Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Kenya : Press Release - Muungano Microfinance Bank PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:28am EST

PRESS RELEASE

CBK LICENSES THE FOURTEENTH MICROFINANCE BANK - MUUNGANO

MICROFINANCE BANK PLC

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announces the granting of a licence to Muungano Microfinance Bank PLC (Muungano MFB) to carry out community based microfinance banking business. The licence has been issued pursuant to Section 6 (1) of the Microfinance Act, 2006 and Regulation 5 (3) of the Microfinance Regulations, 2008. The Microfinance Act provides for nation-wide microfinance banks that cover the whole country. It also provides for community-based microfinance banks that cover a specific administrative area.

Muungano MFB is a Kenyan owned company limited by shares with its head office and branch located at the EastEnd Mall, Kangari Township, Murang'a County. It is the first microfinance bank to set-up its head office and operations outside Nairobi. The MFB intends to target the rural small-scale farmers in Kigumo Sub County, Murang'a County through value chain financing. Their flagship products are designed to enable farmers to purchase assets, such as dairy cow breeds, quality feeds and appropriate storage.

The licensing of Muungano MFB, being an agri-focused MFB will enhance access to effective financial products for rural smallholder farmers to boost their crop production and income. This will in turn contribute to the Government's Big 4 Agenda of Food Security.

CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

November 29, 2019

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aEXCLUSIVE : Mexico's Pemex fights in court to suspend clean diesel rule - documents
RE
01:58aIndonesia's November inflation seen edging down - Reuters poll
RE
01:50aJapan, Singapore central banks extend currency swap line
RE
01:48aKenya Power annual results delayed on auditor-general appointment
RE
01:45aBritish Consumers Hope Election Can End Brexit Deadlock, Lift Economy
DJ
01:37aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
01:34aSouth Africa's Eskom makes interim profit on higher tariffs
RE
01:32aOil slips amid slow holiday trade before OPEC+ meeting
RE
01:30aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
01:28aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA : Press Release - Muungano Microfinance Bank PLC
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post under new 'fake news' law
4SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. : SOFTROCK MINERALS : pleased with continued increase in revenue
5SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group