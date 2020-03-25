|
Central Bank of Nigeria : Business Expectations Survey Report for March 2020
03/25/2020 | 08:48am EDT
Central Bank of Nigeria
Statistics Department
March 2020
Business
Expectations
Survey Report
|
Table of Contents
|
Page
|
1.0
|
Highlights
|
2
|
2.0
|
Introduction
|
3
|
3.0
|
Business Outlook
|
3
|
|
3.1
|
Business Confidence on Own Operations by Sector
|
4
|
|
3.2
|
Financial Conditions, Access to Credit and Installed Capacity
|
4
|
|
3.3
|
Employment and Expansion Plans
|
5
|
|
3.4
|
Business Constraints
|
5
|
|
3.5
|
Expectations on Exchange Rate
|
6
|
|
3.6
|
Expectations on Borrowing Rates
|
6
|
|
3.7
|
Expectations on Level of Inflation
|
6
|
|
3.8
|
Expectations on Economic Growth Rate
|
7
|
|
3.9
|
Opinion on Control of Inflation
|
7
|
List of Figures
|
|
|
|
Fig. 1a: Distribution of Respondent Firms by Sector
|
3
|
|
Fig. 1b: Percentage Distribution of Respondent Firms by Employment Size
|
3
|
|
Fig. 1c: Percentage Distribution of Respondent Firms by Type of Business
|
3
|
|
Fig. 2: Overall Business Outlook on the Macro-economy
|
3
|
|
Fig. 3: Sectoral Contributions to the Overall Business Outlook Index
|
4
|
|
Fig. 4: Business Confidence Index on own operations by Sector
|
4
|
|
Fig. 5: Business Outlook Index on own operations
|
4
|
|
Fig. 6: Employment Outlook Index on own Operations by Sector
|
5
|
|
Fig. 7: Businesses with Expansion Plans
|
5
|
|
Fig. 8: Business Constraints
|
5
|
|
Fig. 9: Business Expectation Index on Naira Exchange Rate
|
6
|
|
Fig 10: Business Expectation Index on Borrowing Rate
|
6
|
|
Fig 11: Business Expectation Index on Level of Inflation
|
6
|
|
Fig 12: Business Expectation Index on Economic Growth Rate
|
7
|
|
Fig 13: Respondent Outlook on Control of Inflation
|
7
|
Annexes
|
|
|
|
Table 1: Business Expectations Survey data
|
8
|
|
|
|
1.0 Hightlights
The conduct of the March 2020 Business Expectations Survey preceded the recent developments in the economy in response to the COVID-19. The highlights of the survey are:
-
Respondent firms expressed optimism on the macro economy.
-
Respondents' outlook on the volume of total order, business activity and financial conditions (working capital) were positive during the review period.
-
Firms identified insufficient power supply, competition, high interest rate, financial problems, unfavourable economic climate, unclear economic laws, unfavourable political climate, access to credit and insufficient demand as major factors constraining business activity.
-
Respondent firms expect the Naira to appreciate in the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months. Inflation level is expected to rise in the next 6 months but is expected to fall in the next 12 months, while borrowing rate is expected to rise in the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months.
2.0 Introduction
The March 2020 Business Expectations Survey was conducted from March 9-13, 2020 with a sample size of 1050 businesses nationwide. A response rate of 92.8 per cent was achieved, and the sample covered the agric/services1, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, and construction sectors (Fig. 1a, Table 1). The respondent firms were made up of small, medium and large corporations covering both import- and export-oriented businesses (Figs. 1b and 1c, Table 1).
1The agric/services sector is made up of Financial Intermediation, Hotels & Restaurants, Agric and Other Business activities and Community & Social Services
2
3.0 Business Outlook
At 6.6 index points, the overall confidence index (CI) indicated respondents' optimism on the overall macro economy in the month of March 2020. The business outlook for April, May and September 2020 showed greater confidence in the economy, with 48.3, 45.4, and 50.3 index points, respectively (Fig.2).
The optimism on the macro economy in the current month was driven by the opinion of respondents from manufacturing (3.3 points) agric/services (2.5 points), construction (0.7 point) and wholesale/retail trade sectors (0.1 point). However, the major drivers of the optimism for next month were agric/services (25.9 points), manufacturing (17.6 points), wholesale/retail trade (3.8 points) and construction (1.0 points) sectors (Fig. 3). Similarly, the order of sectoral optimism recorded in the next month remain unchanged for the next 2 & 6 months.
|
Next 6 Months
|
|
|
|
|
50.3
|
|
|
Next 2 Months
|
|
|
|
|
45.4
|
|
|
Next Month
|
|
|
|
|
48.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Month
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
10
|
20
|
30
|
40
|
50
|
60
|
70
|
|
|
|
Confidence Index
|
|
|
|
Fig. 2: Overall BusinessOutlookon the Macroeconomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further analysis showed that businesses that are neither import- nor export-oriented (3.9 points), both import- and export-oriented (1.8 points), export-related (0.5 point), and those
that are import-oriented (0.3 point) drove the positive business outlook in March 2020 (Fig. 3, Table 1).
