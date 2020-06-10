Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Malta : CBM supports financial literacy competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 04:03am EDT
News - Media Releases 2020
10/06/2020 CBM supports financial literacy competition

The Central Bank of Malta sponsored a Financial Literacy Challenge this year, which formed part of a series of events in connection with European Money Week (EMW).

The challenge was organised by the Malta Bankers Association (MBA), in collaboration with the Home Economics Seminar Centre within the Department for Curriculum, Lifelong Learning & Employability within the Ministry for Education and Employment just weeks before the adoption of measures against the spread of COVID-19 forced schools to shut.

The challenge promoted financial literacy, financial education and financial inclusion, and encouraged the sharing of good practice among schools, teachers, students and other community members.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winning school, St Theresa College - Msida Primary School, and to second-placed St Margaret College, Learning Support Centre in Cospicua. The money will be used to help with the teaching of financial literacy in the colleges.

Apart from the Bank, the MBA also received support for EMW from its members and FinanceMalta. This was due to be held in March but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Further details will be released in due course.

The recurrent theme of EMW is 'Promoting financial literacy amongst youth' and involves a series of financial education events organised by national banking associations across Europe, under the coordination of the European Banking Federation (EBF) of which the MBA is a member.

Photo Credit: MBA
Back to Archive

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malta published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aLondon stocks bounce after two days of fall, Fed decision eyed
RE
04:50aSoftBank's Arm at loggerheads with Chinese venture over CEO
RE
04:49aSoftBank's Arm at loggerheads with Chinese venture over CEO
RE
04:48aChina's outstanding total social financing up 12.5% year-on-year at end-May
RE
04:41aGerman cabinet agrees on national strategy for building hydrogen economy - sources
RE
04:39aOil falls towards $40 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
04:39aOil falls towards $40 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
04:39aOil falls towards $40 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
04:32aGermany should make provisions to ensure banks have sufficient capital - OECD
RE
04:28aFed easing speculation keeps dollar under pressure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
3THE RESTAURANT GROUP : RESTAURANT : Frankie and Benny's owner to shut 125 outlets; shares rise
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex Swung to 1Q Loss as Coronavirus Ba..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group