Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK Announces the Publication of the Economic Report for the Year 2019

22.08.20Press Statement CBK Announces the Publication of the Economic Report for the Year 2019

His Excellency the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), Dr. Mohammad Y. Al-Hashel, announced the publication of the Economic Report for the year 2019, which is the 48th such report in a series prepared and published by the bank. Dr. Al-Hashel indicated that the report contains the latest available data and statistics on various aspects of the economic performance of the State of Kuwait and is composed of six major parts, each dedicated to a key topic.