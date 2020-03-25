Log in
Central Bank of Nigeria : Business Expectations Survey Report for March 2020

03/25/2020

Central Bank of Nigeria

Statistics Department

March 2020

Business

Expectations

Survey Report

Table of Contents

Page

1.0

Highlights

2

2.0

Introduction

3

3.0

Business Outlook

3

3.1

Business Confidence on Own Operations by Sector

4

3.2

Financial Conditions, Access to Credit and Installed Capacity

4

3.3

Employment and Expansion Plans

5

3.4

Business Constraints

5

3.5

Expectations on Exchange Rate

6

3.6

Expectations on Borrowing Rates

6

3.7

Expectations on Level of Inflation

6

3.8

Expectations on Economic Growth Rate

7

3.9

Opinion on Control of Inflation

7

List of Figures

Fig. 1a: Distribution of Respondent Firms by Sector

3

Fig. 1b: Percentage Distribution of Respondent Firms by Employment Size

3

Fig. 1c: Percentage Distribution of Respondent Firms by Type of Business

3

Fig. 2: Overall Business Outlook on the Macro-economy

3

Fig. 3: Sectoral Contributions to the Overall Business Outlook Index

4

Fig. 4: Business Confidence Index on own operations by Sector

4

Fig. 5: Business Outlook Index on own operations

4

Fig. 6: Employment Outlook Index on own Operations by Sector

5

Fig. 7: Businesses with Expansion Plans

5

Fig. 8: Business Constraints

5

Fig. 9: Business Expectation Index on Naira Exchange Rate

6

Fig 10: Business Expectation Index on Borrowing Rate

6

Fig 11: Business Expectation Index on Level of Inflation

6

Fig 12: Business Expectation Index on Economic Growth Rate

7

Fig 13: Respondent Outlook on Control of Inflation

7

Annexes

Table 1: Business Expectations Survey data

8

A Monthly Publication of the Central Bank of Nigeria

March

2020

1.0 Hightlights

The conduct of the March 2020 Business Expectations Survey preceded the recent developments in the economy in response to the COVID-19. The highlights of the survey are:

  • Respondent firms expressed optimism on the macro economy.
  • Respondents' outlook on the volume of total order, business activity and financial conditions (working capital) were positive during the review period.
  • Firms identified insufficient power supply, competition, high interest rate, financial problems, unfavourable economic climate, unclear economic laws, unfavourable political climate, access to credit and insufficient demand as major factors constraining business activity.
  • Respondent firms expect the Naira to appreciate in the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months. Inflation level is expected to rise in the next 6 months but is expected to fall in the next 12 months, while borrowing rate is expected to rise in the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months.

2.0 Introduction

The March 2020 Business Expectations Survey was conducted from March 9-13, 2020 with a sample size of 1050 businesses nationwide. A response rate of 92.8 per cent was achieved, and the sample covered the agric/services1, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, and construction sectors (Fig. 1a, Table 1). The respondent firms were made up of small, medium and large corporations covering both import- and export-oriented businesses (Figs. 1b and 1c, Table 1).

1The agric/services sector is made up of Financial Intermediation, Hotels & Restaurants, Agric and Other Business activities and Community & Social Services

2

3.0 Business Outlook

At 6.6 index points, the overall confidence index (CI) indicated respondents' optimism on the overall macro economy in the month of March 2020. The business outlook for April, May and September 2020 showed greater confidence in the economy, with 48.3, 45.4, and 50.3 index points, respectively (Fig.2).

The optimism on the macro economy in the current month was driven by the opinion of respondents from manufacturing (3.3 points) agric/services (2.5 points), construction (0.7 point) and wholesale/retail trade sectors (0.1 point). However, the major drivers of the optimism for next month were agric/services (25.9 points), manufacturing (17.6 points), wholesale/retail trade (3.8 points) and construction (1.0 points) sectors (Fig. 3). Similarly, the order of sectoral optimism recorded in the next month remain unchanged for the next 2 & 6 months.

Next 6 Months

50.3

Next 2 Months

45.4

Next Month

48.3

Current Month

6.6

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

Confidence Index

Fig. 2: Overall BusinessOutlookon the Macroeconomy

Further analysis showed that businesses that are neither import- nor export-oriented (3.9 points), both import- and export-oriented (1.8 points), export-related (0.5 point), and those

that are import-oriented (0.3 point) drove the positive business outlook in March 2020 (Fig. 3, Table 1).

