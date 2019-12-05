Log in
Central Bank of Malaysia : RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 6/2019 issue) is now available for download

12/05/2019 | 12:50am EST
RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 6/2019 issue) is now available for download Release Date: 05 Dec 2019

The highlight for this issuance is 'Dana Khas Bank Negara Malaysia Untuk Pembelian Rumah Mampu Milik'.

Other topics of interest include :

  • Kepentingan Skor Kredit Untuk Urusan Kewangan Anda
  • Program Subsidi Petrol (PSP) Mulai Januari 2020
  • Perlindungan Insurans / Takaful
  • Jenis-Jenis Tuntutan PERKESO
  • Perkara Yang Perlu Dipertimbangkan Sebelum Menjadi Penjamin
  • Impian Percutian Musnah Ditipu Sindiket Pelancongan

RINGGIT is a joint-effort publication between Bank Negara Malaysia and FOMCA and it is a bi-monthly publication starting from year 2019.

This publication is published in Bahasa Malaysia only.

Click on the link below to get the latest issue :

Issue - Bil 6/2019 [PDF]

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2019. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 05:49:00 UTC
