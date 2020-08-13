|
Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2020.08.06-08.12.)
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból
2020. augusztus 6 - augusztus 12.
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
1.
MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...........................................................................................
3
2.
PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK .............................................................................
3
3.
MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ...........................................................
10
4.
PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK..............................................................................
14
5.
MAKROGAZDASÁG .............................................................................................................
14
6.
ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ........................................................................................
15
7.
KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .....................................................................................
19
8.
SZANÁLÁS...........................................................................................................................
19
9.
STATISZTIKA........................................................................................................................
20
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
Release of the Monetary Policy Report
BIS
https://www.bis.org/review/r200807i.htm
Central Bankers'
Opening statement by Mr Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, at the press conference
Speech
following the release of the Monetary Policy Report, Ottawa, Ontario, 15 July 2020.
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 7 August 2020, 11/08/2020
|
|
|
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fs200811.en.html
The simpler the better: measuring financial conditions for monetary policy and financial stability,
|
|
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2451~cbf3f02232.en.pdf?208d2c0921b8c7e54d
|
|
In this paper the authors assess the merits of financial condition indices constructed using simple
|
|
Their analysis is based on data for 18 advanced and emerging economies at a monthly frequency
|
|
indicators, namely quantile regressions, Structural Vector Autoregressions, the ability of the indices to
|
|
the indicators of interest, using judgemental but intuitive weights, produces financial condition indices
|
|
statistical methods.
|
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
Consolidation can secure safe and sound banks
|
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/interviews/date/2020/html/ssm.in200812~e9cea6
|
|
c14c.en.html
|
|
Newsletter, 12 August 2020
Macroprudential policy and the role of institutional investors in housing markets, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2454~b5de30d7b1.en.pdf?765d3e379656c96b8
|
|
7379276152acae5
|
|
has steadily increased over time. Real estate funds (REIFs) and other housing investment firms leverage
|
|
markets. A significant fraction of this funding is being provided in the form of non-bank lending (i.e.,
|
|
model that incorporates the main features of the real estate fund industry in the current context to
|
|
fraction of total property and debt held by REIFs, optimized LTV rules limiting the borrowing capacity of
|
|
affecting (indebted) households' borrowing limit. This finding is remarkably robust across alternative
|
|
3
important and unexpectedly robust finding relates to the strong interconnectedness of REIFs with
|
|
Keywords: rental housing; real estate funds; loan-to-value ratios; leverage.
Risk and return in international corporate bond markets, 11/08/2020
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2452~55c61ece72.en.pdf?fa868ba6b056e5f0ca3
|
|
9f16dcf65e63e
|
|
and ratings. From a pricing perspective, we find little to no evidence against the World CAPM model,
|
|
perspective, local factors contribute substantially more to the variation of corporate bond returns than
|
|
hockey stick pattern, sovereign betas decline monotonically and corporate bond betas increase steeply.
|
|
bond ratings; risk; return.
Norway: Financial System Stability Assessment-Press Release; and Statement by the Executive
|
|
Director for Norway, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Norway-Financial-System-Stability-
|
|
Assessment-Press-Release-and-Statement-by-the-Executive-49670
Press Release
Much of the work of the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) was conducted prior to the COVID-
|
|
challenges and vulnerabilities, however, its findings and recommendations for strengthening policy and
|
|
policy changes since the mission work was completed. It also includes a risk analysis that quantifies the
|
|
authorities have taken welcome steps to strengthen the financial system. Regulatory capital
|
|
insurers. Alongside other macroprudential measures, temporary borrower-based measures for
|
|
of the housing market. The resolution framework was also strengthened, with the implementation of
|
|
resolution authority.
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/08/11/pr20281-norway-imf-executive-board-concludes-
|
|
|
Norway: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Financial Safety Nets, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Norway-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
|
Program-Technical-Note-Financial-Safety-Nets-49672
|
|
and bank safety nets since the 2015 FSAP. The Norwegian authorities have implemented the EU
|
|
Norwegian legal framework mainly by amendments to the Financial Institutions and Financial Groups
|
|
has been designated as Norway's resolution authority. Resolution financing options were broadened by
|
|
brought into the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement, Norway has, in fact, already transposed it
|
|
regulatory framework for dealing with weak banks.
Norway: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Risk Oversight and
|
|
Macroprudential Policy Framework, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Norway-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
Program-Technical-Note-Systemic-Risk-Oversight-and-49676
|
While Norway's institutional arrangement for macroprudential policy is uncommon, the authorities
|
|
decision-maker in Norway, which is rare in international comparison. However, Norges Bank and the
|
|
substantive and wide-ranging macroprudential policy actions in response to growing systemic
|
|
macroprudential policy toolkit is well stocked and actively used.
Norway: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Liquidity, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Norway-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
|
Program-Technical-Note-Systemic-Liquidity-49675
|
|
management. Liquidity conditions in the Norwegian financial sector are affected by central bank
|
|
Nearly 40 percent of the funding of Norwegian banks is obtained from market sources, using commercial
|
|
Correspondingly, money markets, foreign exchange (FX) swap markets and bond markets are crucial to
|
|
institutions to roll over, or obtain new, funding-could have significant consequences for financial
|
|
assesses Norges Bank's capacity to manage systemic liquidity conditions and counteract liquidity shocks
|
|
Norway: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Cybersecurity Risk Supervision and
|
|
Oversight, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Norway-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
Program-Technical-Note-Cybersecurity-Risk-Supervision-and-49673
|
The Norwegian financial system has a long history of incorporating new technology. Norway is at the
|
|
particularly vulnerable to evolving cyber threats. Norway is increasingly a cashless society, with surveys
|
|
in 2019 were made using cash.1 Most payments made in Norway are digital (e.g., 475 card transactions
|
|
services. Thus, good cybersecurity is a prerequisite for financial stability in Norway.