3.1 Business Confidence on Own Operations by Sector

All sectors expressed optimism on own operations in the review month. Respondents from the agric/services sector expressed the greatest optimism on own operations, with an index of 7.7 points, followed by the manufacturing sector with 5.6 points, the wholesale/retail trade with 1.1 points, while the construction sector had 0.8 point (Fig 4, Table 1).

7.7

Feb '2020

Mar '2020

6.2

5.3 5.6

1.4

1.1

0.8

0.2

Manufacturing

Construction

Wholesale and

Agric/Services

Sector

Retail Trade

Sector

Fig. 4: Business confidence index on own operations by sector

3

3.2 Financial Conditions, Access to Credit and Installed Capacity

Respondents' outlook on the volume of total order and business activity in March 2020 remained positive, at 11.5 and 45.4 points, respectively. Similarly, the outlook on financial conditions (working capital) and average capacity utilization remained positive as the indices stood at 15.2 and 19.8 index points, respectively. Furthermore, the average capacity utilization for the manufacturing sector stood at 59.3 per cent (Fig. 5).

Respondents were positive on their ability to access credit from the banks in the review month, as the index rose by 3.0 points to 4.6 points.

3.3 Employment and Expansion Plans

Respondent firms' opinions on the volume of business activities (56.6 points) and employment (23.6 points) indicated a favourable business outlook for the next month.

The employment outlook index by sector showed that the construction sector had the highest prospect for employment in the next month, with an index of (30.0 points) followed by wholesale/retail trade (25.8 points), manufacturing sector (23.7 points) and agric/services sector (22.8 points) (Fig. 6, Table 1).

Respondents are also optimistic about the volume of business activity and employment outlook index in the next 2 & 6 months.

The analysis of businesses with expansion plans in April showed that the construction sector indicates the highest disposition to expand with an index of 69.2 points. The agric/services sector had an index of 61.2 points, wholesale/retail trade sector had an index of 50.9 points and the manufacturing sector had an index of 49.7 points (Fig. 7, Table 1).

4

3.4 Business Constraints

Respondent firms identified insufficient power supply (65.6 points), competition (59.3 points), high interest rate (55.2 points), financial problems (55.0 points), unfavourable economic climate (54.6 points), unclear economic laws (49.8 points), unfavourable political climate (46.6 points), access to credit (44.6 points) and insufficient demand (41.5 points) as major factors constraining business activity in the current month (Fig. 8, Table 1).

3.5 Expectations on Exchange Rate

Respondent firms expect the naira to appreciate in the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months, as their confidence indices stood at 7.8,

17.0 and 23.7 and 30.6 index points, respectively (Fig. 9, Table 1).

3.6 Expectations on Borrowing

Rates

Respondent firms expect borrowing rates to rise in the current month, next month, next 2 month and the next 6 months, as the confidence indices stood at 6.9, 8.3 and 9.1 and 10.6 points, respectively (Fig. 10, Table 1).

5

3.7 Expectations on Level of Inflation

Firms expect the average inflation rate in the next six months and the next twelve months to stand at 11.66 and 11.75 percent, respectively (Fig. 11, Table 1).

3.8 Expectations on Economic Growth Rate

Respondents anticipate improvements in economic conditions, as the index on economic growth rate in the short run stood at 22.0, 29.0, 36.1 and 41.9 points for the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months, respectively (Fig. 12, Table 1).

3.9 Opinion on Control of Inflation

Respondent firms expresed dissatisfaction with the management of inflation by the Government, with a negative net satisfaction index of -0.3 in March 2020.

The net satisfaction index is the proportion of satisfied less the proportion of dissatisfied respondents (Fig. 13,Table 1).

