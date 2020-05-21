Central Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm – Alexander Kingsley Private Equity Inc

21 May 2020 Press Release

It has come to the attention of the Central Bank of Ireland ('Central Bank') that Alexander Kingsley Private Equity Inc (USA) - www.alexanderkingsleype.com has been operating as an investment firm/investment business firm in the State in the absence of appropriate authorisations.

A list of unauthorised firms published to date is available on the Central Bank website.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm / person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation which the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should be aware, that if they deal with a firm / person who is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

Any person wishing to contact the Central Bank with information regarding such firms / persons may telephone (01) 224 4000. This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised. Since obtaining the necessary legal powers in August 1998, the names of 413 unauthorised firms have been published by the Central Bank.