Denmark: Financial System Stability Assessment-Press Release; and Statement by the Executive
|
|
Director for Denmark, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Denmark-Financial-System-Stability-
|
+
Assessment-Press-Release-and-Statement-by-the-Executive-49659
|
|
Much of the work of the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) was conducted prior to the COVID-
|
|
of its findings and recommendations for strengthening policy and institutional frameworks remain
|
|
completed, and includes illustrative scenarios to quantify the possible implications of the COVID-19
|
|
pandemic, the Danish authorities had taken important steps to improve financial system resilience. The
|
|
The supervision of the banking and insurance sectors had improved. Likewise, recent legislation has
|
|
Major reforms such as a new bank resolution framework had also considerably improved Denmark's
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
concludes-2020-financial-system-stability-assessment
Denmark: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Liquidity, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Denmark-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
|
Program-Technical-Note-Systemic-Liquidity-49664
|
The functioning of money markets, FX swaps markets and in particular covered bond markets are crucial
|
|
bank operations and the lending and funding activities of financial institutions. Nearly 100 percent of
|
|
Correspondingly, money markets and foreign exchange (FX) swap markets are crucial to the credit
|
|
over or obtain new funding or hedging positions-may have significant consequences for financial
|
|
Danmarks Nationalbank's (DN's) capacity to manage systemic liquidity conditions in normal times and
|
|
Denmark: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Risk Oversight and
|
|
Macroprudential Policy Framework, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Denmark-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
Program-Technical-Note-Systemic-Risk-Oversight-and-49663
|
COVID-19 pandemic: The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) work was conducted prior to the
|
|
crisis-related policy measures. Nonetheless, given the FSAP's focus on vulnerabilities and policy
|
|
institutional arrangements are uncommon, the authorities have undertaken several macroprudential
|
|
decision-making power over most macroprudential tools in Denmark, which is rare in international
|
|
Nationalbank (DN) and Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) plays an advisory role and has
|
|
have taken wide-ranging macroprudential policy actions in response to growing systemic vulnerabilities,
|
|
19 crisis, countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) has been fully released.
Denmark: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Financial Sector Interconnectedness
|
|
and Contagion Risk Analysis, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Denmark-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
Program-Technical-Note-Financial-Sector-49666
|
The FSAP developed a novel multi-layer contagion model to analyze financial system
|
|
securities data and newly-released confidential credit register data, plays a pivotal role in the
|
|
eight different exposure types or layers (loans, deposits, reverse repos, covered bonds, other debt
|
|
(banks and MCIs), and on interconnections through the covered bond market, as the cornerstones of
|
|
(insurer, pension and investment funds) and non-financial sectors (households, corporates), both
|
|
default of each node is triggered iteratively. The model introduces a repricing channel on traded
|
|
condition.
Denmark: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Financial Safety Net and Crisis
|
|
Management Arrangements, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Denmark-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
Program-Technical-Note-Financial-Safety-Net-and-Crisis-49667
|
Since the 2014 FSAP, Denmark's financial safety net and crisis management frameworks, including bank
|
|
European Union (EU) rules, Denmark has enacted major reforms including new legislation for resolution
|
|
(MCIs), designated two national resolution authorities, established resolution colleges, changed the
|
|
Nordic-Baltic Stability Group (NBSG), including through revising an earlier memorandum of
|
|
Denmark: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Financial Stability and Stress Testing
|
|
of the Banking, Insurance, and Non-financial Corporate Sectors, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Denmark-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
Program-Technical-Note-Financial-Stability-and-Stress-49668
|
The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) work was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
|
quantify the possible implications of the COVID-19 shock on bank solvency. An unusually high degree of
|
|
current juncture, due to heightened uncertainty around post COVID central projections and downside
|
|
vulnerabilities included high household leverage amid high real estate valuations following a long period
|
|
real estate (CRE), and in addition, there were downside risks to bank profitability amid the low-interest-
|
|
United States: Financial System Stability Assessment, 10/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-Financial-System-Stability-
|
|
Assessment-49651
|
Much of the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) work was conducted prior to the COVID-19
|
|
fall, risk asset prices have rebounded, and financial conditions eased. The vulnerability analysis has been
|
|
frameworks remain pertinent. The approach to financial regulation and supervision was risk-focused
|
|
United States: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Securities-Fund Management;
|
|
Equity and Derivatives Trading; and Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers, 10/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-Financial-Sector-
|
Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Securities-Fund-Management-49652
|
This technical note considers the regulation and supervision of fund management and equity and
|
|
and a key provider of funding to U.S. corporates, investment funds play a major role in the U.S. financial
|
|
international post-crisis reforms for OTC derivatives have underlined the importance of greater
|
|
finance through equity and other capital markets than through bank lending, and so capital markets are
|
|
United States: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Financial Crisis Preparedness and
|
|
Deposit Insurance, 10/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-Financial-Sector-
|
Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Financial-Crisis-49654
|
The U.S. authorities should preserve the considerable progress in the resiliency, recoverability, and
|
|
crisis preparedness efforts. After a decade of resolution planning, the development of the U.S.
|
|
strong track record of the deposit insurance system (DIS) for banks and the federal banking agencies'
|
|
companies (BHCs) have integrated recovery and resolution planning (RRP) into business-as-usual (BAU)
|
|
business models and RRP capabilities. The FBAs should continue their own annual resolution planning
|
|
by further interagency crisis preparedness, including particularly with the U.S. Department of the
|
|
relating to cross-border resolution also deserve attention.
United States: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Risk Oversight and
|
|
Systemic Liquidity, 10/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-Financial-Sector-
|
Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Systemic-Risk-Oversight-and-49655
|
The heterogeneity of the United States (U.S.) financial markets and complex regulatory and supervisory
|
|
and building effective macroprudential tools. An effective framework would encompass identification
|
|
ensure interagency sharing of information, identify possible emerging regulatory gaps, obtain a good
|
|
financial stability would be necessary components of such a framework. This Technical Note reviews
|
|
United States: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Risk Analysis and Stress Testing
|
|
the Financial Sector, 10/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-Financial-Sector-
|
Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Risk-Analysis-and-Stress-49656
|
The U.S. financial system is very large, well-diversified, and home to numerous financial institutions
|
|
incorporated in the U.S., as well as several other large financial institutions, such as asset managers,
|
|
end-2019 and accounted for 500 percent of GDP. While the eight G-SIBs dominate the U.S. banking
|
|
systemic risk assessment (including stress testing) of this FSAP reflect the highly diversified nature of
|
|
as well as cross-institutional and cross-sectoral linkages and exposures.