9.0

Net Satisfaction Index

8.0

7.0

6.0

Index

5.0

4.0

Satisfaction

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

-1.0

-0.3

May '19

Jun '19

Aug '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '19

Feb '19

Mar '19

Apr '19

Jul '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig 13: Respondent Outlook on Control of Inflation

6

ANNEX: TABLES

TABLE1 (Continued)

BUSINESSEXPECTATIONSSURVEY DATA

Year

2019

2020

Month

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

1.Overall BusinessOutlookonthe Macroeconomy Confidence Index:All Sectors

CurrentMonth

25.9

22.1

28.2

29.2

29.7

27.3

28.1

28.6

26.7

27.3

29.0

30.3

28.3

26.6

6.6

NextMonth

62.1

58.5

64.8

64.1

62.7

63.2

64.1

64.7

59.0

59.6

59.9

58.6

61.4

58.1

48.3

Next2Months

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

45.4

Next6Months

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50.3

2.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:CurrentMonth

Manufacturing

33.1

22.3

27.2

27.3

29.2

30.0

29.6

29.9

28.0

26.7

28.1

29.1

26.7

24.1

9.6

Construction Sector

15.6

20.5

13.9

16.2

41.2

21.9

20.6

22.6

17.6

14.7

17.6

27.0

15.2

32.3

23.3

Wholesale andRetail Trade

17.6

11.2

25.8

26.4

34.1

23.0

24.7

26.4

24.1

27.7

29.6

35.1

29.7

27.8

1.1

Agric/Services Sectorof which:

23.5

23.6

30.1

31.6

28.6

26.7

28.1

28.5

26.8

28.3

30.3

30.5

29.9

27.6

4.6

Financial Intermediation

30.9

22.6

42.5

42.3

35.6

33.7

40.8

34.4

26.4

28.3

30.7

30.8

37.5

32.3

-8.5

HotelsandRestaurants

5.6

21.2

13.0

21.6

18.0

21.6

22.9

25.4

28.9

27.6

29.3

29.1

25.4

24.6

1.5

Agricand OtherBusinessActivities

33.3

28.3

41.7

36.2

37.4

34.1

30.4

29.7

28.8

32.6

34.9

34.3

36.6

32.1

18.5

Community and Social Services

24.3

22.6

27.7

28.7

26.0

21.4

23.5

26.8

23.7

25.7

27.5

28.6

25.0

24.2

3.4

3.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:NextMonth

Manufacturing

60.6

54.4

60.9

62.7

56.2

62.8

61.4

61.3

58.4

58.3

59.4

60.2

59.0

56.9

51.1

Construction Sector

53.1

52.5

61.1

67.6

73.5

50.0

61.8

61.3

52.9

55.9

58.8

54.1

54.5

51.6

33.3

Wholesale andRetail Trade

62.1

60.7

70.8

67.8

58.8

59.8

60.5

65.9

56.3

59.6

60.2

59.6

50.5

57.3

41.1

Agric/Services Sectorof which:

63.6

61.0

66.3

64.1

66.5

64.7

66.4

66.7

60.3

60.7

60.2

57.7

65.0

59.3

48.6

Financial Intermediation

59.8

60.7

70.8

70.2

77.9

72.1

68.4

64.6

64.0

58.6

62.5

63.7

73.9

62.4

45.1

HotelsandRestaurants

67.5

61.6

66.7

67.2

71.4

74.1

69.8

65.4

60.0

61.4

58.6

59.7

69.6

61.5

52.6

Agricand OtherBusinessActivities

65.2

63.0

67.4

67.4

67.9

71.3

66.7

71.9

63.6

67.4

64.3

59.0

67.9

59.7

54.8

Community and Social Services

61.6

59.1

62.6

55.8

56.0

48.7

62.6

65.2

56.1

56.4

57.1

52.4

55.7

55.9

42.9

4.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:Next2Months

Manufacturing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46.7

Construction Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43.3

Wholesale andRetail Trade

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43.3

Agric/Services Sectorof which:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

45.0

Financial Intermediation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

39.0

HotelsandRestaurants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

45.5

Agricand OtherBusinessActivities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

57.3

Community and Social Services

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

38.6

5.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:Next6Months

Manufacturing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50.9

Construction Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50.0

Wholesale andRetail Trade

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50.0

Agric/Services Sectorof which:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50.0

Financial Intermediation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

45.1

HotelsandRestaurants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

56.0

Agricand OtherBusinessActivities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

