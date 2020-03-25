Central Bank of Iceland : annual meeting to be made available via webcast

25. March 2020

It has been decided that the Central Bank of Iceland's annual meeting, to be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020, will be open only to a very few participants. This decision has been made in order to impede the spread of COVID-19 and is in compliance with the authorities' ban on gatherings for the next several weeks.

The meeting will begin at 16:00 hrs. and will be transmitted live on the Central Bank website. Further information, including a link to the webcast, will be published here on the Bank's website closer to the time of the meeting.

See the webcast here.