United States: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Supervision of Financial Market
|
|
Infrastructures, Resilience of Central Counterparties and Innovative Technologies, 10/08/2020
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-Financial-Sector-
|
Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Supervision-of-Financial-49658
|
The Unites States financial system includes several systemically important financial market
|
|
FMIs are crucial to U.S. dollar clearing, i.e. the payment systems Fedwire Funds Service and The Clearing
|
|
the Fedwire Securities Service and the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC). Central counterparties
|
|
key importance to the safe and efficient functioning of these (global) markets. Disruption of critical
|
|
throughout the U.S. and global financial systems. The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC)
|
|
FMUs are regulated, supervised and overseen by the Federal Reserve Board (FRB), the Securities and
|
|
activities. In addition, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (DFA)
|
|
important FMUs.
Which credit gap is better at predicting financial crises? A comparison of univariate filters, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work878.htm
|
|
The credit gap, defined as the deviation of the credit-to-GDP ratio from a one-sidedHP-filtered trend, is
|
|
part of their countercyclical capital buffer frameworks. Hamilton (2018), however, argues that
|
you should never use an HP filter as it results in spurious dynamics, has end-point problems and its
|
|
linear projections. Some have also criticised the normalisation by GDP, since gaps will be negatively
|
|
Keywords: early warning indicators; credit gaps; HP filter; linear projection.
Export survival and foreign financing, 11/08/2020
|
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work877.htm
|
|
Exporting is a finance-intensive activity. But credit markets are frequently underdeveloped and
|
|
for economic development. Thus, this paper investigates whether foreign financing provides better
|
|
increasing export survival rates in a developing country. To that end, it assembles a unique dataset,
|
|
exporters. Based on the empirical models conventionally used in the export survival literature -
|
|
between foreign financing and export survival. This finding is confirmed using an instrumental variable
|
|
Keywords: international trade; credit; foreign financing; export survival.
The impact of credit risk mispricing on mortgage lending during the subprime boom, 11/08/2020
|
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work875.htm
|
|
The authors provide new evidence that credit supply shifts contributed to the U.S. subprime mortgage
|
|
premiums from 1999-2016, and document that prior to 2008, premiums did not vary across loans with
|
|
|
|
varying expectations about house price appreciation, they quantify the mispricing of default risk in
|
|
Keywords: financial crisis; mortgage insurance; housing finance; default risk.
UK DMO chief on crisis borrowing, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/uk-dmo-chief-on-crisis-borrowing/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
|
The UK's Debt Management Office has more than doubled its intended borrowing schedule since the
|
|
with yields negative to 2027. DMO Chief Executive Officer Sir Robert Stheeman joins OMFIF to explore
|
|
market in disorderly times.
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
List of supervised entities (as of 1 July 2020), 10/08/2020
|
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.listofsupervisedentities202008.en.pdf?
|
|
3ff3aa8bb3a214ab6817dcc25f13bfed
Letter from Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board, to Mr Schirdewan, MEP, on banking
|
|
supervision, 06/08/2020
|
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.mepletter200730_Schirdewan~ce95c8f
|
d2f.en.pdf?74d6f322a4a2c907f7158ba3fc51a113
|
Coronavirus: Eight macro-financial assistance programmes agreed to support enlargement and
|
|
neighbourhood partners, 11/08/2020
|
|
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_1457
EBA consults on the use of RegTech solutions and ways to support the uptake of RegTech across the
|
|
EU, 12/08/2020
|
|
https://eba.europa.eu/eba-consults-use-regtech-solutions-and-ways-support-uptake-regtech-across-eu
EBA publishes guidance on impact of CRR adjustments in response to the COVID‐19 pandemic on
|
|
supervisory reporting and disclosure, 11/08/2020
|
|
https://eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-guidance-impact-crr-adjustments-response-
|
covid%E2%80%9019-pandemic-supervisory-reporting-and
|
EBA provides clarity on the implementation of the reporting and disclosure framework in the context
|
|
of COVID-19 measures, 07/08/2020
|
|
https://eba.europa.eu/eba-provides-clarity-implementation-reporting-and-disclosure-framework-
|
context-covid-19-measures
|
ESMA issues latest double volume cap data, 07/08/2020
|
|
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-issues-latest-double-volume-cap-data
|
ESMA agrees position limits under MiFID II, 06/08/2020
|
|
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-agrees-position-limits-under-mifid-ii-5
|
Press Release
|
|
|
IOSCO examines the evolution of liquidity provision in equity securities markets, 11/08/2020
|
IOSCO
|
https://www.iosco.org/news/pdf/IOSCONEWS574.pdf
|
Press Release
|
|
|
ECB report on banks' ICAAP practices, 11/08/2020
|
ECB
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.reportbanksicaappractices202007~fc93
|
Publication
|
bf05d9.en.pdf?fa6bf450f613249b6c629fc102b0a4e7
|
|
The internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP) has been and remains one of ECB Banking
|
|
Supervision's top supervisory priorities1 since they were first published in 2016. In this context, and to
|
|
clarify our expectations of the significant institutions (SIs) with regard to the ICAAP, the ECB published
|
|
in November 2018 the ECB Guide to the internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP Guide)2 .
|
|
Following the publication of these ICAAP expectations, ECB Banking Supervision's horizontal function
|
|
conducted a structured analysis of ICAAP practices based on the ICAAP packages which a representative
|
|
sample of SIs submitted in 2019. This report summarises the results of this analysis, describing the range
|
|
of ICAAP practices observed in a sample of 37 banks. Furthermore, the analysis underlines areas where
|
|
banks' practices appear to be further developed, as well as those where the ECB is of the opinion that
|
|
additional work is warranted across banks.
