Central Bank of Malaysia : Bank Negara Malaysia Publishes Annual Report 2019, Economic and Monetary Review 2019 and Financial Stability Review for Second Half 2019

Bank Negara Malaysia Publishes Annual Report 2019, Economic and Monetary Review 2019 and Financial Stability Review for Second Half 2019
Ref No : 03/20/1303 Apr 2020Embargo : For immediate release
This document is in Portable Document File (PDF) format.
In order to read this document, you will need Adobe™ Acrobat™ Reader™, which is downloadable for free from the Adobe™ Web Site. [Go there]
If you already have the software, read the press release. [PDF, 56K].
See also:
Bank Negara Malaysia
03 Apr 2020
© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 02:22:08 UTC