3.1 Business Confidence on Own Operations by Sector
All sectors expressed optimism on own operations in the review month. Respondents from the agric/services sector expressed the greatest optimism on own operations, with an index of 7.7 points, followed by the manufacturing sector with 5.6 points, the wholesale/retail trade with 1.1 points, while the construction sector had 0.8 point (Fig 4, Table 1).
7.7
6.2
5.3 5.6
|
|
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Construction
|
Wholesale and
|
Agric/Services
|
|
Sector
|
Retail Trade
|
Sector
|
Fig. 4: Business confidence index on own operations by sector
3.2 Financial Conditions, Access to Credit and Installed Capacity
Respondents' outlook on the volume of total order and business activity in March 2020 remained positive, at 11.5 and 45.4 points, respectively. Similarly, the outlook on financial conditions (working capital) and average capacity utilization remained positive as the indices stood at 15.2 and 19.8 index points, respectively. Furthermore, the average capacity utilization for the manufacturing sector stood at 59.3 per cent (Fig. 5).
Respondents were positive on their ability to access credit from the banks in the review month, as the index rose by 3.0 points to 4.6 points.
3.3 Employment and Expansion Plans
Respondent firms' opinions on the volume of business activities (56.6 points) and employment (23.6 points) indicated a favourable business outlook for the next month.
The employment outlook index by sector showed that the construction sector had the highest prospect for employment in the next month, with an index of (30.0 points) followed by wholesale/retail trade (25.8 points), manufacturing sector (23.7 points) and agric/services sector (22.8 points) (Fig. 6, Table 1).
Respondents are also optimistic about the volume of business activity and employment outlook index in the next 2 & 6 months.
The analysis of businesses with expansion plans in April showed that the construction sector indicates the highest disposition to expand with an index of 69.2 points. The agric/services sector had an index of 61.2 points, wholesale/retail trade sector had an index of 50.9 points and the manufacturing sector had an index of 49.7 points (Fig. 7, Table 1).
4
3.4 Business Constraints
Respondent firms identified insufficient power supply (65.6 points), competition (59.3 points), high interest rate (55.2 points), financial problems (55.0 points), unfavourable economic climate (54.6 points), unclear economic laws (49.8 points), unfavourable political climate (46.6 points), access to credit (44.6 points) and insufficient demand (41.5 points) as major factors constraining business activity in the current month (Fig. 8, Table 1).
3.5 Expectations on Exchange Rate
Respondent firms expect the naira to appreciate in the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months, as their confidence indices stood at 7.8,
17.0 and 23.7 and 30.6 index points, respectively (Fig. 9, Table 1).
3.6 Expectations on Borrowing
Rates
Respondent firms expect borrowing rates to rise in the current month, next month, next 2 month and the next 6 months, as the confidence indices stood at 6.9, 8.3 and 9.1 and 10.6 points, respectively (Fig. 10, Table 1).
5
3.7 Expectations on Level of Inflation
Firms expect the average inflation rate in the next six months and the next twelve months to stand at 11.66 and 11.75 percent, respectively (Fig. 11, Table 1).
3.8 Expectations on Economic Growth Rate
Respondents anticipate improvements in economic conditions, as the index on economic growth rate in the short run stood at 22.0, 29.0, 36.1 and 41.9 points for the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months, respectively (Fig. 12, Table 1).
3.9 Opinion on Control of Inflation
Respondent firms expresed dissatisfaction with the management of inflation by the Government, with a negative net satisfaction index of -0.3 in March 2020.
The net satisfaction index is the proportion of satisfied less the proportion of dissatisfied respondents (Fig. 13,Table 1).
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
Net Satisfaction Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Satisfaction
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
May '19
|
Jun '19
|
|
Aug '19
|
|
|
Nov '19
|
Dec '19
|
|
|
|
|
Jan '19
|
Feb '19
|
Mar '19
|
Apr '19
|
Jul '19
|
Sep '19
|
Oct '19
|
Jan '20
|
Feb '20
|
Mar '20
|
|
Fig 13: Respondent Outlook on Control of Inflation
