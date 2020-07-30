Log in
Central Bank of Malaysia : Monetary and Financial Developments in June 2020

07/30/2020 | 03:21am EDT
Monetary and Financial Developments in June 2020 Ref No : 07/20/0730 Jul 2020Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 hours on Thursday 30 July 2020

This document is in Portable Document File (PDF) format.

In order to read this document, you will need Adobe™ Acrobat™ Reader™, which is downloadable for free from the Adobe™ Web Site. [Go there]

If you already have the software, read the press release. [PDF, 225KB]

See also: Monthly Highlights and Statistics June 2020

Bank Negara Malaysia
30 Jul 2020

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:20:06 UTC
