESMA issued a decisiontemporarily requiring the holders of net short positions in shares traded on a European Union (EU) regulated market to notify the relevant NCA if the position reaches or exceeds 0.1% of the issued share capital after the entry into force of the decision. The measure remains in force until 16 June and can be renewed.

ESMA, in coordination with NCAs, continues to monitor developments in financial markets as a result of the COVID-19 situation and is prepared to use its powers to ensure the orderly functioning of EU markets, financial stability and investor protection.