|
|
ANNEX: TABLES
TABLE1 (Continued)
BUSINESSEXPECTATIONSSURVEY DATA
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Month
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
1.Overall BusinessOutlookonthe Macroeconomy Confidence Index:All Sectors
|
CurrentMonth
|
25.9
|
22.1
|
28.2
|
29.2
|
29.7
|
27.3
|
28.1
|
28.6
|
26.7
|
27.3
|
29.0
|
30.3
|
28.3
|
26.6
|
6.6
|
NextMonth
|
62.1
|
58.5
|
64.8
|
64.1
|
62.7
|
63.2
|
64.1
|
64.7
|
59.0
|
59.6
|
59.9
|
58.6
|
61.4
|
58.1
|
48.3
|
Next2Months
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
45.4
|
Next6Months
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50.3
|
2.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:CurrentMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
33.1
|
22.3
|
27.2
|
27.3
|
29.2
|
30.0
|
29.6
|
29.9
|
28.0
|
26.7
|
28.1
|
29.1
|
26.7
|
24.1
|
9.6
|
Construction Sector
|
15.6
|
20.5
|
13.9
|
16.2
|
41.2
|
21.9
|
20.6
|
22.6
|
17.6
|
14.7
|
17.6
|
27.0
|
15.2
|
32.3
|
23.3
|
Wholesale andRetail Trade
|
17.6
|
11.2
|
25.8
|
26.4
|
34.1
|
23.0
|
24.7
|
26.4
|
24.1
|
27.7
|
29.6
|
35.1
|
29.7
|
27.8
|
1.1
|
Agric/Services Sectorof which:
|
23.5
|
23.6
|
30.1
|
31.6
|
28.6
|
26.7
|
28.1
|
28.5
|
26.8
|
28.3
|
30.3
|
30.5
|
29.9
|
27.6
|
4.6
|
Financial Intermediation
|
30.9
|
22.6
|
42.5
|
42.3
|
35.6
|
33.7
|
40.8
|
34.4
|
26.4
|
28.3
|
30.7
|
30.8
|
37.5
|
32.3
|
-8.5
|
HotelsandRestaurants
|
5.6
|
21.2
|
13.0
|
21.6
|
18.0
|
21.6
|
22.9
|
25.4
|
28.9
|
27.6
|
29.3
|
29.1
|
25.4
|
24.6
|
1.5
|
Agricand OtherBusinessActivities
|
33.3
|
28.3
|
41.7
|
36.2
|
37.4
|
34.1
|
30.4
|
29.7
|
28.8
|
32.6
|
34.9
|
34.3
|
36.6
|
32.1
|
18.5
|
Community and Social Services
|
24.3
|
22.6
|
27.7
|
28.7
|
26.0
|
21.4
|
23.5
|
26.8
|
23.7
|
25.7
|
27.5
|
28.6
|
25.0
|
24.2
|
3.4
|
3.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:NextMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
60.6
|
54.4
|
60.9
|
62.7
|
56.2
|
62.8
|
61.4
|
61.3
|
58.4
|
58.3
|
59.4
|
60.2
|
59.0
|
56.9
|
51.1
|
Construction Sector
|
53.1
|
52.5
|
61.1
|
67.6
|
73.5
|
50.0
|
61.8
|
61.3
|
52.9
|
55.9
|
58.8
|
54.1
|
54.5
|
51.6
|
33.3
|
Wholesale andRetail Trade
|
62.1
|
60.7
|
70.8
|
67.8
|
58.8
|
59.8
|
60.5
|
65.9
|
56.3
|
59.6
|
60.2
|
59.6
|
50.5
|
57.3
|
41.1
|
Agric/Services Sectorof which:
|
63.6
|
61.0
|
66.3
|
64.1
|
66.5
|
64.7
|
66.4
|
66.7
|
60.3
|
60.7
|
60.2
|
57.7
|
65.0
|
59.3
|
48.6
|
Financial Intermediation
|
59.8
|
60.7
|
70.8
|
70.2
|
77.9
|
72.1
|
68.4
|
64.6
|
64.0
|
58.6
|
62.5
|
63.7
|
73.9
|
62.4
|
45.1
|
HotelsandRestaurants
|
67.5
|
61.6
|
66.7
|
67.2
|
71.4
|
74.1
|
69.8
|
65.4
|
60.0
|
61.4
|
58.6
|
59.7
|
69.6
|
61.5
|
52.6
|
Agricand OtherBusinessActivities
|
65.2
|
63.0
|
67.4
|
67.4
|
67.9
|
71.3
|
66.7
|
71.9
|
63.6
|
67.4
|
64.3
|
59.0
|
67.9
|
59.7
|
54.8
|
Community and Social Services
|
61.6
|
59.1
|
62.6
|
55.8
|
56.0
|
48.7
|
62.6
|
65.2
|
56.1
|
56.4
|
57.1
|
52.4
|
55.7
|
55.9
|
42.9
|
4.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:Next2Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46.7
|
Construction Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43.3
|
Wholesale andRetail Trade
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43.3
|
Agric/Services Sectorof which:
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
45.0
|
Financial Intermediation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
39.0
|
HotelsandRestaurants
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
45.5
|
Agricand OtherBusinessActivities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
57.3
|
Community and Social Services
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
38.6
|
5.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:Next6Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50.9
|
Construction Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50.0
|
Wholesale andRetail Trade
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50.0
|
Agric/Services Sectorof which:
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50.0
|
Financial Intermediation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
45.1
|
HotelsandRestaurants
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
56.0
|
Agricand OtherBusinessActivities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
57.3
|
Community and Social Services
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42.7
|
6.BusinessConfidence IndexonOwnOperationsbySector:CurrentMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
