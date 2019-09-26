Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2019.09.26-10.02.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 09:07am EDT

VÁLOGATÁS

az ECB, az ESRB, az EU, az EBA, az EIOPA,

az ESMA, az ESA, az IMF, a BIS, az FSB, az OECD és az IOSCO dokumentumaiból

2 0 1 9 . S Z E P T E M B E R 2 6 - O K T Ó B E R 2 .

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...........................................................................................................................

3

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK .............................................................................................................

4

3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ............................................................................................

7

4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK...................................................................................................................................

10

5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS.....................................................................................................

10

6. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA.........................................................................................................................

10

7. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .....................................................................................................................

11

8. SZANÁLÁS ............................................................................................................................................................

12

9. STATISZTIKA.........................................................................................................................................................

12

2/13

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Globalisation and monetary policy

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191001~b4d59257ea.en.html

Speech

Speech by Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the University of California, Los

Angeles, 30 September 2019

Interview with Handelsblatt

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2019/html/ecb.in190926~dcbb0ef0e1.en.html

Speech

Interview with Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, conducted by Jan Mallien and

Frank Wiebe on 24 September 2019, 26 September 2019

United in diversity

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r191002b.pdf

Central Bankers'

Welcoming remarks by Dr Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and Chairman of the

Speech

Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements, on the occasion of the handover ceremony

for the Central Bank of the Republic of Austria's (Oesterreichische Nationalbank/OeNB) new governor,

Vienna, 1 October 2019

Expectations matter

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190930a.pdf

Central Bankers'

Welcoming remarks by Dr Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and Chairman of the

Speech

Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements, at the Joint Deutsche Bundesbank-Bank of

France Conference on Household Expectations, Frankfurt am Main, 26 September 2019

Economic activity, prices and monetary policy in Japan

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r190926c.pdf

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Takako Masai, Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan, at a meeting with business

Speech

leaders, Mie, 25 September 2019

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem, 27/09/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2019/html/ecb.fst191001.en.html

Press Release

Commentary:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2019/html/ecb.fs191001.en.html

ECB enhances reporting on FX interventions, 27/09/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190927_1~fcdcb74515.en.html

Press Release

Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates),

ECB

27/09/2019

Press Release

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/govcdec/otherdec/2019/html/ecb.gc190927~f21c511b8f.en.html

Related press release:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190927_1~fcdcb74515.en.html

ECB publishes the Euro money market study 2018, 27/09/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2019/html/ecb.pr190927~861cfd0931.en.html

Press Release

Letter from the ECB President to Mr Sven Giegold, MEP, on institutional matters, 27/09/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter190927_Giegold~bdb5d44333.en.pdf?d28d60

Letter

304dad5bfe57b573936867218b

3/13

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

Letter from the ECB President to Mr Domènec Ruiz Devesa, MEP, on monetary policy, 27/09/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter190927_Devesa~e78bf349df.en.pdf?770f7a7

Letter

74ed44a35bdb43a25ed6f3c4d

Monetary developments in the euro area: August 2019, 26/09/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/md/html/ecb.md1908~2751668621.en.html

Press Release

What Happens if Central Banks Misdiagnose a Slowdown in Potential Output, 27/09/2019

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/09/27/What-Happens-if-Central-Banks-

Publication

Misdiagnose-a-Slowdown-in-Potential-Output-48643

In the last few decades, real GDP growth and investment in advanced countries have declined in tandem.

This slowdown was not the result of weak demand (there has been no shift along the Okun curve), but of

a decline in potential output growth (which has shifted the Okun curve to the left). We analyze what

happens if central banks mistakenly diagnose the problem as insufficient demand, when it is actually a

supply problem. We do this in a real model, in which inflation is not an issue. We show that aggressive

central bank action may revive gross investment, but it will not revive net investment or growth.

Moreover, low interest rates will lead to an increase in the capital output ratio, a low return on capital and

high leverage. We show that these forecasts are in line with what has happened in major advanced

countries.

