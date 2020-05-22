Central Bank of Malaysia : International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 May 2020

Press Releases International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 May 2020 Ref No : 05/20/06 22 May 2020 Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 hours on Friday 22 May 2020

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD102.6 billion as at 15 May 2020. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.1 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.





See also: BNM Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 15 May 2020

Bank Negara Malaysia

22 May 2020

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.