14.9
|
10.5
|
10.3
|
14.2
|
8.8
|
11.8
|
5.2
|
5.0
|
5.2
|
7.5
|
11.2
|
17.2
|
13.7
|
15.5
|
16.2
|
Construction Sector
|
18.8
|
-2.5
|
13.9
|
10.8
|
2.9
|
6.3
|
2.9
|
6.5
|
-2.9
|
5.9
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
9.1
|
6.5
|
26.7
|
Wholesale andRetail Trade
|
24.1
|
24.7
|
22.5
|
19.5
|
9.4
|
11.5
|
12.3
|
14.3
|
17.2
|
18.1
|
9.2
|
21.3
|
18.7
|
14.4
|
12.4
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
14.4
|
16.1
|
12.7
|
17.1
|
15.7
|
14.0
|
15.1
|
14.6
|
13.3
|
13.5
|
15.1
|
16.8
|
15.1
|
11.7
|
14.5
|
7.BusinessOutlookIndexonOwnOperations:CurrentMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume of BusinessActivity Index
|
16.4
|
15.4
|
15.4
|
21.5
|
15.0
|
14.9
|
13.0
|
14.3
|
12.9
|
16.2
|
17.3
|
21.3
|
16.4
|
18.5
|
45.4
|
Volume of Total OrderBook Index
|
16.0
|
15.9
|
15.1
|
21.7
|
15.0
|
13.8
|
11.8
|
12.7
|
12.8
|
15.7
|
17.3
|
20.9
|
15.2
|
19.0
|
11.5
|
CreditAccessIndex
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
-1.9
|
2.3
|
1.5
|
2.9
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
3.1
|
6.8
|
4.8
|
1.6
|
4.6
|
Financial Condition Index
|
15.6
|
14.4
|
12.8
|
16.1
|
12.5
|
12.8
|
11.2
|
11.1
|
10.3
|
11.6
|
12.8
|
16.8
|
14.7
|
13.1
|
15.2
|
Average Capacity Utilization
|
22.5
|
21.7
|
20.0
|
22.4
|
16.8
|
18.8
|
14.1
|
15.9
|
17.0
|
18.7
|
19.1
|
21.3
|
18.4
|
19.9
|
19.8
|
8.BusinessOutlookIndexonOwnOperations:NextMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume of BusinessActivity Index
|
67.4
|
64.4
|
69.3
|
69.6
|
68.6
|
64.7
|
64.3
|
65.9
|
69.8
|
67.0
|
68.5
|
62.2
|
65.8
|
64.1
|
56.6
|
EmploymentOutlook Index
|
27.6
|
24.8
|
25.9
|
28.1
|
24.8
|
24.9
|
23.7
|
25.8
|
27.7
|
24.8
|
26.5
|
25.9
|
30.1
|
30.0
|
23.6
7
TABLE 1 (Continued)
BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS SURVEY DATA
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Month
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
9. Business Outlook Index on Own Operations : Next2Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume of Business Activity Index
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
60.7
|
Employment Outlook Index
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26.0
|
10. Business OutlookIndex on Own Operations : Next6Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume of Business Activity Index
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
65.4
|
Employment Outlook Index
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37.5
|
11. EmploymentOutlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: NextMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
29.3
|
24.6
|
31.5
|
31.8
|
24.9
|
21.8
|
20.6
|
22.0
|
26.3
|
24.2
|
24.8
|
24.5
|
30.9
|
33.5
|
23.7
|
Construction Sector
|
25.0
|
12.5
|
16.7
|
27.0
|
5.9
|
9.4
|
5.9
|
12.9
|
17.6
|
14.7
|
17.6
|
29.7
|
27.3
|
19.4
|
30.0
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
13.8
|
22.5
|
23.6
|
29.9
|
25.9
|
26.4
|
21.0
|
25.3
|
34.5
|
18.1
|
23.5
|
29.8
|
27.5
|
35.1
|
25.8
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
28.9
|
26.1
|
23.8
|
25.7
|
25.7
|
27.3
|
27.0
|
28.9
|
28.2
|
27.0
|
28.8
|
25.9
|
30.3
|
27.5
|
22.8
|
12. EmploymentOutlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next2Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24.2
|
Construction Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33.3
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24.7
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26.9
|
13. EmploymentOutlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next6Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37.7
|
Construction Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33.3
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42.0
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37.0
|
14. Business with Expansion Plans (in percent): NextMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
11.4
|
4.0
|
14.6
|
7.4
|
8.3
|
-1.3
|
5.4
|
17.6
|
7.1
|
6.8
|
9.3
|
15.0
|
18.7
|
16.7
|
49.7
|
Construction Sector
|
42.9
|
4.0
|
30.0
|
23.8
|
29.4
|
28.6
|
17.6
|
46.7
|
22.2
|
17.6
|
30.0
|
14.3
|
22.2
|
42.9
|
69.2
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
3.4
|
10.0
|
-2.0
|
0.0
|
5.9
|
12.0
|
1.8
|
-1.8
|
-1.5
|
0.0
|
4.9
|
14.8
|
23.6
|
13.3
|
50.9
|
Agric/Services Sector of which:
|
41.2
|
27.1
|
27.7
|
28.3
|
26.9
|
30.0
|
32.4
|
30.3
|
25.8
|
29.6
|
29.0
|
34.1
|
29.1
|
25.4
|
61.2
|
