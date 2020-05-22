Log in
Central Bank of Malaysia : International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 May 2020

05/22/2020 | 03:12am EDT
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 May 2020 Ref No : 05/20/0622 May 2020Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 hours on Friday 22 May 2020

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD102.6 billion as at 15 May 2020. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.1 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.


See also: BNM Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 15 May 2020

Bank Negara Malaysia
22 May 2020

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 07:11:02 UTC
