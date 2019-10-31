Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Ireland : Consumers to benefit from new insurance transparency rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

01 November 2019Press Release

  • Enhanced measures increase transparency of information provided to customers.
  • Insurers must provide more information on renewal of motor insurance, including the premium paid in the previous year.
  • Renewal notification period increased to give policyholders more time to consider options.

New rules being introduced by the Central Bank today mean that insurers must now provide their customers with more information when renewing their motor insurance policies. The measures provide greater transparency to customers and will help them to make a more informed decision when purchasing insurance.

The rules are part of the amendments to Non-Life Insurance (Provision of Information) (Renewal of Policy of Insurance) Regulations 2007 (S.I. No.74).

Insurers must now provide individual policyholders with details of the premium paid for private motor insurance renewals in the previous year, in order to improve transparency. This information must feature prominently on the same page as the renewal premium.

The Central Bank also requires all motor insurers to provide a quotation for each policy option available to the customer such as comprehensive, third party fire and theft cover, or third party only.

In addition, insurers must also extend the renewal notification period from 15 to 20 working days for motor, health, damage to property and general liability insurance, to allow policyholders more time to seek comparison quotes.

Gráinne McEvoy, Director of Consumer Protection, said: 'These new Central Bank rules will help consumers make better informed decisions when shopping around for their insurance policies. Motor insurance in particular can represent a significant outlay for many people, so these changes will help people to shop around and make informed choices.

'We are insisting that insurers put the price comparison on the same page of any renewal notice. This makes it easy for customers to see if their premium has increased. We expect the insurance sector to embrace these rules, in the best interest of their customers. And the Central Bank will closely monitor their compliance.''

Notes

  • The amendments require insurers to:
  • In July 2016, the Government established the Cost of Insurance Working Group (CIWG). The objective of the CIWG was to identify and examine the drivers of the cost of motor insurance and to recommend short, medium- and longer-term measures to address these issues.
  • The CIWG Report on the Cost of Motor Insurance was published by the Department of Finance in January 2017.
  • The Central Bank was represented on the CIWG, along with the Departments of Finance, Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Justice and Equality, and Transport, Tourism and Sport, the State Claims Agency and the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.
  • The Central Bank sought the views of stakeholders on these proposals in two Consultation Papers issued in November 2017 and August 2018.
  • Provide the amount of the insurance premium paid in the previous year for private motor insurance renewals or, where any mid-term adjustments were made to the policy during the year, an annualised premium figure;
  • Provide the total premium for each policy option for motor insuranceavailable for the customer in renewal notices (i.e., comprehensive; third party fire and theft cover, and third party only (if provided by the insurer)); and
  • Extend the renewal notification period from 15 working days to 20 working days for motor insurance and all other relevant non-life insuranceclasses covered, which includes:
    • accident and health insurance
    • insurance against fire and other damage to property; and
    • general liability.
  • In July 2016, the Government established the Cost of Insurance Working Group (CIWG). The objective of the CIWG was to identify and examine the drivers of the cost of motor insurance and to recommend short, medium- and longer-term measures to address these issues.
  • The CIWG Report on the Cost of Motor Insurance was published by the Department of Finance in January 2017.
  • The Central Bank was represented on the CIWG, along with the Departments of Finance, Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Justice and Equality, and Transport, Tourism and Sport, the State Claims Agency and the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.
  • The Central Bank sought the views of stakeholders on these proposals in two Consultation Papers issued in November 2017 and August 2018.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 00:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:52pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Mixed outcomes for men and women towards equity (Media Release)
PU
08:48pSouth Korea's Exports Fell for 11th Month in October
DJ
08:47pDollar on backfoot ahead of payrolls data, trade war doubts
RE
08:42pSouth Korea October factory activity shrinks for sixth month as new export orders return to contraction - PMI
RE
08:35pJapan October factory activity sinks to three-year low, orders fall - PMI
RE
08:32pBANK OF JAMAICA : Highlights of Macroprudential Policy Report - June 2019
PU
08:16pJapan's September jobless rate edges up from near three-decade low
RE
08:09pU.S. Consumers Stay on a Spending Streak -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:07pCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : Consumers to benefit from new insurance transparency rules
PU
08:02pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : submissions on gas policy and market transparency
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Se..
3U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
4RESVERLOGIX CORP. : Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
5CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED : CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group