Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Hungary : ESMA – non-renewal and termination of short selling bans by Austrian FMA, Belgian FSMA, French AMF, Greek HCMC, Italian CONSOB and Spanish CNMV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 03:38am EDT

18 May 2020

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, notes the non-renewal of the emergency restrictions on short selling and similar transactions by the following national competent authorities (NCAs): Finanzmarktaufsicht(FMA) of Austria; Financial Securities and Markets Authority(FSMA) of Belgium; Autorité des Marchés Financiers(AMF) of France; Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) of Greece; and Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores(CNMV) of Spain.

It also notes the early termination of the emergency restrictions by the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) of Italy, that was due to expire on 18 June 2020.

ESMA has coordinated the recent emergency restrictions renewals and has contributed to this aligned action today.

Net short position reporting threshold

On 16 March, ESMA issued a decisiontemporarily requiring the holders of net short positions in shares traded on a European Union (EU) regulated market to notify the relevant NCA if the position reaches or exceeds 0.1% of the issued share capital after the entry into force of the decision. The measure remains in force until 16 June and can be renewed.

ESMA, in coordination with NCAs, continues to monitor developments in financial markets as a result of the COVID-19 situation and is prepared to use its powers to ensure the orderly functioning of EU markets, financial stability and investor protection.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 07:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06aAlibaba-backed Xpeng starts sedan production at new plant, eyes showroom expansion
RE
04:05aU.S. OVERTAKES CHINA AS MOST ATTRACTIVE COUNTRY FOR RENEWABLES INVESTMENT : research
RE
03:58aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Pea Starch Market worth $192 million by 2025
PU
03:46aTHYSSENKRUPP CEO : no taboos in steel consolidation plans
RE
03:43aIndonesia central bank keeps policy rate steady to support FX stability
RE
03:41aUK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime
RE
03:41aUK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime
RE
03:41aSouth Africa's Growthpoint provides rent relief to nearly 1,500 small firms
RE
03:39aAmid rising talk of negative rates, policies in Japan, Europe get subtle tweaks
RE
03:38aNESTLE S A : Nestlé joins over 150 corporations to call for a net-zero recovery from COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
3SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
4MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes
5SONOVA HOLDING AG : FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20: Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group