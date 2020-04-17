Log in
Central Bank of Iceland : IMF Spring Meetings 2020

04/17/2020 | 10:28am EDT

17. April 2020

Ásgeir Jónsson, Governor of the Central Bank of Iceland, participated in the Spring meetings of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the IMF (IMFC) on Thursday 16 April, 2020. The Spring Meetings were in virtual format this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, chaired the meeting and Katri Kulmuni, Finance Minister of Finland represented the Nordic-Baltic constituency on this occasion.

Below are links to material presented at the Spring Meetings:

The IMFC Communiqué

The Managing Director's Global Policy Agenda (GPA)

The IMFC Statements of all IMF constituencies

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 14:27:05 UTC
