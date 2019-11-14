Central Bank of Malaysia : Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Third Quarter of 2019

Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Third Quarter of 2019
Ref No : 11/19/0515 Nov 2019Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1200 hours on Friday 15 November 2019
This document is in Portable Document File (PDF) format.
In order to read this document, you will need Adobe™ Acrobat™ Reader™, which is downloadable for free from the Adobe™ Web Site. [Go there]
If you already have the software, read the document [PDF, 131KB]
See also:
Bank Negara Malaysia
15 Nov 2019
© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2019. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 04:14:08 UTC