Central Bank of Kuwait : Key Developments in the Balance of Payments of the State of Kuwait for the Year 2019

10.05.20Press Statement Key Developments in the Balance of Payments of the State of Kuwait for the Year 2019

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) published the preliminary data of the State of Kuwait's Balance of Payments (BoP) for the year 2019 and the revised data of the year 2018, in addition to the preliminary data of the State of Kuwait's (BoP) for Q4 2019 and the revised data of Q3 2019.