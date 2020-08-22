Log in
Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK Announces the Publication of the Economic Report for the Year 2019

08/22/2020 | 03:12am EDT

22.08.20Press Statement

CBK Announces the Publication of the Economic Report for the Year 2019

His Excellency the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), Dr. Mohammad Y. Al-Hashel, announced the publication of the Economic Report for the year 2019, which is the 48th such report in a series prepared and published by the bank. Dr. Al-Hashel indicated that the report contains the latest available data and statistics on various aspects of the economic performance of the State of Kuwait and is composed of six major parts, each dedicated to a key topic.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kuwait published this content on 22 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 07:11:04 UTC
