Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK is Committed to its Foreign Exchange Rate Regime

19.07.20Press Statement CBK is Committed to its Foreign Exchange Rate Regime

His Excellency the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Dr. Mohammad Y. Al-Hashel affirmed the CBK's commitment to its foreign exchange rate regime.

Indicating that this is a priority for the CBK, the Governor pointed out that reports by international rating agencies, the last of which being Standard and Poor's, had cited and praised the State of Kuwait's prudent and flexible exchange rate policy which pegs the Kuwaiti Dinar to a basket of major world currencies and is supported by strong and stable foreign currency reserves.