Central Bank of Iceland : Interest rate decision, webcast and Monetary Bulletin release

19 May 2020

The Bank will publish the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) interest rate decision on its website tomorrow at 08:55, followed by Monetary Bulletin at 09:00 hrs. Beginning an hour later, at 10:00 hrs., will be a press conference where Ásgeir Jónsson, Governor and Chair of the MPC, Rannveig Sigurdardóttir, Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy, and Thórarinn G. Pétursson, Chief Economist of the Bank, will explain the rationale behind the Committee's decision. The contents of the new issue of Monetary Bulletin will also be presented at that time.

The press conference will be aired via webcast, available here: Webcast, which also begins at 10:00 hrs.

As before, the Central Bank is not responsible for any interruptions which may occur in the web transmission.

