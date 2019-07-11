|
Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2019.07.11-07.17.)
07/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT
VÁLOGATÁS
az ECB, az EU, az ESRB, az EBA, az EIOPA, az ESMA,
az IMF, a BIS, az OECD és az IOSCO
dokumentumaiból
2 0 1 9 . J Ú L I U S 1 1 - 1 7 .
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
|
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...........................................................................................................................
|
3
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK .............................................................................................................
|
4
|
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ............................................................................................
|
6
|
4. SZANÁLÁS ..............................................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
5. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK..............................................................................................................
|
10
|
6. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA.........................................................................................................................
|
10
|
7. STATISZTIKA.........................................................................................................................................................
|
14
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
|
Inflation expectations and the conduct of monetary policy
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp190711~6dcaf97c01.en.html
|
Speech
|
Speech by Benoît Cœuré, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at an event organised by
|
|
the SAFE Policy Center, Frankfurt am Main, 11 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Interview with BFM Business TV
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190715h.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Interview with Mr Benoît Cœuré, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank,
|
Speech
|
and BFM Business TV, conducted by Ms Hedwige Chevrillon, and published, 9 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Economic activity, prices, and monetary policy in Japan
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190712f.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Mr Yukitoshi Funo, Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan, at a meeting with
|
Speech
|
business leaders, Hiroshima, 3 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Monetary policy and below-target inflation
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190715e.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Mr Philip R Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, at the
|
Speech
|
Bank of Finland conference on Monetary Policy and Future of EMU, Helsinki, 2 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Private sector working group recommends legal action plan for transition from EONIA to €STR,
|
ECB
|
16/07/2019
|
Press Release
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190716~0383b60ab0.en.html
|
|
|
|
Account of the monetary policy meeting, 11/07/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2019/html/ecb.mg190711~16eb146254.en.html
|
Press Release
|
|
|
ECB announces publication time for euro short-term rate (€STR), 11/07/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190711~12eb66a46b.en.html
|
Press Release
|
|
|
Phillips curves in the euro area, 17/07/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2295~3ac7c904cd.en.pdf?b85e37fb1e1d0
|
Publication
|
8ddf492c7bff32d6151
|
|
We perform a robust estimation of the Phillips curve in the euro area using a battery of 630 theory-
|
|
driven models. We extend the existing literature by adding model specifications, taking into
|
|
account the uncertainty in the measurement of variables and testing for potential non-linearities
|
|
and structural changes. Using Dynamic Model Averaging, we identify the most important
|
|
determinants of inflation over the sample. We then forecast core inflation 12 quarters ahead and
|
|
present its probability distribution. We compare the distribution of forecasts performed in recent
|
|
years, and we assess, in a probabilistic manner, the convergence towards a sustainable path of
|
|
inflation.
|
|
Keywords: phillips curves, dynamic model averaging, non linearities, structural changes, density
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
|
901 days
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190716a.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Remarks by Mr John C Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of
|
Speech
|
New York, at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), New York City, 15 July
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
FX Global Code
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190712b.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Keynote address by Mr Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, at FX Week USA,
|
Speech
|
New York City, 11 July 2019
|
|
|
|
The current challenges of the financial sector
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190716e.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Opening address by Ms Margarita Delgado, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Spain, at a KPMG event,
|
Speech
|
Madrid, 10 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Stress testing - a decade of continuity and change
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190715a.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Mr Randal K Quarles, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal
|
Speech
|
Reserve System, at "Stress Testing: A Discussion and Review", a research conference sponsored by the
|
|
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Boston, Massachusetts, 9 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Welcoming remarks - "Stress Testing: A Discussion and Review"
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190711a.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Welcoming remarks (via prerecorded video) by Mr Jerome H Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of
