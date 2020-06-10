Central Bank of Malta : CBM supports financial literacy competition

News - Media Releases 2020

10/06/2020

The Central Bank of Malta sponsored a Financial Literacy Challenge this year, which formed part of a series of events in connection with European Money Week (EMW).

The challenge was organised by the Malta Bankers Association (MBA), in collaboration with the Home Economics Seminar Centre within the Department for Curriculum, Lifelong Learning & Employability within the Ministry for Education and Employment just weeks before the adoption of measures against the spread of COVID-19 forced schools to shut.

The challenge promoted financial literacy, financial education and financial inclusion, and encouraged the sharing of good practice among schools, teachers, students and other community members.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winning school, St Theresa College - Msida Primary School, and to second-placed St Margaret College, Learning Support Centre in Cospicua. The money will be used to help with the teaching of financial literacy in the colleges.

Apart from the Bank, the MBA also received support for EMW from its members and FinanceMalta. This was due to be held in March but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Further details will be released in due course.

The recurrent theme of EMW is 'Promoting financial literacy amongst youth' and involves a series of financial education events organised by national banking associations across Europe, under the coordination of the European Banking Federation (EBF) of which the MBA is a member.

Photo Credit: MBA