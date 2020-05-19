Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Iceland : Interest rate decision, webcast and Monetary Bulletin release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

19 May 2020

[Attachment]

The Bank will publish the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) interest rate decision on its website tomorrow at 08:55, followed by Monetary Bulletin at 09:00 hrs. Beginning an hour later, at 10:00 hrs., will be a press conference where Ásgeir Jónsson, Governor and Chair of the MPC, Rannveig Sigurdardóttir, Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy, and Thórarinn G. Pétursson, Chief Economist of the Bank, will explain the rationale behind the Committee's decision. The contents of the new issue of Monetary Bulletin will also be presented at that time.

The press conference will be aired via webcast, available here: Webcast, which also begins at 10:00 hrs.

As before, the Central Bank is not responsible for any interruptions which may occur in the web transmission.


Back

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 16:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53pComments in Opposition of RGGI Proposal
PU
12:53pCARGILL : leverages technology to improve transparency in pursuit of a thriving cocoa sector
PU
12:48pEU mulls fertiliser cut to curb farming emissions ? draft
RE
12:46pBritain says EU is offering 'relatively low quality' trade agreement
RE
12:45pAustria says EU 'frugals' to present alternative to Franco-German fund plan
RE
12:35pKohl's exits Jennifer Lopez, other women's brands as losses mount
RE
12:33pWalmart sales surge at stores and online on coronavirus-led demand
RE
12:30pFAA to mandate new safety management tools for airplane manufacturers
RE
12:28pGM says it is 'almost there' on million-mile electric vehicle battery
RE
12:28pCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
3CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
4SONOVA HOLDING AG : FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20: Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group