|
Speech
|
the Federal Reserve System, at "Stress Testing: A Discussion and Review", a research conference at the
|
|
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Boston, Massachusetts, 9 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Achieving the financial stability objective through macroprudential measures cannot be sustainable
|
BIS
|
without understanding the financial cycle
|
Central Bankers'
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190711j.pdf
|
Speech
|
Opening remarks by Mr Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, at the Conference "The
|
|
Current Global and European Financial Cycle: Where Do We Stand and How Do We Move Forward?",
|
|
jointly organized by the Bulgarian National Bank and the Bank for International Settlements on the
|
|
occasion of the 140th Anniversary of the Bulgarian National Bank, Sofia, 7-8 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Ten years of the FROB and banking system transformations
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190716i.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Opening address by Mr Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain, at the conference "Tenth
|
Speech
|
Anniversary of the creation of the FROB", Madrid, 5 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Macroprudential policy ten years after the crisis
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190715f.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Keynote speech by Mr Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank, at the CIRSF Annual
|
Speech
|
International Conference 2019 "Financial Supervision and Financial Stability Ten Years after the Crisis:
|
|
Achievements and Next Steps", Lisbon, 4 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Mortgage interest tax deduction in the Netherlands - a welcome relief
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190712c.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Mr Klaas Knot, President of the Netherlands Bank, at the Macroprudential Policy Conference
|
Speech
|
"Real estate taxation and macroprudential policy", Vilnius, 2 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Banks and society. Looking to the future
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190716h.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Ms Margarita Delgado, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Spain, at the Círculo Financiero de la
|
Speech
|
Sociedad Económica Barcelonesa de amigos del país, Barcelona, 1 July 2019
|
|
|
|
The Spanish banking system - transformations and challenges
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190716g.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Opening by Mr Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain, of the seminar "Sustainable
|
Speech
|
finances and their importance in the future of the economy", Universidad Internacional Menéndez
|
|
Pelayo, organised by the Spanish Association of Economics Journalists, Madrid, 17 June 2019
|
|
|
|
Macroprudential policy at the ECB: Institutional framework, strategy, analytical tools and policies,
|
ECB
|
17/07/2019
|
Publication
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpops/ecb.op227~971b0a4996.en.pdf?92cf70e7ca8fdbd57e60f
|
|
ef0d0b61d56
|
|
This occasional paper explains how the financial stability and macroprudential policy functions are
|
|
organised at the ECB, including a brief description of the analytical tools that have been developed to
|
|
enable the ECB to effectively fulfil its responsibilities in this regard.
|
|
|
|
Do low interest rates hurt banks' equity values?, 16/07/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/economic-
|
Publication
|
research/resbull/2019/html/ecb.rb190716~62990c3aeb.en.html
|
|
The effects of interest rate surprises on banks are different when nominal interest rates are very low. In
|
|
"normal" times, policy rate announcements that are below market expectations tend to boost banks'
|
|
stock prices on average. When interest rates are very low, however, there is a reversal of this effect: at
|
|
such times, negative rate surprises reduce banks' stock prices.
|
|
|
|
EU Non-bank Financial Intermediation Risk Monitor 2019, 17/07/2019
|
ESRB
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/reports/esrb.report190717_NBFImonitor2019~ba7c155135.en.p
|
Publication
|
df?4d249929155a6c6a9fd41055d2cfd80c
|
+
|
|
Press Release
|
This report considers a range of systemic risks and vulnerabilities related to non-bank financial
|
|
intermediation, including those related to interconnectedness, liquidity and leverage. Its monitoring
|
|
universe includes all investment funds (IFs) and so-called other financial institutions (OFIs). The size of
|
|
this monitoring universe is measured by total assets under management (AUM) in investment funds and
|
|
OFIs, and thus excludes the assets of banks, insurance corporations and pension funds, as well as central
|
|
counterparties (CCPs) with a banking licence. In the European Union (EU), this measure fell by 1.8% to
|
|
€41.9 trillion in 2018, while for the euro area (EA) it fell by 1.3% to €33.6 trillion.
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/news/pr/date/2019/html/esrb.pr190717~db3cfa59a2.en.html
|
|
|
|
International Fiscal-financial Spillovers: The Effect of Fiscal Shocks on Cross-border Bank Lending,
|
IMF
|
12/07/2019
|
Working Paper
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/07/12/International-Fiscal-financial-Spillovers-
|
|
The-Effect-of-Fiscal-Shocks-on-Cross-border-Bank-46458
|
|
This paper sheds new light on the degree of international fiscal-financial spillovers by investigating the
|
|
effect of domestic fiscal policies on cross-border bank lending. By estimating the dynamic response of
|
|
U.S. cross-border bank lending towards the 45 recipient countries to exogenous domestic fiscal shocks
|
|
(both measured by spending and revenue) between 1990Q1 and 2012Q4, we find that expansionary
|
|
domestic fiscal shocks lead to a statistically significant increase in cross-border bank lending.
|
|
Keywords: fiscal-financial spillovers, cross-border banking flows, local projections, nonlinear effects
|
|
|
|
|