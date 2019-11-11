Central Bank of Iceland : IMF Article IV visit to Iceland 30 October - 11 November 2019

11.11.2019

A mission from the International Monetary Fund has issued the following concluding statement after a two week Article IV Consultation visit to Iceland. The mission met with representatives of government, the Central Bank, The Financial Supervisory Authority as well as representatives of financial institutions and the real sector.

The concluding statement was presented today at a press conference in Reykjavík. The mission was led by Ms. Iva Petrova.

Iceland: Staff Concluding Statement of the 2019 Article IV Mission.

