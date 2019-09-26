|
Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2019.09.26-10.02.)
10/03/2019 | 09:07am EDT
VÁLOGATÁS
az ECB, az ESRB, az EU, az EBA, az EIOPA,
az ESMA, az ESA, az IMF, a BIS, az FSB, az OECD és az IOSCO dokumentumaiból
2 0 1 9 . S Z E P T E M B E R 2 6 - O K T Ó B E R 2 .
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
|
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...........................................................................................................................
|
3
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK .............................................................................................................
|
4
|
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ............................................................................................
|
7
|
4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK...................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS.....................................................................................................
|
10
|
6. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA.........................................................................................................................
|
10
|
7. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .....................................................................................................................
|
11
|
8. SZANÁLÁS ............................................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
9. STATISZTIKA.........................................................................................................................................................
|
12
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
|
Globalisation and monetary policy
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191001~b4d59257ea.en.html
|
Speech
|
Speech by Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the University of California, Los
|
|
Angeles, 30 September 2019
|
|
|
|
Interview with Handelsblatt
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2019/html/ecb.in190926~dcbb0ef0e1.en.html
|
Speech
|
Interview with Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, conducted by Jan Mallien and
|
|
Frank Wiebe on 24 September 2019, 26 September 2019
|
|
|
|
United in diversity
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191002b.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Welcoming remarks by Dr Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and Chairman of the
|
Speech
|
Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements, on the occasion of the handover ceremony
|
|
for the Central Bank of the Republic of Austria's (Oesterreichische Nationalbank/OeNB) new governor,
|
|
Vienna, 1 October 2019
|
|
|
|
Expectations matter
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190930a.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Welcoming remarks by Dr Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and Chairman of the
|
Speech
|
Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements, at the Joint Deutsche Bundesbank-Bank of
|
|
France Conference on Household Expectations, Frankfurt am Main, 26 September 2019
|
|
|
|
Economic activity, prices and monetary policy in Japan
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r190926c.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Mr Takako Masai, Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan, at a meeting with business
|
Speech
|
leaders, Mie, 25 September 2019
|
|
|
|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem, 27/09/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2019/html/ecb.fst191001.en.html
|
Press Release
|
Commentary:
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2019/html/ecb.fs191001.en.html
|
|
|
|
ECB enhances reporting on FX interventions, 27/09/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190927_1~fcdcb74515.en.html
|
Press Release
|
|
|
Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates),
|
ECB
|
27/09/2019
|
Press Release
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/govcdec/otherdec/2019/html/ecb.gc190927~f21c511b8f.en.html
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190927_1~fcdcb74515.en.html
|
|
|
|
ECB publishes the Euro money market study 2018, 27/09/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190927~861cfd0931.en.html
|
Press Release
|
|
|
Letter from the ECB President to Mr Sven Giegold, MEP, on institutional matters, 27/09/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter190927_Giegold~bdb5d44333.en.pdf?d28d60
|
Letter
|
304dad5bfe57b573936867218b
|
|
|
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
|
Letter from the ECB President to Mr Domènec Ruiz Devesa, MEP, on monetary policy, 27/09/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter190927_Devesa~e78bf349df.en.pdf?770f7a7
|
Letter
|
74ed44a35bdb43a25ed6f3c4d
|
|
|
|
Monetary developments in the euro area: August 2019, 26/09/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/md/html/ecb.md1908~2751668621.en.html
|
Press Release
|
|
|
What Happens if Central Banks Misdiagnose a Slowdown in Potential Output, 27/09/2019
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/09/27/What-Happens-if-Central-Banks-
|
Publication
|
Misdiagnose-a-Slowdown-in-Potential-Output-48643
|
|
In the last few decades, real GDP growth and investment in advanced countries have declined in tandem.
|
|
This slowdown was not the result of weak demand (there has been no shift along the Okun curve), but of
|
|
a decline in potential output growth (which has shifted the Okun curve to the left). We analyze what
|
|
happens if central banks mistakenly diagnose the problem as insufficient demand, when it is actually a
|
|
supply problem. We do this in a real model, in which inflation is not an issue. We show that aggressive
|
|
central bank action may revive gross investment, but it will not revive net investment or growth.