Financial Intermediation
|
81.8
|
72.4
|
59.5
|
56.9
|
61.8
|
64.4
|
61.8
|
55.6
|
57.1
|
60.0
|
46.4
|
43.9
|
54.7
|
55.9
|
68.1
|
Hotels and Restaurants
|
20.0
|
22.4
|
2.5
|
5.1
|
24.1
|
14.3
|
18.1
|
4.1
|
-4.2
|
-3.8
|
-6.7
|
13.2
|
2.4
|
0.0
|
52.7
|
Agricand Other Business Activities
|
41.3
|
25.0
|
47.6
|
36.3
|
22.7
|
24.7
|
34.9
|
33.3
|
31.0
|
30.1
|
35.6
|
54.8
|
42.2
|
33.3
|
64.0
|
Community and Social Services
|
31.6
|
9.1
|
10.3
|
21.1
|
11.9
|
24.0
|
23.7
|
30.9
|
25.2
|
35.1
|
38.6
|
28.3
|
26.5
|
20.7
|
62.1
|
15. Business Constraints: CurrentMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High Interest Rate
|
60.0
|
55.2
|
55.3
|
55.5
|
56.4
|
57.3
|
56.5
|
56.5
|
56.8
|
57.6
|
57.8
|
59.1
|
57.1
|
55.6
|
55.2
|
Unclear EconomicLaws
|
53.5
|
48.9
|
49.4
|
49.8
|
51.7
|
51.3
|
49.3
|
50.8
|
52.0
|
52.1
|
50.4
|
52.3
|
51.9
|
51.8
|
49.8
|
Lack of Equipment
|
36.6
|
33.7
|
31.5
|
33.3
|
33.1
|
35.8
|
33.3
|
31.7
|
33.0
|
32.4
|
33.1
|
33.9
|
33.0
|
32.8
|
30.7
|
Insufficient Demand
|
45.7
|
42.4
|
42.8
|
43.6
|
45.4
|
49.4
|
46.3
|
46.0
|
48.8
|
46.5
|
45.0
|
44.9
|
44.2
|
44.1
|
41.5
|
Access to Credit
|
43.7
|
41.4
|
41.8
|
42.0
|
44.4
|
44.7
|
44.8
|
45.6
|
44.4
|
43.9
|
42.5
|
42.7
|
44.0
|
44.6
|
44.6
|
Financial Problems
|
52.9
|
53.0
|
51.8
|
52.5
|
54.3
|
53.4
|
55.7
|
53.7
|
53.9
|
54.9
|
55.0
|
53.8
|
52.8
|
55.9
|
55.0
|
Competition
|
44.2
|
41.6
|
40.2
|
43.2
|
44.0
|
44.7
|
43.6
|
43.0
|
44.2
|
45.3
|
44.7
|
44.2
|
45.3
|
44.4
|
59.3
|
Labor Problems
|
21.3
|
19.5
|
17.9
|
18.0
|
20.2
|
21.0
|
19.5
|
18.5
|
19.5
|
21.9
|
20.8
|
21.3
|
22.3
|
20.9
|
18.6
|
Lack of Materials Input
|
28.4
|
27.6
|
27.3
|
28.9
|
30.6
|
31.4
|
29.6
|
28.9
|
27.6
|
31.5
|
28.3
|
29.8
|
30.6
|
32.6
|
30.0
|
Unfavourable Political Climate
|
50.8
|
51.8
|
50.0
|
48.6
|
48.3
|
48.9
|
45.0
|
47.0
|
48.9
|
49.1
|
45.3
|
47.0
|
46.3
|
47.9
|
46.6
|
Unfavourable EconomicClimate
|
55.3
|
55.2
|
54.6
|
54.1
|
55.2
|
55.6
|
55.3
|
53.5
|
55.0
|
55.9
|
53.8
|
53.2
|
54.6
|
55.3
|
54.6
|
Insufficient Power Supply
|
61.6
|
63.3
|
63.9
|
67.8
|
69.3
|
66.4
|
67.6
|
65.9
|
65.7
|
67.3
|
66.3
|
66.1
|
66.2
|
65.6
|
65.6
|
16. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: CurrentMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/$Exchange Rate
|
23.0
|
23.3
|
33.1
|
26.1
|
28.5
|
27.3
|
24.8
|
27.5
|
21.7
|
23.8
|
25.5
|
26.7
|
26.2
|
19.1
|
7.8
|
Borrowing Rate
|
20.0
|
17.6
|
15.5
|
16.5
|
3.7
|
4.1
|
0.9
|
5.5
|
6.7
|
7.5
|
4.2
|
12.5
|
6.0
|
3.5
|
6.9
|
EconomicGrowth Rate
|
35.5
|
34.3
|
37.7
|
38.1
|
36.2
|
38.0
|
33.3
|
35.4
|
35.1
|
33.5
|
36.5
|
34.5
|
35.6
|
31.2
|
22.0
|
17. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: NextMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/$Exchange Rate
|
31.9
|
32.6
|
44.9
|
41.4
|
40.1
|
41.9
|
37.9
|
38.4
|
36.0
|
36.7
|
37.6
|
37.5
|
39.3
|
32.6
|
17.0
|
Borrowing Rate
|
6.7
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
1.9
|
2.4
|
0.2
|
-2.9
|
3.1
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
3.1
|
8.0
|
3.8
|
4.2
|
8.3
|
EconomicGrowth Rate
|
42.7
|
45.7
|
52.5
|
49.2
|
49.4
|
49.8
|
48.7
|
47.9
|
47.2
|
48.5
|
45.9
|
45.1
|
49.4
|
43.3
|
29.0
|
18. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: Next2Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/$Exchange Rate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23.7
|
Borrowing Rate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9.1
|
EconomicGrowth Rate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
36.1
|
19. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: Next6Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/$Exchange Rate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
30.6
|
Borrowing Rate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10.6
|
EconomicGrowth Rate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
41.9
20. Business Outlookindex on theLevel of Inflation: NextSix Months and Twelve Months (in %)
|
Level of Inflation Next Six Months
|
11.70
|
11.30
|
11.23
|
11.43
|
11.29
|
11.33
|
11.55
|
11.60
|
11.70
|
11.52
|
11.77
|
11.69
|
11.69
|
11.65
|
11.66
|
Level of Inflation Next Twelve Months
|
11.60
|
11.06
|
11.07
|
11.37
|
11.21
|
11.37
|
11.61
|
11.40
|
11.77
|
11.58
|
11.74
|
11.59
|
11.75
|
11.75
|
11.75
|
21. Manufacturing SectorAverage Percentage of Installed Capacity: (in %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
59.3
|
