Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Malaysia : Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:23am EDT
Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-August 2019 Ref No : 09/19/0930 Sep 2019Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1200 hours on Monday 30 September 2019

In accordance with the IMF SDDS format, the detailed breakdown of international reserves provides forward-looking information on the size, composition and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets, and the expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange of the Federal Government and Bank Negara Malaysia over the next 12-month period.

The detailed breakdown of international reserves based on the SDDS format is shown in Tables I, II, III and IV. As shown in Table I, official reserve assets amounted to USD103,489.2 million, while other foreign currency assets amounted to USD62.0 million as at end-August 2019. As shown in Table II, for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits, which include among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the Government and repayment arising from maturity of the foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amount to USD5,724.3 million. The short forward positions amounted to USD13,673.8 million as at end-August 2019, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market. In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans amounting to USD2,477.1 million in the next 12 months. As shown in Table III, the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets are Government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to USD336.7 million. There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions. Bank Negara Malaysia also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis ringgit.

Overall, the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the IMF SDDS format indicates that as at end-August 2019, Malaysia's reserves remain usable.

Table I: Official reserves assets and other foreign currency assets
Table II: Predetermined short-term net drains on foreign currency assets
Table III: Contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency assets
Table IV: Memo Items

Bank Negara Malaysia
30 Sep 2019

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2019. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aHong Kong Aug home prices drop for third month, steeper declines forecast
RE
12:26aMost markets start week on subdued note on trade worries
RE
12:23aHong Kong home prices ease for 2nd consecutive month in July
RE
12:23aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-August 2019
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aHappy holidays? Not in China if frozen pork is on the table
RE
12:04aVietnam's Nghi Son refinery to shut for maintenance in October
RE
09/29GM and UAW union to continue talks on new labour deal
RE
09/29Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
09/29Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files f..
3Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout
5RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group