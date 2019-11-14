Log in
Central Bank of Malaysia : Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Third Quarter of 2019

11/14/2019 | 11:15pm EST
Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Third Quarter of 2019 Ref No : 11/19/0515 Nov 2019Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1200 hours on Friday 15 November 2019

This document is in Portable Document File (PDF) format.

In order to read this document, you will need Adobe™ Acrobat™ Reader™, which is downloadable for free from the Adobe™ Web Site. [Go there]

If you already have the software, read the document [PDF, 131KB]

Bank Negara Malaysia
15 Nov 2019

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2019. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 04:14:08 UTC
