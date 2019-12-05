Central Bank of Malaysia : RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 6/2019 issue) is now available for download

RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 6/2019 issue) is now available for download
Release Date: 05 Dec 2019
The highlight for this issuance is 'Dana Khas Bank Negara Malaysia Untuk Pembelian Rumah Mampu Milik'.
Other topics of interest include :
Kepentingan Skor Kredit Untuk Urusan Kewangan Anda
Program Subsidi Petrol (PSP) Mulai Januari 2020
Perlindungan Insurans / Takaful
Jenis-Jenis Tuntutan PERKESO
Perkara Yang Perlu Dipertimbangkan Sebelum Menjadi Penjamin
Impian Percutian Musnah Ditipu Sindiket Pelancongan
RINGGIT is a joint-effort publication between Bank Negara Malaysia and FOMCA and it is a bi-monthly publication starting from year 2019.
This publication is published in Bahasa Malaysia only.
Click on the link below to get the latest issue :
Issue - Bil 6/2019 [PDF]
