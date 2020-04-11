Central Bank of Islamic Republic of Iran : The report of the Governor of the iran Central Bank to the people on the process of pursuing the rapid financing of IMF

The report of the Governor of the iran Central Bank to the people on the process of pursuing the rapid financing of IMF

11 April 2020

About a month ago, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced its readiness to use its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to help countries facing the Coronavirus, I announced Iran's request to use this facility, as Iran's undeniable right. However, some actors outside Iran, have sought to muddying our efforts with bogus claims and untrue statements. I would like to take this opportunity and let everyone know that the European Instrument Mechanism (INSTEX) and even the Swiss Financial Channel (SHTA), which the US Treasury claims that is exempt from US unilateral sanctions, can be utilized for humanitarian purposes, including IMF financing. European countries and other countries are aware of the process and I sincerely hope that at this historic juncture, the US opposition will not hamper IMF's apolitical mandate and its ability to help its membership, and in particular, Iran. We are determined to pursue our RFI request, which I confirmed in a letter to the IMF's Managing Director last Wednesday. We expect that the IMF acts promptly in approving our request.