|
|
|
|
ESRB Secretariat staff's response to ESMA's consultation paper on technical standards on reporting,
|
ESRB
|
data quality, data access and registration of trade repositories under EMIR Refit, 12/08/2020
|
Publication
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.letter200812_response_to_ESMAs_consultation_pa
|
|
per~bef2263d90.en.pdf
|
|
The staff of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) Secretariat welcome the consultation launched by
|
|
the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on technical standards on reporting, data
|
|
quality, data access and registration of trade repositories under EMIR Refit.
|
|
|
|
Norway: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Banking Regulation and Supervision,
|
IMF
|
12/08/2020
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Norway-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
|
Program-Technical-Note-Banking-Regulation-and-Supervision-49671
|
|
This note presents a targeted review of selected aspects in the regulation and supervision of banks in
|
|
Norway. The review is carried out as part of the 2020 Norway Financial Sector Assessment Program
|
|
(FSAP) and the findings and recommendations are based on the regulatory framework in place and the
|
|
supervisory practices employed at end-October 2019. The note focuses on the powers and
|
|
responsibilities, independence, and resourcing of Finanstilsynet (FSA); its supervisory approach and
|
|
enforcement powers and practices; key aspects of the prudential framework; and mechanisms to
|
|
prevent abuse of financial services.
|
|
|
|
Norway: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Insurance Sector Oversight,
|
IMF
|
12/08/2020
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Norway-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
|
Program-Technical-Note-Insurance-Sector-Oversight-49674
|
|
The Norwegian insurance sector is well-capitalized. In recent years, the authorities have taken steps to
|
|
recapitalize weak insurers and to boost capital for the overall industry. Risk-resilience has been
|
|
strengthened by stronger retention of profits leading to accumulation of reserves, better risk
|
|
management, and higher capital in the run-up to the implementation of the Solvency II regulatory
|
|
regime.
|
|
|
|
Denmark: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Insurance Regulation and
|
IMF
|
Supervision, 12/08/2020
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Denmark-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
|
Program-Technical-Note-Insurance-Regulation-and-49662
|
|
Denmark's insurance sector is highly developed with a particularly high penetration and density in the
|
|
life sector. Traditionally, work-related life insurance and pension savings are offered as a combined
|
|
package, and life insurance companies dominate the market for mandatory pension schemes for
|
|
employees. The high penetration explains the overall size of the insurance sector, which exceeds those
|
|
of peers from other Nordic countries and various other EU member states. Assets managed by the
|
|
insurance industry amounted to 146 percent of the GDP at end-2018, compared to 72 percent for the
|
|
EU average.
|
|
|
|
Denmark: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Banking Regulation and Supervision,
|
IMF
|
12/08/2020
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Denmark-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
|
Program-Technical-Note-Banking-Regulation-and-Supervision-49661
|
|
COVID-19 pandemic: The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) work was conducted prior to the
|
|
COVID-19 pandemic, so this Technical Note (TN) does not assess the impact of the crisis or the recent
|
|
crisis-related policy measures. Nonetheless, given the FSAP's focus on vulnerabilities and policy
|
|
frameworks, the findings and recommendations of the TN remain pertinent. The Danish Financial
|
|
Supervisory Authority (DFSA) has improved standards in its oversight of banking and insurance sectors
|
|
since the last FSAP. Nevertheless, risks persist, both in traditional forms, and new areas, such as cyber
|
|
risk, AML, and innovative market entrants. This note, selects topics to meet evolving supervisory
|
|
challenges and the expectation that the international supervisory standards themselves will likewise
|
|
continue to rise.
|
|
|
|
Denmark: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Next Steps for Cross-border AML/CFT
|
IMF
|
Supervision, 12/08/2020
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Denmark-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
|
Program-Technical-Note-Next-Steps-for-Cross-border-AML-49665
|
|
The Danish authorities' efforts to strengthen cross-borderanti-money laundering and combating the
|
|
financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) supervision continue to gather momentum. Since the Fund's
|
|
publication of a Selected Issues Paper on this subject in June 20192, the Danish authorities have made
|
|
significant progress, including by conducting or participating in three multinational on-site inspections
|
|
of banks; developing a new institutional risk assessment model; issuing an AML/CFT on-site inspection
|
|
manual; and, via Act No. 1563 (2019), amending several pieces of legislation so as to bolster the
|
|
monitoring and enforcement powers of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA), establish
|
|
additional reporting requirements for the private sector, and stiffen the penalties for violations of
|
|
AML/CFT obligations.
|
|
|
|
United States: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Banking Supervision and
|
IMF
|
Regulation, 10/08/2020
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-Financial-Sector-
|
|
Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Banking-Supervision-and-49657
|
|
This technical note leverages on the 2015 FSAP which concluded that the United States (U.S.) had a high
|
|
degree of compliance with the Basel Core Principles (BCPs). The FSAP reviewed the progress achieved
|
|
in addressing the main weaknesses previously identified and the main supervisory and regulatory
|
|
developments since then. The key focus are the steps taken by the U.S. authorities in recent years to
|
|
recalibrate and further tailor the banking regulatory and supervisory framework and the role of stress
|
|
tests in the supervision process. The FSAP team has not covered the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on
|
|
banks supervision and has not discussed with authorities the related policy response. The FSAP
|
|
recommendations are meant to be considered once the impact of the pandemic on the economy and
|
|
the banking sector becomes clearer.
