Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm – TNT FX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 06:29am EDT
Central Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm - TNT FX
21 May 2020Press Release

It has come to the attention of the Central Bank of Ireland ('Central Bank') that TNT FX (Ireland) - https://instagram.com/tnt_fx_ and https://www.facebook.com/TNTForex/ has been operating as an investment firm/investment business firm in the State in the absence of appropriate authorisations.

A list of unauthorised firms published to date is available on the Central Bank website.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm/person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation which the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should be aware, that if they deal with a firm/person who is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

Any person wishing to contact the Central Bank with information regarding such firms/persons may telephone (01) 224 4000. This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised. Since obtaining the necessary legal powers in August 1998, the names of 412 unauthorised firms have been published by the Central Bank.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 10:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:45aCHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT : CHMI First Quarter 2020 Presentation
PU
06:45aTOKYU FUDOSAN : FY2019 Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Flash Report
PU
06:45aGLOBALDATA : Sony's sentiments nosedive in Q1 2020 due to gaming and music struggles, says GlobalData
PU
06:43aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain ahead of China policy meet; Malaysia leads
RE
06:41aHORMEL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aADVANCED DRAINAGE : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
06:40aShell evacuates foreign staff from Iraq's Basra Gas project - executives
RE
06:40aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Insurance Supervision Agency's measure regarding the dividend payments
PU
06:39aTRADERS BEWARE : U.S. taps new tools to find fraud in volatile commodities market
RE
06:39aPENDRAGON PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG confirms advanced talks with the Economic..
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
4INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Premier Inn owner Whitbread's $1.2 billion cash call knocks shares
5FASTLY, INC. : FASTLY : Prices Follow-on Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group