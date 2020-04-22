Log in
Central Bank of Iceland : Announcement on Central Bank of Iceland purchases of Treasury bonds

04/22/2020 | 04:53am EDT

22 April 2020

At the beginning of May 2020, the Central Bank of Iceland will begin buying Treasury bonds in the secondary market, in accordance with the 23 March 2020 statement by the Monetary Policy Committee. The objective of the purchases is to ensure monetary policy transmission across the yield curve, so that the more accommodative monetary stance is transmitted normally to households and businesses. In this context, particular consideration is given to the market effects that the foreseeable increase in Treasury bond supply will have on monetary policy transmission.

The aim will be to keep the scale of the purchases consistent with normal market functioning. The Central Bank reserves full right to adjust amounts, frequency, and execution of the purchases so as to ensure the efficacy of the measures.

According to the above-mentioned Monetary Policy Committee decision, the Bank may purchase Treasury bonds for up to 150 b.kr. The Bank will announce in advance the maximum amount it intends to buy each quarter. The total amount to be purchased by the Bank in Q2/2020 may range up to 20 b.kr. market value.*

The purchases will focus on all nominal benchmark issues denominated in Icelandic krónur and maturing in 2021, 2022, 2025, 2028, and 2031, and any new nominal benchmark issues that may be added.

The Central Bank will purchase the bonds either by submitting bids to the Nasdaq Iceland trading system or by auction. The purchases will begin with submittal of bids to the Nasdaq Iceland trading system.

Any auctions that are held will be announced with one day's advance notice. The announcement will specify the series and the estimated maximum amount to be purchased. Information on the general terms and conditions for auctions that may be held in connection with the Central Bank's purchase of Treasury bonds in the secondary market can be found here.

Further information can be obtained from Sturla Pálsson, Director of the Markets Department of the Central Bank, at tel +354 569-9600.

*The sale price or market value refers to the clean price plus accrued indexation; i.e., with indexation but without accrued interest.

No. 14/2020
April 21 2020

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:52:04 UTC