|
|
|
|
United States: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Insurance Supervision and
|
IMF
|
Regulation, 10/08/2020
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-Financial-Sector-
|
|
Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Insurance-Supervision-and-49653
|
|
This Technical Note (TN) is a targeted review of cross-cutting themes building on the detailed
|
|
assessment of the Insurance Core Principles (ICPs) conducted in 2015. The targeted review was chosen,
|
|
in part, due to the performance of the U.S. insurance regulatory system in the 2015 detailed assessment
|
|
where it was assessed that the U.S. observed 8 ICPs, largely observed 13 ICPs and partly observed 5
|
|
ICPs. The analysis relied on a targeted self-assessment against a subset of ICPs covering valuation and
|
|
solvency, risk management, conduct, winding-up, corporate governance and enforcement, and the
|
|
objectives, powers and responsibility of supervisors. The choice of subjects covered in this review is
|
|
based on those aspects most significant to financial stability and a follow-up on key recommendations
|
|
from the 2015 detailed assessment. The focus of the analysis has been on the state-based system of
|
|
regulation and supervision, reflecting the existing institutional setup.
|
|
|
|
Principles for operational resilience, 06/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d509.htm
|
Publication
|
Through the publication of this consultative document, the Committee seeks to promote a principles-
|
|
based approach to improving operational resilience. The principles aim to strengthen the ability of banks
|
|
to withstand operational risk-related events which could cause significant operational failures or wide-
|
|
scale disruptions in financial markets, such as pandemics, cyber incidents, technology failures or natural
|
|
disasters. The approach builds on updates to the Committee's Principles for the sound management of
|
|
operational risk, and draws from previously issued principles on corporate governance for banks, as well
|
|
as outsourcing-, business continuity- and relevant risk management-related guidance.
|
|
|
|
Revisions to the principles for the sound management of operational risk, 06/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d508.htm
|
Publication
|
The Committee introduced its Principles for the sound management of operational risk in 2003, and
|
|
subsequently revised them in 2011 to incorporate the lessons from the financial crisis. In 2014, the
|
|
Committee conducted a review of the implementation of the principles which indicated that several
|
|
principles had not been adequately implemented, and that the principles did not sufficiently capture
|
|
certain important sources of operational risk. The Committee is proposing a limited number of updates
|
|
to: (i) align the principles with the recently finalised Basel III operational risk framework; (ii) update the
|
|
guidance where needed in the areas of change management and information and communication
|
|
technologies; and (iii) enhance the overall clarity of the principles.
|
|
|
|
Corporate debt stress testing: A global analysis of nonfinancial corporations, 06/08/2020
|
OECD
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/788a0c77-
|
Publication
|
en.pdf?expires=1597057694&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=C1E6586C8B0420E77332300DFAF99
|
|
613
|
|
High-yield corporate and leveraged loans have grown substantially over the past decade. However, the
|
|
COVID-19 pandemic means downside risks are rising alongside expectations of severe negative impacts
|
|
on corporate earnings and economic growth. The proportion of leveraged corporate debt exposed to
|
|
such downside risks has become a key concern. This paper assesses the magnitude of indebtedness of
|
|
leveraged non-financial companies and identifies the share of debt related to the riskiest firms. A stress
|
|
test analysis examines the sensitivity of corporate debt to potential macroeconomic and financial
|
|
shocks. The results show a sharp deterioration in the credit quality of firms, particularly in the United
|
|
States and Emerging Market Economies (EMEs). Under stressed conditions, all these countries, China
|
|
included, would experience a sharp rise in the number of firms considered at risk or distressed due to
|
|
deteriorating cash flows and the inability to make interest payments, thereby becoming more likely to
|
|
default.
|
|
|
4. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK
|
The future of retail payments in the United States
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r200807a.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech (via webcast) by Ms Lael Brainard, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve
|
Speech
|
System, at the FedNow Service Webinar, Washington DC, 6 August 2020.
|
|
|
5. MAKROGAZDASÁG
|
Living with limits - household behaviour in Canada in the time of COVID-19
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r200807g.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Remarks (by videoconference) by Mr Lawrence Schembri, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, to
|
Speech
|
the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, 18 June 2020.
|
|
|
|
Nowcasting with large Bayesian vector autoregressions, 12/08/2020
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2453~465cb8b18a.en.pdf?4c8dd9976ec9aef8cfa
|
Publication
|
a81eea5184cc0
|
|
Monitoring economic conditions in real time, or nowcasting, is among the key tasks routinely performed
|
|
by economists. Nowcasting entails some key challenges, which also characterise modern Big Data
|
|
analytics, often referred to as the three "Vs": the large number of time series continuously released
|
|
(Volume), the complexity of the data covering various sectors of the economy, published in an
|
|
asynchronous way and with different frequencies and precision (Variety), and the need to incorporate
|
|
new information within minutes of their release (Velocity). In this paper, we explore alternative routes
|
|
to bring Bayesian Vector Autoregressive (BVAR) models up to these challenges. We find that BVARs are
|
|
able to effectively handle the three Vs and produce, in real time, accurate probabilistic predictions of
|
|
US economic activity and, in addition, a meaningful narrative by means of scenario analysis.
|
|
Keywords: Big Data; Scenario Analysis; Mixed Frequencies; Real Time; Business Cycles; Forecasting.
|
|
|
|
Demographic Origins of the Decline in Labor's Share, 11/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work874.htm
|
Working Paper
|
Since 1980, the earnings share of older workers has risen in the United States, simultaneous with a
|
|
historic decline in labor's share of income. The authors hypothesize that an aging workforce has
|
|
contributed to the decline in labor's share. They formalize this hypothesis in an on-the-job search model,
|
|
in which employers of older workers may have substantial monopsony power due to the decline in labor
|
|
market dynamism that accompanies age.
|
|
Keywords: demographics; labor share; earnings distribution; income distribution.
|
|
|
|
A Structural Investigation of Quantitative Easing, 06/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.dnb.nl/en/binaries/Working%20paper%20No.%20691pdf_tcm47-389752.pdf
|
Research Hub
|
|
Working Paper
|
Did the Federal Reserves' Quantitative Easing (QE) in the aftermath of the financial crisis have
|
|
macroeconomic effects? To answer this question, the authors estimate a large-scale DSGE model over
|
|
the sample from 1998 until 2020, including data of the Fed's balance sheet. They allow for QE to affect
|
|
the economy via multiple channels that arise from several financial frictions. Our nonlinear Bayesian
|
|
likelihood approach fully accounts for the zero lower bound on nominal interest rates.
|
|
Keywords: quantitative easing; liquidity facilities; zero lower bound; nonlinear Bayesian estimation.
|
|
|
14
Markets are debating whether the Dollar is entering a secular decline. We provide an overview of the main drivers of the Dollar in recent years. The Dollar has been stable against the G10 since its large rise in 2014/5, something likely to continue given that all major central banks are easing. In contrast, the Dollar has risen 10 percent versus EM in the past year, with lower commodity prices an adverse terms- of-trade shock for many. China's large 2009 stimulus lifted commodity prices, helping EM recover. That stimulus is now missing, limiting potential Dollar declines versus EM. The Dollar may one day face a secular decline, but not in the near term.
6. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA
|
Same crisis, different responses to Covid-19,12/08/2020
|
EU
|
https://www.esm.europa.eu/blog/same-crisis-different-responses-covid-19
|
Blog Post
|
|
|
Challenges for the Spanish economy in the face of the impact of the pandemic
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r200807k.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Mr Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain and Chair of the Basel Committee
|
Speech
|
on Banking Supervision, at the Webinar "Economy, work and society in Spain. The impact of COVID-19",
|
|
organized by the Spanish Economic and Social Council (CES), Madrid, 23 July 2020.
|
|
|
|
Statement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the International Conference on Support
|
IMF
|
to Beirut and the Lebanese People, 09/08/2020
|
Press Release
|
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/08/09/pr20278-statement-by-imf-md-kristalina-
|
|
georgieva-int-conference-support-beirut-lebanese-people
|
|
|
|
Statement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Lebanon, 06/08/2020
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/08/06/pr20277-lebanon-statement-by-imf-managing-
|
Press Release
|
director-kristalina-georgieva
|
|
|
|
COVID-19 Response in Emerging Market Economies: Conventional Policies and Beyond, 06/08/2020
|
IMF
|
https://blogs.imf.org/2020/08/06/covid-19-response-in-emerging-market-economies-conventional-
|
Blog Post
|
policies-and-beyond/
|
|
Blog post by Martin Mühleisen (Director of the Strategy, Policy, and Review Department of the IMF),
|
|
Tryggvi Gudmundsson (Economist in the Strategy, Policy, and Review Department of the IMF) and
|
|
Hélène Poirson Ward (Deputy Division Chief in the Strategy, Policy and Review Department of the IMF)
|
|
|
|
United States: 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the
|
IMF
|
Executive Director for United States, 10/08/2020
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-2020-Article-IV-
|
+
|
Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-49650
|
Press Release
|
The U.S. is in the midst of an unprecedented social and economic shock. The longest expansion in U.S.
|
|
history has been derailed by the unanticipated advent of COVID-19. To preserve lives and support public
|
|
health, it was necessary to put in place a broad-based shutdown of the U.S. economy in March. Despite
|
|
the gradual easing of state lockdown restrictions and lifting of stay-at-home orders starting in late April,
|
|
the collateral economic damage has been enormous. First, and foremost, as of July 16, more than
|
|
136,000 Americans have tragically lost their lives and many more have become seriously ill. Almost
|
|
fifteen million Americans have lost their jobs, many small and large businesses are under financial stress,
|
|
and future prospects are highly uncertain. Reopening decisions will have to be handled carefully to
|
|
mitigate the economic costs while containing the ongoing rise in COVID-19 infection rates. It will likely
|
|
take a prolonged period to repair the economy and to return activity to pre-pandemic levels. All in all,
|
|
globally there will be difficult months and years ahead and it is of particular concern that the number of
|
|
COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is still rising.
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/08/10/pr20279-united-states-imf-executive-board-
|
|
concludes-2020-article-iv-consultation
|
|
|
|
Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions 2019, 10/08/2020
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Annual-Report-on-Exchange-Arrangements-and-Exchange-
|
Publication
|
Restrictions/Issues/2020/08/10/Annual-Report-on-Exchange-Arrangements-and-Exchange-
|
|
Restrictions-2019-47102
|
|
The Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions has been published by the
|
|
IMF since 1950. It draws on information available to the IMF from a number of sources, including that
|
|
provided in the course of official staff visits to member countries, and has been prepared in close
|
|
consultation with national authorities.
|
|
|
|
OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and
|
OECD
|
High-Risk Areas, 06/08/2020
|
Press Release
|
http://www.oecd.org/corporate/mining.htm
|
|
|
|
The Slovak labour market during the pandemic - who is at risk and how to protect all workers?
|
OECD
|
06/08/2020
|
Blog Post
|
https://oecdecoscope.blog/2020/08/06/the-slovak-labour-market-during-the-pandemic-who-is-at-
|
|
risk-and-how-to-protect-all-workers/
|
|
|
|
Governance responses to disinformation - How open government principles can inform policy
|
OECD
|
options, 11/08/2020
|
Publication
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/d6237c85-
|
|
en.pdf?expires=1597243408&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=8FE8CAFBAEFC6DD4BDE55821175BB
|
|
217
|
|
This paper provides a holistic policy approach to the challenge of disinformation by exploring a range of
|
|
governance responses that rest on the open government principles of transparency, integrity,
|
|
accountability and stakeholder participation. It offers an analysis of the significant changes that are
|
|
affecting media and information ecosystems, chief among them the growth of digital platforms.
|
|
Drawing on the implications of this changing landscape, the paper focuses on four policy areas of
|
|
intervention: public communication for a better dialogue between government and citizens; direct
|
|
responses to identify and combat disinformation; legal and regulatory policy; and media and civic
|
|
responses that support better information ecosystems. The paper concludes with proposed steps the
|
|
OECD can take to build evidence and support policy in this space.
