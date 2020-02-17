Central Bank of Malaysia : Important Public Advisory for Visitors to BNM LINK

Important Public Advisory for Visitors to BNM LINK
Release Date: 18 Feb 2020
Given the evolving situation of the current public health concern, members of the public are encouraged to channel enquiries and complaints through the web form.
Complete the web form at https://telelink.bnm.gov.my/
The public may also contact:
BNMTELELINK (Contact Centre)
Tel: 1-300-88-5465 (1-300-88-LINK)
Overseas: +603-21741717
Operating hours: 9.00 a.m. - 5.00 p.m. (Monday - Friday)
For Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on CCRIS-related matters, please visit http://creditbureau.bnm.gov.my/faqs.html
We hope that the public take precautionary measures in light of the current situation and minimize face-to-face interactions.
Thank you
© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 04:12:05 UTC