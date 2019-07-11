Log in
Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2019.07.11-07.17.)

07/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

VÁLOGATÁS

az ECB, az EU, az ESRB, az EBA, az EIOPA, az ESMA,

az IMF, a BIS, az OECD és az IOSCO

dokumentumaiból

2 0 1 9 . J Ú L I U S 1 1 - 1 7 .

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...........................................................................................................................

3

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK .............................................................................................................

4

3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ............................................................................................

6

4. SZANÁLÁS ..............................................................................................................................................................

9

5. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK..............................................................................................................

10

6. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA.........................................................................................................................

10

7. STATISZTIKA.........................................................................................................................................................

14

2/15

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Inflation expectations and the conduct of monetary policy

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp190711~6dcaf97c01.en.html

Speech

Speech by Benoît Cœuré, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at an event organised by

the SAFE Policy Center, Frankfurt am Main, 11 July 2019

Interview with BFM Business TV

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190715h.pdf

Central Bankers'

Interview with Mr Benoît Cœuré, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank,

Speech

and BFM Business TV, conducted by Ms Hedwige Chevrillon, and published, 9 July 2019

Economic activity, prices, and monetary policy in Japan

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190712f.pdf

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Yukitoshi Funo, Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan, at a meeting with

Speech

business leaders, Hiroshima, 3 July 2019

Monetary policy and below-target inflation

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190715e.pdf

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Philip R Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, at the

Speech

Bank of Finland conference on Monetary Policy and Future of EMU, Helsinki, 2 July 2019

Private sector working group recommends legal action plan for transition from EONIA to €STR,

ECB

16/07/2019

Press Release

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190716~0383b60ab0.en.html

Account of the monetary policy meeting, 11/07/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2019/html/ecb.mg190711~16eb146254.en.html

Press Release

ECB announces publication time for euro short-term rate (€STR), 11/07/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190711~12eb66a46b.en.html

Press Release

Phillips curves in the euro area, 17/07/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2295~3ac7c904cd.en.pdf?b85e37fb1e1d0

Publication

8ddf492c7bff32d6151

We perform a robust estimation of the Phillips curve in the euro area using a battery of 630 theory-

driven models. We extend the existing literature by adding model specifications, taking into

account the uncertainty in the measurement of variables and testing for potential non-linearities

and structural changes. Using Dynamic Model Averaging, we identify the most important

determinants of inflation over the sample. We then forecast core inflation 12 quarters ahead and

present its probability distribution. We compare the distribution of forecasts performed in recent

years, and we assess, in a probabilistic manner, the convergence towards a sustainable path of

inflation.

Keywords: phillips curves, dynamic model averaging, non linearities, structural changes, density

forecast

3/15

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

901 days

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190716a.pdf

Central Bankers'

Remarks by Mr John C Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of

Speech

New York, at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), New York City, 15 July

2019

FX Global Code

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190712b.pdf

Central Bankers'

Keynote address by Mr Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, at FX Week USA,

Speech

New York City, 11 July 2019

The current challenges of the financial sector

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190716e.pdf

Central Bankers'

Opening address by Ms Margarita Delgado, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Spain, at a KPMG event,

Speech

Madrid, 10 July 2019

Stress testing - a decade of continuity and change

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190715a.pdf

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Randal K Quarles, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal

Speech

Reserve System, at "Stress Testing: A Discussion and Review", a research conference sponsored by the

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Boston, Massachusetts, 9 July 2019

Welcoming remarks - "Stress Testing: A Discussion and Review"

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190711a.pdf

Central Bankers'

Welcoming remarks (via prerecorded video) by Mr Jerome H Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of

Speech

the Federal Reserve System, at "Stress Testing: A Discussion and Review", a research conference at the

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Boston, Massachusetts, 9 July 2019

Achieving the financial stability objective through macroprudential measures cannot be sustainable

BIS

without understanding the financial cycle

Central Bankers'

https://www.bis.org/review/r190711j.pdf

Speech

Opening remarks by Mr Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, at the Conference "The

Current Global and European Financial Cycle: Where Do We Stand and How Do We Move Forward?",

jointly organized by the Bulgarian National Bank and the Bank for International Settlements on the

occasion of the 140th Anniversary of the Bulgarian National Bank, Sofia, 7-8 July 2019