|
|
|
|
Identifying and addressing employment barriers in Belgium, Korea and Norway - Implementing the
|
OECD
|
OECD Jobs Strategy, 11/08/2020
|
Publication
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/925b3c14-
|
|
en.pdf?expires=1597243019&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=0724B67CC6C5D3B8D583BACE07CF
|
|
D51C
|
|
This paper documents joblessness in OECD countries, provides a detailed diagnosis of structural
|
|
employment barriers in Belgium, Korea and Norway by applying the OECD Faces of Joblessness
|
|
methodology to the situation just before the COVID-19 crisis and discusses the policy implications. It
|
|
shows that individuals experiencing major employment difficulties often face a combination of barriers
|
|
related to work availability, readiness and incentives. It suggests a number of avenues for enhancing
|
|
the effectiveness of public support: i) make greater use of statistical profiling tools to adapt programmes
|
|
to the needs of the jobless and target resources to those at the highest risk of long-term joblessness; ii)
|
|
better coordinate support provided by employment, health and education services; iii) place a greater
|
|
emphasis on preventive policies (equal opportunities, life-long learning).
|
|
|
|
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea 2020, 11/08/2020
|
OECD
|
https://read.oecd-ilibrary.org/economics/oecd-economic-surveys-korea-2020_2dde9480-
|
Publication
|
en#page1
|
+
|
|
Press Release
|
Economic activity has contracted less in Korea than in other OECD countries, thanks to the prompt and
|
+
|
Blog Post
|
effective reaction of the authorities to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to the wide-ranging
|
government support to households and businesses. Nevertheless, the pandemic generates strong
|
|
headwinds.
|
|
Overview:
|
|
http://www.oecd.org/economy/surveys/korea-2020-OECD-economic-survey-overview.pdf
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
Korea: Keep supporting people and the economy until recovery fully under way
|
|
http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/korea-keep-supporting-people-and-the-economy-until-
|
|
recovery-fully-under-way.htm
|
|
Related blog post:
|
|
Korea: Roadmap to narrow digital gaps
|
|
https://oecdecoscope.blog/2020/08/11/korea-roadmap-to-narrow-digital-gaps/
|
|
|
|
The 2018-2021 working time reform in Korea: A preliminary assessment, 11/08/2020
|
OECD
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/0e828066-
|
Publication
|
en.pdf?expires=1597242936&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=A080099100770D151182765CE7EDD
|
|
724
|
|
To reduce the incidence of very long working hours, Korea is gradually implementing a major working-
|
|
time reform, which lowers the statutory limit on total weekly working hours from 68 to 52 between
|
|
2018-2021. This paper provides a preliminary assessment of the reform with three key insights. First,
|
|
the ongoing reform will bring Korea's working time regulation in line with the dominant OECD practice.
|
|
Second, the implementation of the 52-hour limit among large firms reduced the incidence of working
|
|
more than 52 hours by 5 percentage points or about a fifth of its pre-reform level among employees
|
|
working overtime. While these results are encouraging, they also suggest that working very long hours
|
|
remains common, even among large firms that are subject to the new 52-hour limit. Third, two in five
|
|
workers will remain exempt from the 52-hour limit once it is fully implemented in 2021. The main
|
|
conclusion is that the reform represents an important step in the right direction, but that further efforts
|
|
are needed to effectively change Korea's long working-hour culture.
|
|
|
|
Fealty versus ability, 11/08/2020
|
OMFIF
|
https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/bidens-dilemma/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
Commentary
|
Joe Biden has a dilemma. He wants a running mate who is loyal but able to step in as president if Biden
|
|
is incapacitated. Thus, that person must be ambitious. There is speculation that, given his age, he would
|
|
be a one-term president. The vice-president would have a head start in launching a campaign to succeed
|
|
him. How can a vice-president do for Biden what he did for Barack Obama, when she is campaigning for
|
|
president?
|
|
|
|
Reasons to worry about US election, 11/08/2020
|
OMFIF
|
https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/reasons-to-worry-about-presidential-
|
Commentary
|
election/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
|
The outcome of the US election is still wide open, with plenty of room for mistakes by President Donald
|
|
Trump and challenger Joe Biden. The contest will not be decided by traditional election dynamics or the
|
|
economy. The winner will be the candidate who best comes to terms with the deep anger and bitterness
|
|
which has resulted from dramatic social and economic change in America. But a bigger danger looms:
|
|
Trump's potential to undermine the elections and throw the entire American system into chaos.
|
|
|
|
Protecting the economy beyond Covid-19,10/08/2020
|
OMFIF
|
https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/protecting-the-economy-beyond-covid-
|
Commentary
|
19/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
|
A key role for central banks is to ensure that policies support a sustainable contribution from the
|
|
financial system so that it can absorb, and not amplify, the shock of Covid-19. We have only seen the
|
|
initial economic effects of the pandemic materialise and there is significant uncertainty over the path
|
|
of the virus, the duration of the shock and the economic implications.
|
|
|
|
Arbitrage and reflation in gold market, 06/08/2020
|
OMFIF
|
https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/arbitrage-and-reflation-in-the-gold-
|
Commentary
|
market/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
|
The global gold market is recording record levels of activity. Gold's surge is not an inflation worry
|
|
indicator as some think; bond markets suggest inflationary anxiety is misplaced. Rather, market
|
|
disruption, US fiscal policy, and the low-rate environment have been driving its performance.
|
|
|
|
What's on the sovereign investor's mind? - Five key themes from the launch of Global Public Investor
|
OMFIF
|
2020, 06/08/2020
|
Commentary
|
https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/whats-on-the-sovereign-investors-mind/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
|
The global economy is enduring a particularly forceful downturn while governments borrow
|
|
extravagantly to step into the gap, as central banks wade into markets to buy a wide range of assets.
|
|
Against this backdrop, OMFIF last week hosted two virtual meetings to present the findings of Global
|
|
Public Investor 2020. The discussions highlighted changes in risk appetite, and recognition of good initial
|
|
policy responses to the crisis.
|
|
|
|
China Spotlight: What Is Driving The Recovery? 12/08/2020
|
IIF
|
https://www.iif.com/publications/id/4038
|
Publication*
|
China's economic recovery in 2Q2020 was mainly driven by manufacturing and construction.
