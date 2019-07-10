Log in
Central Bank of Malta : sets up Foundation

07/10/2019 | 03:23am EDT
10/07/2019

Following a resolution of the Board of Directors, the Central Bank of Malta has on 5 July 2019, established a public benefit foundation to be known as The Central Bank of Malta Foundation constituted under the Voluntary Organisations Act, Chapter 492 of the Laws of Malta and as provided for in Second Schedule to the Civil Code, Chapter 16 of the Laws of Malta.

The Central Bank of Malta Foundation, having an autonomous Board of Administrators, will be administering funds intended to support projects of a national stature with lasting visibility relating to education, culture, scientific research, preservation of Maltese national heritage, and social causes.

The first administrators of the Foundation are:

Chairperson: Reverend Doctor Marius J. Zerafa OP, SThL & Lic, Dr Sc Soc, BA Hons (Lond), AR Hist Soc (Lond), former Curator of Malta Fine Arts and Director of Museums

Professor Yosanne Vella, BEd (Hons), MA (Lond), MPhil (Lond), PhD (UWE Bristol), University of Malta

Professor Marvin Formosa, BPsy, PGCE, MA, PhD (Bristol), University of Malta

Mr Narcy Calamatta, BA (Hons)

Dr Pauline Lanzon LLD, Head Legal Department, Central Bank of Malta

The Foundation treasurer is Mr Raymond Filletti, FIA, ACIB, MBA (Henley).

Signed:

Mrs Nadia Abdilla, BA Hons (Melit), MA (Melit)
Secretary to the Foundation

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malta published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 07:22:05 UTC