Ten years of the FROB and banking system transformations

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190716i.pdf

Central Bankers'

Opening address by Mr Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain, at the conference "Tenth

Speech

Anniversary of the creation of the FROB", Madrid, 5 July 2019

Macroprudential policy ten years after the crisis

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190715f.htm

Central Bankers'

Keynote speech by Mr Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank, at the CIRSF Annual

Speech

International Conference 2019 "Financial Supervision and Financial Stability Ten Years after the Crisis:

Achievements and Next Steps", Lisbon, 4 July 2019

Mortgage interest tax deduction in the Netherlands - a welcome relief

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190712c.pdf

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Klaas Knot, President of the Netherlands Bank, at the Macroprudential Policy Conference

Speech

"Real estate taxation and macroprudential policy", Vilnius, 2 July 2019

4/15

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

Banks and society. Looking to the future

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190716h.pdf

Central Bankers'

Speech by Ms Margarita Delgado, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Spain, at the Círculo Financiero de la

Speech

Sociedad Económica Barcelonesa de amigos del país, Barcelona, 1 July 2019

The Spanish banking system - transformations and challenges

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190716g.pdf

Central Bankers'

Opening by Mr Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain, of the seminar "Sustainable

Speech

finances and their importance in the future of the economy", Universidad Internacional Menéndez

Pelayo, organised by the Spanish Association of Economics Journalists, Madrid, 17 June 2019

Macroprudential policy at the ECB: Institutional framework, strategy, analytical tools and policies,

ECB

17/07/2019

Publication

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpops/ecb.op227~971b0a4996.en.pdf?92cf70e7ca8fdbd57e60f

ef0d0b61d56

This occasional paper explains how the financial stability and macroprudential policy functions are

organised at the ECB, including a brief description of the analytical tools that have been developed to

enable the ECB to effectively fulfil its responsibilities in this regard.

Do low interest rates hurt banks' equity values?, 16/07/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/economic-

Publication

research/resbull/2019/html/ecb.rb190716~62990c3aeb.en.html

The effects of interest rate surprises on banks are different when nominal interest rates are very low. In

"normal" times, policy rate announcements that are below market expectations tend to boost banks'

stock prices on average. When interest rates are very low, however, there is a reversal of this effect: at

such times, negative rate surprises reduce banks' stock prices.

EU Non-bank Financial Intermediation Risk Monitor 2019, 17/07/2019

ESRB

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/reports/esrb.report190717_NBFImonitor2019~ba7c155135.en.p

Publication

df?4d249929155a6c6a9fd41055d2cfd80c

+

Press Release

This report considers a range of systemic risks and vulnerabilities related to non-bank financial

intermediation, including those related to interconnectedness, liquidity and leverage. Its monitoring

universe includes all investment funds (IFs) and so-called other financial institutions (OFIs). The size of

this monitoring universe is measured by total assets under management (AUM) in investment funds and

OFIs, and thus excludes the assets of banks, insurance corporations and pension funds, as well as central

counterparties (CCPs) with a banking licence. In the European Union (EU), this measure fell by 1.8% to

€41.9 trillion in 2018, while for the euro area (EA) it fell by 1.3% to €33.6 trillion.

Related press release:

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/news/pr/date/2019/html/esrb.pr190717~db3cfa59a2.en.html

International Fiscal-financial Spillovers: The Effect of Fiscal Shocks on Cross-border Bank Lending,

IMF

12/07/2019

Working Paper

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/07/12/International-Fiscal-financial-Spillovers-

The-Effect-of-Fiscal-Shocks-on-Cross-border-Bank-46458

This paper sheds new light on the degree of international fiscal-financial spillovers by investigating the

effect of domestic fiscal policies on cross-border bank lending. By estimating the dynamic response of

U.S. cross-border bank lending towards the 45 recipient countries to exogenous domestic fiscal shocks

(both measured by spending and revenue) between 1990Q1 and 2012Q4, we find that expansionary

domestic fiscal shocks lead to a statistically significant increase in cross-border bank lending.

Keywords: fiscal-financial spillovers, cross-border banking flows, local projections, nonlinear effects

5/15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 13:19:07 UTC