22. Business OutlookSatisfaction index on the Managementof Inflation: (in %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Satisfaction Index
|
3.8
|
3.3
|
8.0
|
4.7
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
6.0
|
8.3
|
4.6
|
4.1
|
3.4
|
2.7
|
3.1
|
2.4
|
-0.3
8
TABLE1 (Continued)
BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS SURVEY DATA
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Month
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
23.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:CurrentMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer
|
22.4
|
22.7
|
23.2
|
15.1
|
20.5
|
22.9
|
24.3
|
20.4
|
17.5
|
30.1
|
25.0
|
23.4
|
26.3
|
31.2
|
2.0
|
Exporter
|
31.6
|
31.6
|
12.5
|
22.7
|
38.9
|
16.7
|
33.3
|
18.8
|
54.2
|
41.7
|
22.7
|
33.3
|
28.6
|
35.0
|
21.7
|
Both Importerand Exporter
|
29.5
|
23.2
|
27.7
|
40.6
|
36.8
|
32.8
|
33.6
|
30.0
|
30.1
|
24.6
|
37.9
|
38.8
|
35.9
|
31.3
|
15.9
|
NeitherImporternorexporter
|
25.8
|
21.4
|
29.5
|
29.7
|
30.0
|
27.6
|
27.7
|
30.1
|
26.6
|
26.4
|
28.2
|
30.5
|
27.5
|
24.9
|
5.5
|
24.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:NextMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer
|
55.6
|
48.0
|
53.0
|
51.8
|
52.4
|
54.5
|
48.6
|
48.9
|
48.1
|
53.6
|
58.1
|
51.3
|
50.0
|
52.9
|
40.1
|
Exporter
|
73.7
|
47.4
|
31.3
|
72.7
|
44.4
|
50.0
|
71.4
|
50.0
|
62.5
|
54.2
|
63.6
|
44.4
|
61.9
|
60.0
|
34.8
|
Both Importerand Exporter
|
61.2
|
64.8
|
63.9
|
69.9
|
67.1
|
61.8
|
64.4
|
61.4
|
58.2
|
61.9
|
61.7
|
59.0
|
65.1
|
60.0
|
54.1
|
NeitherImporternorexporter
|
63.3
|
60.3
|
68.2
|
64.9
|
64.4
|
65.8
|
67.3
|
68.9
|
61.6
|
60.6
|
59.8
|
60.7
|
63.4
|
58.9
|
49.5
|
25.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:Next2Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43.2
|
Exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21.7
|
Both Importerand Exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46.4
|
NeitherImporternorexporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46.4
|
26.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:Next6Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43.2
|
Exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26.1
|
Both Importerand Exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
52.7
|
NeitherImporternorexporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
52.2
|
27.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:CurrentMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small (<50)
|
24.3
|
21.4
|
29.0
|
30.4
|
28.5
|
30.4
|
31.7
|
32.4
|
31.0
|
28.7
|
30.4
|
33.2
|
29.8
|
25.5
|
8.3
|
Medium (50and <200)
|
30.5
|
23.5
|
30.0
|
26.6
|
31.9
|
23.2
|
24.0
|
22.6
|
19.3
|
27.3
|
28.3
|
26.6
|
24.5
|
29.7
|
7.2
|
Large (200and Up)
|
23.7
|
20.4
|
19.3
|
31.3
|
30.5
|
23.8
|
20.9
|
22.6
|
22.1
|
19.5
|
25.0
|
23.6
|
30.0
|
26.8
|
-3.9
|
28.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:NextMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small (<50)
|
63.1
|
62.2
|
68.4
|
68.0
|
63.7
|
65.3
|
66.3
|
68.9
|
63.4
|
63.3
|
61.8
|
62.6
|
66.8
|
60.4
|
53.8
|
Medium (50and <200)
|
63.0
|
56.3
|
63.0
|
57.5
|
64.7
|
64.3
|
63.4
|
59.1
|
56.0
|
58.2
|
58.1
|
53.5
|
53.9
|
52.9
|
42.9
|
Large (200and Up)
|
56.1
|
47.1
|
52.2
|
59.5
|
55.3
|
52.0
|
55.2
|
55.6
|
45.5
|
45.5
|
55.4
|
51.2
|
52.9
|
59.0
|
29.4
|
29.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:Next2Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small (<50)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
51.0
|
Medium (50and <200)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40.3
|
Large (200and Up)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25.7
|
30.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:Next6Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small (<50)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
54.9
|
Medium (50and <200)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
47.1
|
Large (200and Up)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
32.4
|
31.Percentage Distributionof RespondentFirmsbyType of Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer
|
15.5
|
17.4
|
15.0
|
14.0
|
14.6
|
15.3
|
13.8
|
14.3
|
15.6
|
15.2
|
14.8
|
15.3
|
15.8
|
13.6
|
15.2
|
Exporter
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
1.6
|
2.2
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
2.1
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
1.8
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
Both Importerand Exporter
