Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Ireland : Ireland remains vulnerable to a negative global shock– Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

13 September 2019Press Release

  • Irish economy is especially sensitive to developments in the global financial cycle
  • Its structure points to the economy, the public finances, businesses and households being more exposed to macroeconomic risk than larger economies
  • Central Bank continuing to put in place measures to build the resilience of households and banks to shocks

In a speech at the Dublin Economics Workshop in Wexford today, Sharon Donnery, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, said that while the Irish economy greatly benefits from being one of the most open in the world for trade and finance, this comes with vulnerabilities beyond our control.

She noted that the 'Irish economy is especially sensitive to developments in the global financial cycle as well as being more prone to structural macroeconomic shocks.'

'Ireland offers an example of a small economy that benefitted greatly from openness. However, economic openness exposes the country to many vulnerabilities beyond our control. These vulnerabilities can be cyclical, such as a global growth slowdown with knock on effects for Irish exports, or structural in the form of substantial changes to the status quo such as Brexit, trade wars, or the evolving global taxation landscape.'

Referring to Central Bank research, the Deputy Governor noted that compared to the UK, US and euro area, Ireland is the most affected by, or the most elastic to, a negative global shock. Comparing with other small open economies, the research suggests 'Ireland would be less negatively affected than Singapore or Sweden, but more affected than Switzerland and New Zealand for example.'

Taken together, the fundamental structural characteristics of the Irish economy imply many vulnerabilities. She referenced features such as the economy's 'openness, heightened volatility, role of multinationals, pharma and computer services driven export growth, and simply being small.'

These factors point to the economy, the public finances, businesses and households being more exposed to macroeconomic risk than larger economies.

The Central Bank is working on areas within its remit, namely the macro prudential framework to build the resilience of banks and households to better withstand shocks.

'It is important that banks hold sufficient buffers to guard against the high levels of macroeconomic risks that Ireland faces. Referring to the recently implemented counter cyclical buffer (CCyB), Ms Donnery noted 'It is designed promote the sustainable provision of credit to the economy'. It means that banks have more capital when times are good, so they can use that to absorb losses in tougher times.

Referring to a Systemic Risk Buffer (SyRB), Ms Donnery noted it aims to build resilience against the higher probability and larger effect of structural shocks, for example of being small and highly-globalised.

Ms Donnery noted that following its request, over the summer, the Central Bank received confirmation from the Minister of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform that a legislative provision will be introduced to complete the macro-prudential toolkit for bank capital. This gives the Bank the power to introduce a systemic risk buffer, which would help to counter structural shocks to the economy.'

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 16:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29pApple, Broadcom keep Wall Street gains in check
RE
01:28pOil steadies as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
01:26pEUROPE : European stocks head for fourth week of gains post - ECB
RE
01:22pIAEA INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY : Mission Recognizes Canada's Commitment to Safety, Sees Areas for Enhancement
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pFACEBOOK : France, Germany blast Facebook's Libra, back public cryptocurrency
RE
01:14pFACEBOOK : Germany against allowing Facebook's Libra in Europe - Der Spiegel
RE
01:12pROBERT MENENDEZ : Menendez, Booker Tell Trump Admin Trade Food Fight Will Cost NJ Jobs, Hike Prices of Imported Cheese, Pasta, Olive Oil, and More for Consumers
PU
01:07pFactbox - What needs to happen before Boeing's 737 MAX can fly again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil steadies as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group