Central Bank of Iceland : annual meeting to be made available via webcast

03/25/2020 | 11:28am EDT

25. March 2020

[Attachment]

It has been decided that the Central Bank of Iceland's annual meeting, to be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020, will be open only to a very few participants. This decision has been made in order to impede the spread of COVID-19 and is in compliance with the authorities' ban on gatherings for the next several weeks.
The meeting will begin at 16:00 hrs. and will be transmitted live on the Central Bank website. Further information, including a link to the webcast, will be published here on the Bank's website closer to the time of the meeting.

See the webcast here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 15:27:04 UTC
