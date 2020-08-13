Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2020.08.06-08.12.)

where it was assessed that the U.S. observed 8 ICPs, largely observed 13 ICPs and partly observed 5

ICPs. The analysis relied on a targeted self-assessment against a subset of ICPs covering valuation and

solvency, risk management, conduct, winding-up, corporate governance and enforcement, and the

objectives, powers and responsibility of supervisors. The choice of subjects covered in this review is

based on those aspects most significant to financial stability and a follow-up on key recommendations

from the 2015 detailed assessment. The focus of the analysis has been on the state-based system of

regulation and supervision, reflecting the existing institutional setup.

Principles for operational resilience, 06/08/2020 BIS

Through the publication of this consultative document, the Committee seeks to promote a principles-

based approach to improving operational resilience. The principles aim to strengthen the ability of banks

to withstand operational risk-related events which could cause significant operational failures or wide-

scale disruptions in financial markets, such as pandemics, cyber incidents, technology failures or natural

disasters. The approach builds on updates to the Committee's Principles for the sound management of

operational risk, and draws from previously issued principles on corporate governance for banks, as well

as outsourcing-, business continuity- and relevant risk management-related guidance.

Revisions to the principles for the sound management of operational risk, 06/08/2020 BIS

The Committee introduced its Principles for the sound management of operational risk in 2003, and

subsequently revised them in 2011 to incorporate the lessons from the financial crisis. In 2014, the

Committee conducted a review of the implementation of the principles which indicated that several

principles had not been adequately implemented, and that the principles did not sufficiently capture

certain important sources of operational risk. The Committee is proposing a limited number of updates

to: (i) align the principles with the recently finalised Basel III operational risk framework; (ii) update the

guidance where needed in the areas of change management and information and communication

technologies; and (iii) enhance the overall clarity of the principles.

Corporate debt stress testing: A global analysis of nonfinancial corporations, 06/08/2020 OECD

High-yield corporate and leveraged loans have grown substantially over the past decade. However, the

COVID-19 pandemic means downside risks are rising alongside expectations of severe negative impacts

on corporate earnings and economic growth. The proportion of leveraged corporate debt exposed to

such downside risks has become a key concern. This paper assesses the magnitude of indebtedness of

leveraged non-financial companies and identifies the share of debt related to the riskiest firms. A stress

test analysis examines the sensitivity of corporate debt to potential macroeconomic and financial

shocks. The results show a sharp deterioration in the credit quality of firms, particularly in the United

States and Emerging Market Economies (EMEs). Under stressed conditions, all these countries, China

included, would experience a sharp rise in the number of firms considered at risk or distressed due to

deteriorating cash flows and the inability to make interest payments, thereby becoming more likely to