|
|
Moreover, low interest rates will lead to an increase in the capital output ratio, a low return on capital and
|
|
high leverage. We show that these forecasts are in line with what has happened in major advanced
|
|
countries.
|
|
Keywords: monetary policy, potential output, Solow-Swan, investment.
|
|
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
|
Key vulnerabilities for euro area financial stability
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191002~e8a0faff45.en.html
|
Speech
|
Remarks by Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, at the meting of the Financial Stability Contact
|
|
Group, 2 October 2019
|
|
|
|
Stabilisation policies in a monetary union
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191001_1~5d7713fcd1.en.html
|
Speech
|
Speech by Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, at the Academy of Athens, 1 October 2019
|
|
|
|
Macroprudential policy in Europe
|
ECB/ESRB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp190926~9c2034d370.en.html
|
Speech
|
Welcome remarks by Mario Draghi, President of the ECB and Chair of the European Systemic Risk Board,
|
|
at the fourth annual conference of the ESRB. Frankfurt am Main, 26 September 2019
|
|
|
|
Strengthening the ESM and EMU
|
EU
|
https://www.esm.europa.eu/speeches-and-presentations/%E2%80%9Cstrengthening-esm-and-
|
Speech
|
emu%E2%80%9D-speech-klaus-regling
|
|
Speech by Klaus Regling, ESM Managing Director, Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic
|
|
Coordination and Governance in the European Union, Helsinki, 30 September 2019
|
|
|
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
|
Macroprudential policy in a monetary union
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191002c.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Prof Claudia Buch, Vice-President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, at the SUERF conference
|
Speech
|
"Monetary and economic policies on both sides of the Atlantic", Frankfurt am Main, 1 October 2019
|
|
|
|
Law and macroeconomics - the global evolution of macroprudential regulation
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191001e.pdf
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Mr Randal K Quarles, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal
|
Speech
|
Reserve System, at the "Law and Macroeconomics" conference, Georgetown University Law Center,
|
|
Washington DC, 27 September 2019
|
|
|
|
The General Board of the European Systemic Risk Board held its 35th regular meeting on 26 September,
|
ESRB
|
02/10/2019
|
Press Release
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/news/pr/date/2019/html/esrb.pr191002~8efb305920.en.html
|
|
|
|
Financial integration in Europe through the lens of composite indicators, 30/09/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2319~3a5f3d0f70.en.pdf?8e2c0336ae65e2d2f5fcd
|
Working Paper
|
c7e6aab9f0e
|
|
This paper develops composite indicators of financial integration within the euro area for both price-based
|
|
and quantity-based indicators covering money, bond, equity and banking markets. We find that financial
|
|
integration in Europe increased steadily between 1995 and 2007. The subprime mortgage crisis marked a
|
|
turning point. This fragmentation trend reversed when the European banking union and the ECB's Outright
|
|
Monetary Transactions Programme were announced in 2012, with financial integration recovering more
|
|
strongly when measured by pricebased indicators. We find that higher financial integration tends to be
|
|
associated with an increase in per capita real GDP growth in euro area countries.
|
|
Keywords: composite indicator, economic growth, European Monetary Union, financial integration,
|
|
financial stress.
|
|
|
|
ESRB risk dashboard, September 2019 (Issue 29), 02/10/2019
|
ESRB
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard191002~dceca88a9d.en.pdf
|
Publication
|
Overview:
|
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/recommendations/2019/esrb.risk_dashboard_overview_note_19
|
|
1002~fe379c0aac.en.pdf
|
|
Annex I: Methodological Annex
|
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/recommendations/2019/esrb.risk_dashboard_annex1_191002~8
|
|
a4ce890fa.en.pdf
|
|
Annex II: Description of the indicators:
|
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/recommendations/2019/esrb.risk_dashboard_annex2_191002~5
|
|
b02d47dac.en.pdf
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 13:05:08 UTC
|
|