Central Bank of Malaysia : RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 6/2019 issue) is now available for download

Notices & Announcements RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 6/2019 issue) is now available for download Release Date: 05 Dec 2019

The highlight for this issuance is 'Dana Khas Bank Negara Malaysia Untuk Pembelian Rumah Mampu Milik'.

Other topics of interest include :

Kepentingan Skor Kredit Untuk Urusan Kewangan Anda

Program Subsidi Petrol (PSP) Mulai Januari 2020

Perlindungan Insurans / Takaful

Jenis-Jenis Tuntutan PERKESO

Perkara Yang Perlu Dipertimbangkan Sebelum Menjadi Penjamin

Impian Percutian Musnah Ditipu Sindiket Pelancongan

RINGGIT is a joint-effort publication between Bank Negara Malaysia and FOMCA and it is a bi-monthly publication starting from year 2019.

This publication is published in Bahasa Malaysia only.

Click on the link below to get the latest issue :

Issue - Bil 6/2019 [PDF]