|
14.1
|
13.9
|
14.7
|
13.4
|
14.3
|
13.0
|
14.4
|
14.2
|
13.6
|
13.3
|
13.3
|
13.3
|
12.7
|
12.9
|
11.6
|
NeitherImporternorexporter
|
68.4
|
66.8
|
68.7
|
70.4
|
69.3
|
69.9
|
69.7
|
69.9
|
68.4
|
69.2
|
69.7
|
69.7
|
69.5
|
71.4
|
70.8
|
32.Percentage Distributionof RespondentFirmsbyEmploymentSize
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small (<50)
|
54.6
|
57.3
|
58.9
|
59.0
|
56.9
|
59.0
|
57.9
|
60.3
|
59.9
|
60.1
|
60.0
|
59.0
|
60.1
|
60.8
|
62.3
|
Medium (50and <200)
|
32.0
|
28.9
|
27.5
|
27.8
|
29.2
|
28.4
|
28.9
|
27.2
|
27.7
|
27.8
|
27.9
|
28.4
|
27.9
|
27.1
|
27.1
|
Large (200and Up)
|
13.3
|
13.7
|
13.5
|
13.2
|
13.9
|
12.6
|
13.2
|
12.6
|
12.4
|
12.1
|
12.1
|
12.6
|
12.0
|
12.2
|
10.6
|
33.Distributionof RespondentFirms bySector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sample Size (N)
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
1050
|
Response Rate(%)
|
94.8
|
97.4
|
96.2
|
94.9
|
97.0
|
97.0
|
97.4
|
95.4
|
95.0
|
97.1
|
95.6
|
97.1
|
97.4
|
97.1
|
92.8
|
All Sectors
|
995
|
1023
|
1010
|
996
|
1019
|
1018
|
1023
|
1002
|
997
|
1020
|
1004
|
1020
|
1023
|
1020
|
974
|
Manufacturing
|
328
|
334
|
321
|
324
|
340
|
332
|
345
|
338
|
346
|
348
|
340
|
344
|
347
|
349
|
335
|
Construction Sector
|
32
|
40
|
36
|
37
|
34
|
32
|
34
|
31
|
34
|
34
|
34
|
37
|
33
|
31
|
30
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
87
|
89
|
89
|
87
|
85
|
87
|
81
|
91
|
87
|
94
|
98
|
94
|
91
|
97
|
90
|
Agric/Services Sectorof which:
|
548
|
560
|
564
|
548
|
560
|
567
|
563
|
542
|
530
|
544
|
532
|
545
|
552
|
543
|
519
|
Financial Intermediation
|
97
|
84
|
106
|
104
|
104
|
104
|
98
|
96
|
89
|
99
|
88
|
91
|
88
|
93
|
82
|
Hotels and Restaurants
|
125
|
152
|
138
|
125
|
133
|
139
|
140
|
134
|
136
|
134
|
133
|
135
|
138
|
130
|
135
|
Agricand OtherBusiness Activities
|
141
|
138
|
132
|
138
|
131
|
137
|
138
|
128
|
132
|
132
|
129
|
134
|
134
|
134
|
124
|
Community and Social Services
|
185
|
186
|
188
|
181
|
192
|
187
|
187
|
184
|
173
|
179
|
182
|
185
|
192
|
186
|
178
|
34.Business OutlookIndex onthe MacroeconomybySectorContribution:CurrentMonth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
10.9
|
7.3
|
8.6
|
8.9
|
9.7
|
9.8
|
10.0
|
10.1
|
9.7
|
9.1
|
9.5
|
9.8
|
9.0
|
8.3
|
3.3
|
Construction Sector
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
1.4
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
1.5
|
1.0
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.8
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
0.1
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
13.0
|
12.9
|
16.8
|
17.4
|
15.7
|
14.9
|
15.4
|
15.4
|
14.2
|
15.1
|
16.0
|
16.3
|
16.1
|
14.7
|
2.5
9
TABLE 1 (Continued)
BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS SURVEY DATA
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Month
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35. Business Outlook Index on the Macroeconomy by SectorContribution: Next Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
20.0
|
17.7
|
19.4
|
20.4
|
18.7
|
20.5
|
20.7
|
20.7
|
20.3
|
19.9
|
20.1
|
20.3
|
20.0
|
19.5
|
17.6
|
Construction Sector
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
1.6
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
1.9
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
1.0
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
6.2
|
5.9
|
4.9
|
5.1
|
4.8
|
6.0
|
4.9
|
5.5
|
5.9
|
5.5
|
4.5
|
5.4
|
3.8
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
35.0
|
33.4
|
37.0
|
35.2
|
36.6
|
36.0
|
36.5
|
36.1
|
32.1
|
32.4
|
31.9
|
30.8
|
35.1
|
31.6
|
25.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36. Business Outlook Index on the Macroeconomy by SectorContribution: Next 2Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16.1
|
Construction Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.3
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.0
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37. Business Outlook Index on the Macroeconomy by SectorContribution: Next 6Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17.5
|
Construction Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.5
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.6
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38. Business Confidence Index on Own Operations by Sector: Current Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
4.9
|
3.4
|
3.3
|
4.6
|
3.0
|
3.8
