Central Bank of Malaysia : Important Public Advisory for Visitors to BNM LINK

Notices & Announcements Important Public Advisory for Visitors to BNM LINK Release Date: 18 Feb 2020

Given the evolving situation of the current public health concern, members of the public are encouraged to channel enquiries and complaints through the web form.

eLINK (Web Form)

Complete the web form at https://telelink.bnm.gov.my/

The public may also contact:

BNMTELELINK (Contact Centre)

Tel: 1-300-88-5465 (1-300-88-LINK)

Overseas: +603-21741717

Operating hours: 9.00 a.m. - 5.00 p.m. (Monday - Friday)

For Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on CCRIS-related matters, please visit http://creditbureau.bnm.gov.my/faqs.html

We hope that the public take precautionary measures in light of the current situation and minimize face-to-face interactions.

Thank you