Keywords: monetary policy, potential output, Solow-Swan, investment.

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

Key vulnerabilities for euro area financial stability

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191002~e8a0faff45.en.html

Speech

Remarks by Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, at the meting of the Financial Stability Contact

Group, 2 October 2019

Stabilisation policies in a monetary union

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191001_1~5d7713fcd1.en.html

Speech

Speech by Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, at the Academy of Athens, 1 October 2019

Macroprudential policy in Europe

ECB/ESRB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp190926~9c2034d370.en.html

Speech

Welcome remarks by Mario Draghi, President of the ECB and Chair of the European Systemic Risk Board,

at the fourth annual conference of the ESRB. Frankfurt am Main, 26 September 2019

Strengthening the ESM and EMU

EU

https://www.esm.europa.eu/speeches-and-presentations/%E2%80%9Cstrengthening-esm-and-

Speech

emu%E2%80%9D-speech-klaus-regling

Speech by Klaus Regling, ESM Managing Director, Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic

Coordination and Governance in the European Union, Helsinki, 30 September 2019

4/13

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

Macroprudential policy in a monetary union

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r191002c.pdf

Central Bankers'

Speech by Prof Claudia Buch, Vice-President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, at the SUERF conference

Speech

"Monetary and economic policies on both sides of the Atlantic", Frankfurt am Main, 1 October 2019

Law and macroeconomics - the global evolution of macroprudential regulation

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r191001e.pdf

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Randal K Quarles, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal

Speech

Reserve System, at the "Law and Macroeconomics" conference, Georgetown University Law Center,

Washington DC, 27 September 2019

The General Board of the European Systemic Risk Board held its 35th regular meeting on 26 September,

ESRB

02/10/2019

Press Release

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/news/pr/date/2019/html/esrb.pr191002~8efb305920.en.html

Financial integration in Europe through the lens of composite indicators, 30/09/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2319~3a5f3d0f70.en.pdf?8e2c0336ae65e2d2f5fcd

Working Paper

c7e6aab9f0e

This paper develops composite indicators of financial integration within the euro area for both price-based

and quantity-based indicators covering money, bond, equity and banking markets. We find that financial

integration in Europe increased steadily between 1995 and 2007. The subprime mortgage crisis marked a

turning point. This fragmentation trend reversed when the European banking union and the ECB's Outright

Monetary Transactions Programme were announced in 2012, with financial integration recovering more

strongly when measured by pricebased indicators. We find that higher financial integration tends to be

associated with an increase in per capita real GDP growth in euro area countries.

Keywords: composite indicator, economic growth, European Monetary Union, financial integration,

financial stress.

ESRB risk dashboard, September 2019 (Issue 29), 02/10/2019

ESRB

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard191002~dceca88a9d.en.pdf

Publication

Overview:

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/recommendations/2019/esrb.risk_dashboard_overview_note_19

1002~fe379c0aac.en.pdf

Annex I: Methodological Annex

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/recommendations/2019/esrb.risk_dashboard_annex1_191002~8

a4ce890fa.en.pdf

Annex II: Description of the indicators:

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/recommendations/2019/esrb.risk_dashboard_annex2_191002~5

b02d47dac.en.pdf

5/13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 13:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : We're all on the internet on a Wednesday but possibly ditching it over Christmas for quality time with the family
PU
09:16aCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : Conducting Payments Survey
PU
09:16aCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : How Do You Pay? A Survey
PU
09:16aCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : Governor Makhlouf launches Generation uro Students' Award
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aSingapore Manufacturing Contraction Deepens in September
DJ
09:15aU.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly; layoffs still low
RE
09:09aJEAN-PIERRE MUSTIER : ECB should tell banks to charge for cash deposits -UniCredit's Mustier
RE
09:09aBITGO : Staking Launches with Dash and Algorand
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group