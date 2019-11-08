Log in
Central Bank of Malaysia : Decrease in Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) Ratio

11/08/2019
Decrease in Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) Ratio Ref No : 11/19/0408 Nov 2019Embargo : For immediate release

Bank Negara Malaysia wishes to announce that the Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) Ratio will be lowered from 3.50% to 3.00% effective from 16 November 2019.

The decision to reduce the SRR is undertaken to maintain sufficient liquidity in the domestic financial system. This will continue to support the efficient functioning of the domestic financial markets and facilitate effective liquidity management by the banking institutions.

The SRR is an instrument to manage liquidity and is not a signal on the stance of monetary policy. The Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) is the sole indicator used to signal the stance of monetary policy, and is announced through the Monetary Policy Statement released after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Bank Negara Malaysia
08 Nov 2019

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2019. All rights reserved.

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:19:06 UTC