|
|
Investments in industrial sectors remained weak, likely due to thin profits. Increases in household
|
|
income and consumption are needed to make the recovery more sustainable. The monetary and fiscal
|
|
stimulus of 2Q should continue to help the recovery in 2H2020. We expect China's economy to grow by
|
|
about 5.5% in 2H2020 and 2.2% for the whole year.
|
|
|
|
Economic Views: Argentina's Funding Post-Restructuring,11/08/2020
|
IIF
|
https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4036/Economic-Views-Argentinas-Funding-Post-Restructuring
|
Publication*
|
Argentina faced periodic funding gaps under the IMF program. The external funding outlook improves
|
|
with debt restructuring, as long as the IMF rolls over its exposure into a new program. Now the challenge
|
|
shifts to fiscal deficits and their financing. Ending monetization upfront would require tough fiscal cuts.
|
|
|
|
Spanish regions in Global Value Chains: How important? How different? 05/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bde.es/f/webbde/SES/Secciones/Publicaciones/PublicacionesSeriadas/DocumentosTrab
|
Research Hub
|
ajo/20/Files/dt2026e.pdf
|
Working Paper
|
The recent release of EUREGIO, a novel global input-output database with regional detail for EU
|
|
countries, allows to analyze the participation of EU regions in Global Value Chains and their implications
|
|
for the propagation of sector-specifi c shocks. The authors focus on Spanish regions to exploit the
|
|
granular information embedded in this database. They first characterize foreign and domestic trade
|
-
Az IIF weboldalán található elemzések csak az IIF-tagok számára elérhető előzetes regisztrációt követően. Igény esetén az elemzést továbbítjuk az érdeklődők részére.
inter-linkages of Spanish regions and sectors. Using an extended version of the Leontief scheme, they compute upstream output and value added multipliers.
Keywords: global value chains; input-output structure; networks; EUREGIO.
7. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS
|
Aging Economies May Benefit Less from Fiscal Stimulus, 07/08/2020
|
IMF
|
https://blogs.imf.org/2020/08/07/aging-economies-may-benefit-less-from-fiscal-stimulus/
|
Blog Post
|
Blog post by Jiro Honda (Deputy Division Chief in the Fiscal Affairs Department of the IMF) and Hiroaki
|
|
Miyamoto (Professor of Economics and Business Administration at Tokyo Metropolitan University)
|
|
|
|
Reassessing the regressivity of the VAT, 10/08/2020
|
OECD
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/b76ced82-
|
Working Paper
|
en.pdf?expires=1597058166&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=3751F9D7E5DE69807E8D4DDC86BE4
|
|
E76
|
|
This paper reassesses the often-made conclusion that the VAT is regressive, drawing on tax
|
|
microsimulation models constructed for an unprecedented 27 OECD countries. The paper first assesses
|
|
the competing methodological approaches used in previous distributional studies, highlighting the
|
|
distorting impact of savings patterns on cross-sectional analysis when VAT burdens are measured
|
|
relative to income. As argued by IFS (2011), measuring VAT burdens relative to expenditure - thereby
|
|
removing the influence of savings - is likely to provide a more meaningful picture of the distributional
|
|
impact of the VAT. On this basis, the VAT is found to be either roughly proportional or slightly
|
|
progressive in most of the 27 OECD countries examined. Nevertheless, results for a small number of
|
|
countries highlight that broad-based VAT systems that have few reduced VAT rates or exemptions can
|
|
produce a small degree of regressivity. Results also show that even a roughly proportional VAT can still
|
|
have significant equity implications for the poor - potentially pushing some households into poverty.
|
|
This emphasises the importance of ensuring the progressivity of the tax-benefit system as a whole in
|
|
orderto compensate poor households for the loss in purchasing power from paying VAT. In the broader
|
|
context of the COVID-19 crisis, the findings of the paper suggest there may be scope in many countries
|
|
for VAT reform to help address revenue needs, as this revenue may be generated with less significant
|
|
distributional effects than previously thought. While standard VAT rates are high in many countries,
|
|
OECD evidence shows that scope exists to broaden VAT bases. Nevertheless, any VAT increases,
|
|
including VAT base broadening measures that impact the poor, should be accompanied by
|
|
compensation measures for poorer households, such as targeted tax credits or benefit payments.
|
|
|
8. SZANÁLÁS
9. STATISZTIKA
|
Euro area securities issues statistics: June 2020, 12/08/2020
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/sis/html/ecb.si2006~fb602c537f.en.html
|
Press Release
|
|
|
Euro money market statistics: fourth maintenance period 2020, 11/08/2020
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/euro_money_market/html/ecb.emms200711~329d76c11
|
Press Release
|
7.en.html
|
|
|
|
Industrial production up by 9.1% in both euro area and EU, 12/08/2020
|
EU
|
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/10545423/4-12082020-AP-EN.pdf/7c638d68-
|
Press Release
|
3e54-d560-73f4-a6aeb6ced59c
|
|
|
|
Effective exchange rate indices, 12/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/statistics/eer.htm
|
Press Release
|
|
|
Central bank policy rates, 12/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/statistics/cbpol.htm
|
Press Release
|
|
|
US dollar exchange rates, 12/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/statistics/xrusd.htm
|
Press Release
|
|
|
OECD CLIs continue to strengthen from crisis-low in all major economies - Composite Leading
|
OECD
|
Indicators (CLI), OECD, August 2020, 10/08/2020
|
Press Release
|
https://www.oecd.org/sdd/leading-indicators/composite-leading-indicators-cli-oecd-august-2020.htm
|
|
|
|
Government support measures for households buffer the economic impacts of COVID-19 - Growth
|
OECD
|
and economic well-being: first quarter 2020, OECD, 06/08/2020
|
Press Release
|
https://www.oecd.org/sdd/na/growth-and-economic-well-being-first-quarter-2020-oecd.htm
|
|
|
***
20
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 15:32:03 UTC
|
|