Central Bank of Hungary : The MNB's Digitization and FinTech Advisory Board held its inaugural meeting

09/17/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

Budapest, 17 September 2019 - The Digitalization and FinTech Advisory Board, established by the MNB, held its inaugural meeting to support digitalization efforts of the MNB by sharing market opinions and experiences. The main item on the agenda was the draft FinTech Strategy of the MNB. The members of the Board discussed the MNB's initiatives aiming at improving the digitalization of the financial system and made proposals to the central bank experts. The next meeting of the Board is expected to be held at the beginning of the next year.

The Digitalization and FinTech Advisory Board, set up to support the digitalization of the domestic financial system and the widespread adoption of innovative financial solutions, held its inaugural meeting on 16 September 2019. The meeting was opened by the two Co-chairs, Managing Director of Microsoft Hungary Christopher Mattheisen, and Deputy Governor of the MNB Dr. Mihály Patai.

The main item on the agenda was the draft FinTech Strategy of the MNB. The members of the Board discussed the MNB's initiatives aiming at improving the digitalization of the financial system and they made a number of proposals to the central bank experts for the short and medium term. In the course of the established professional dialogue, the members of the Board discussed the possibilities and concrete initiatives of the regulatory authorities to promote digitalization and drew the attention of the MNB experts to the close and targeted monitoring of international good practices.

The members of the Board representing the private sector expressed the need for a balanced, strong support for digitalization, which should go hand in hand with raising financial awareness. Dr. László György, Secretary State emphasized that the MIT (Ministry for Innovation and Technology) is committed to support domestic innovation, the value-added solutions, and any initiatives that help the domestic innovation to unfold and bring global innovation to Hungary.

The next meeting of the Board is expected to be held at the beginning of the next year.

Members of the Digitalization and FinTech Advisory Board:

  • Christopher Mattheisen, Microsoft Hungary, Country General Manager, Co-chair
  • Dr. Mihály Patai, Magyar Nemzeti Bank, Deputy Governor responsible for International Relations, Statistics, Cash Logistics, Financial Infrastructures and Digitalization, Co-chair
  • Dr. László György, Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Minister of State for Economic Strategy and Regulation
  • Éva Hegedűs, Gránit Bank Zrt., Chairwoman & CEO
  • Péter Csányi, OTP Bank Nyrt., Managing Director for Digital Sales and Development
  • Dr. Balázs Vinnai, W.UP, President
  • Melanie Seymour, BlackRock Budapest, Head of BlackRock Budapest
  • Ton van 'T Noordende, 01 Ventures, Deeptech investor
  • Dr. Barna Fömötör, Magyar Nemzeti Bank, Director General
  • Anikó Szombati, Magyar Nemzeti Bank, Executive Director responsible for Digitalization and FinTech Sector Development
  • Dr. Csaba Kandrács, Magyar Nemzeti Bank, Executive Director responsible for Financial Institutions Supervision
  • Gergely Fábián, Magyar Nemzeti Bank, Executive Director responsible for Financial System Analysis and Lending Incentives

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 18:41:02 UTC