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
2.5
|
3.8
|
5.8
|
4.6
|
5.3
|
5.6
|
Construction Sector
|
0.6
|
-0.1
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
1.7
|
0.9
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
8.0
|
8.8
|
7.1
|
9.4
|
8.7
|
7.8
|
8.3
|
7.9
|
7.0
|
7.2
|
8.0
|
9.0
|
8.1
|
6.2
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39. Employment Outlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
9.6
|
8.0
|
10.0
|
10.3
|
8.3
|
7.1
|
7.0
|
7.4
|
9.1
|
8.3
|
8.4
|
8.3
|
10.5
|
11.5
|
8.1
|
Construction Sector
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
1.2
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
2.3
|
3.0
|
1.7
|
2.3
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
3.3
|
2.4
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
15.9
|
14.3
|
13.3
|
14.2
|
14.1
|
15.2
|
14.9
|
15.6
|
15.0
|
14.4
|
15.3
|
13.8
|
16.3
|
14.6
|
12.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40. Employment Outlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next 2Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8.3
|
Construction Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.0
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.3
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41. Employment Outlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next 6Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13.0
|
Construction Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.0
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3.9
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Current Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer
|
3.5
|
4.0
|
3.5
|
2.1
|
3.0
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
4.6
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
0.3
|
Exporter
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
Both Importer and Exporter
|
4.2
|
3.2
|
4.1
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
4.3
|
4.8
|
4.3
|
4.1
|
3.3
|
5.0
|
5.2
|
4.6
|
4.1
|
1.8
|
Neither Importer nor exporter
|
17.6
|
14.3
|
20.3
|
20.9
|
20.8
|
19.3
|
19.3
|
21.0
|
18.2
|
18.2
|
19.6
|
21.2
|
19.1
|
17.8
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Next Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer
|
8.6
|
8.4
|
7.9
|
7.3
|
7.7
|
8.3
|
6.7
|
7.0
|
7.5
|
8.1
|
8.6
|
7.8
|
7.9
|
7.2
|
6.1
|
Exporter
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
0.8
|
Both Importer and Exporter
|
8.6
|
9.0
|
9.4
|
9.4
|
9.6
|
8.0
|
9.3
|
8.7
|
7.9
|
8.2
|
8.2
|
7.8
|
8.3
|
7.8
|
6.3
|
Neither Importer nor exporter
|
43.3
|
40.3
|
46.8
|
45.7
|
44.6
|
46.0
|
46.9
|
48.2
|
42.1
|
41.9
|
41.7
|
42.3
|
44.0
|
42.1
|
35.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Next 2Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.6
|
Exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.5
|
Both Importer and Exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5.4
|
Neither Importer nor exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
32.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Next 6Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.6
|
Exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.6
|
Both Importer and Exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.1
|
Neither Importer nor exporter
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
36.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by Size of Business: Current Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small (<50)
|
13.3
|
12.3
|
17.1
|
17.9
|
16.2
|
17.9
|
18.4
|
19.5
|
18.6
|
17.2
|
18.2
|
19.6
|
17.9
|
15.5
|
5.2
|
Medium (50and <200)
|
9.8
|
6.8
|
8.3
|
7.4
|
9.3
|
6.6
|
6.9
|
6.1
|
5.4
|
7.6
|
7.9
|
7.5
|
6.8
|
8.0
|
2.0
|
Large (200and Up)
|
3.2
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
3.3
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47. Percentage Distribution of Respondent Firms by Sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
33.0
|
32.6
|
31.8
|
32.5
|
33.4
|
32.6
|
33.7
|
33.7
|
34.7
|
34.1
|
33.9
|
33.7
|
33.9
|
34.2
|
34.4
|
Construction Sector
|
3.2
|
3.9
|
3.6
|
3.7
|
3.3
|
3.1
|
3.3
|
3.1
|
3.4
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
3.6
|
3.2
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade
|
8.7
|
8.7
|
8.8
|
8.7
|
8.3
|
8.5
|
7.9
|
9.1
|
8.7
|
9.2
|
9.8
|
9.2
|
8.9
|
9.5
|
9.2
|
Agric/Services Sector
|
55.1
|
54.7
|
55.8
|
55.0
|
55.0
|
55.7
|
55.0
|
54.1
|
53.2
|
53.3
|
53.0
|
53.4
|
54.0
|
53.2
|
53.3
10
|
|