57.3

Community and Social Services

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

42.7

6.BusinessConfidence IndexonOwnOperationsbySector:CurrentMonth

Manufacturing

14.9

10.5

10.3

14.2

8.8

11.8

5.2

5.0

5.2

7.5

11.2

17.2

13.7

15.5

16.2

Construction Sector

18.8

-2.5

13.9

10.8

2.9

6.3

2.9

6.5

-2.9

5.9

2.9

2.7

9.1

6.5

26.7

Wholesale andRetail Trade

24.1

24.7

22.5

19.5

9.4

11.5

12.3

14.3

17.2

18.1

9.2

21.3

18.7

14.4

12.4

Agric/Services Sector

14.4

16.1

12.7

17.1

15.7

14.0

15.1

14.6

13.3

13.5

15.1

16.8

15.1

11.7

14.5

7.BusinessOutlookIndexonOwnOperations:CurrentMonth

Volume of BusinessActivity Index

16.4

15.4

15.4

21.5

15.0

14.9

13.0

14.3

12.9

16.2

17.3

21.3

16.4

18.5

45.4

Volume of Total OrderBook Index

16.0

15.9

15.1

21.7

15.0

13.8

11.8

12.7

12.8

15.7

17.3

20.9

15.2

19.0

11.5

CreditAccessIndex

2.4

2.4

2.9

1.0

-1.9

2.3

1.5

2.9

1.9

1.7

3.1

6.8

4.8

1.6

4.6

Financial Condition Index

15.6

14.4

12.8

16.1

12.5

12.8

11.2

11.1

10.3

11.6

12.8

16.8

14.7

13.1

15.2

Average Capacity Utilization

22.5

21.7

20.0

22.4

16.8

18.8

14.1

15.9

17.0

18.7

19.1

21.3

18.4

19.9

19.8

8.BusinessOutlookIndexonOwnOperations:NextMonth

Volume of BusinessActivity Index

67.4

64.4

69.3

69.6

68.6

64.7

64.3

65.9

69.8

67.0

68.5

62.2

65.8

64.1

56.6

EmploymentOutlook Index

27.6

24.8

25.9

28.1

24.8

24.9

23.7

25.8

27.7

24.8

26.5

25.9

30.1

30.0

23.6

7

TABLE 1 (Continued)

BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS SURVEY DATA

Year

2019

2020

Month

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

9. Business Outlook Index on Own Operations : Next2Months

Volume of Business Activity Index

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

60.7

Employment Outlook Index

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26.0

10. Business OutlookIndex on Own Operations : Next6Months

Volume of Business Activity Index

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

65.4

Employment Outlook Index

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

37.5

11. EmploymentOutlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: NextMonth

Manufacturing

29.3

24.6

31.5

31.8

24.9

21.8

20.6

22.0

26.3

24.2

24.8

24.5

30.9

33.5

23.7

Construction Sector

25.0

12.5

16.7

27.0

5.9

9.4

5.9

12.9

17.6

14.7

17.6

29.7

27.3

19.4

30.0

Wholesale and Retail Trade

13.8

22.5

23.6

29.9

25.9

26.4

21.0

25.3

34.5

18.1

23.5

29.8

27.5

35.1

25.8

Agric/Services Sector

28.9

26.1

23.8

25.7

25.7

27.3

27.0

28.9

28.2

27.0

28.8

25.9

30.3

27.5

22.8

12. EmploymentOutlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next2Months

Manufacturing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

24.2

Construction Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33.3

Wholesale and Retail Trade

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

24.7

Agric/Services Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26.9

13. EmploymentOutlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next6Months

Manufacturing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

37.7

Construction Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33.3

Wholesale and Retail Trade

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

42.0

Agric/Services Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

37.0

14. Business with Expansion Plans (in percent): NextMonth

Manufacturing

11.4

4.0

14.6

7.4

8.3

-1.3

5.4

17.6

7.1

6.8

9.3

15.0

18.7

16.7

49.7

Construction Sector

42.9

4.0

30.0

23.8

29.4

28.6

17.6

46.7

22.2

17.6

30.0

14.3

22.2

42.9

69.2

Wholesale and Retail Trade

3.4

10.0

-2.0

0.0

5.9

12.0

1.8

-1.8

-1.5

0.0

4.9

14.8

23.6

13.3

50.9

Agric/Services Sector of which:

41.2

27.1

27.7

28.3

26.9

30.0

32.4

30.3

25.8

29.6

29.0

34.1

29.1

25.4

61.2

Financial Intermediation

81.8

72.4

59.5

56.9

61.8

64.4

61.8

55.6

57.1

60.0

46.4

43.9

54.7

55.9

68.1

Hotels and Restaurants

20.0

22.4

2.5

5.1

24.1

14.3

18.1

4.1

-4.2

-3.8

-6.7

13.2

2.4

0.0

52.7

Agricand Other Business Activities

41.3

25.0

47.6

36.3

22.7

24.7

34.9

33.3

31.0

30.1

35.6

54.8

42.2

33.3

64.0

Community and Social Services

31.6

9.1

10.3

21.1

11.9

24.0

23.7

30.9

25.2

35.1

38.6

28.3

26.5

20.7

62.1

15. Business Constraints: CurrentMonth

High Interest Rate

60.0

55.2

55.3

55.5

56.4

57.3

56.5

56.5

56.8

57.6

57.8

59.1

57.1

55.6

55.2

Unclear EconomicLaws

53.5

48.9

49.4

49.8

51.7

51.3

49.3

50.8

52.0

52.1

50.4

52.3

51.9

51.8

49.8

Lack of Equipment

36.6

33.7

31.5

33.3

33.1

35.8

33.3

31.7

33.0

32.4

33.1

33.9

33.0

32.8

30.7

Insufficient Demand

45.7

42.4

42.8

43.6

45.4

49.4

46.3

46.0

48.8

46.5

45.0

44.9

44.2

44.1

41.5

Access to Credit

43.7

41.4

41.8

42.0

44.4

44.7

44.8

45.6

44.4

43.9

42.5

42.7

44.0

44.6

44.6

Financial Problems

52.9

53.0

51.8

52.5

54.3

53.4

55.7

53.7

53.9

54.9

55.0

53.8

52.8

55.9

55.0

Competition

44.2

41.6

40.2

43.2

44.0

44.7

43.6

43.0

44.2

45.3

44.7

44.2

45.3

44.4

59.3

Labor Problems

21.3

19.5

17.9

18.0

20.2

21.0

19.5

18.5

19.5

21.9

20.8

21.3

22.3

20.9

18.6

Lack of Materials Input

28.4

27.6

27.3

28.9

30.6

31.4

29.6

28.9

27.6

31.5

28.3

29.8

30.6

32.6

30.0

Unfavourable Political Climate

50.8

51.8

50.0

48.6

48.3

48.9

45.0

47.0

48.9

49.1

45.3

47.0

46.3

47.9

46.6

Unfavourable EconomicClimate

55.3

55.2

54.6

54.1

55.2

55.6

55.3

53.5

55.0

55.9

53.8

53.2

54.6

55.3

54.6

Insufficient Power Supply

61.6

63.3

63.9

67.8

69.3

66.4

67.6

65.9

65.7

67.3

66.3

66.1

66.2

65.6

65.6

16. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: CurrentMonth

N/$Exchange Rate

23.0

23.3

33.1

26.1

28.5

27.3

24.8

27.5

21.7

23.8

25.5

26.7

26.2

19.1

7.8

Borrowing Rate

20.0

17.6

15.5

16.5

3.7

4.1

0.9

5.5

6.7

7.5

4.2

12.5

6.0

3.5

6.9

EconomicGrowth Rate

35.5

34.3

37.7

38.1

36.2

38.0

33.3

35.4

35.1

33.5

36.5

34.5

35.6

31.2

22.0

17. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: NextMonth

N/$Exchange Rate

31.9

32.6

44.9

41.4

40.1

41.9

37.9

38.4

36.0

36.7

37.6

37.5

39.3

32.6

17.0

Borrowing Rate

6.7

0.3

0.4

1.9

2.4

0.2

-2.9

3.1

5.1

5.1

3.1

8.0

3.8

4.2

8.3

EconomicGrowth Rate

42.7

45.7

52.5

49.2

49.4

49.8

48.7

47.9

47.2

48.5

45.9

45.1

49.4

43.3

29.0

18. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: Next2Months

N/$Exchange Rate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23.7

Borrowing Rate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.1

EconomicGrowth Rate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

36.1

19. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: Next6Months

N/$Exchange Rate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

30.6

Borrowing Rate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10.6

EconomicGrowth Rate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

41.9

20. Business Outlookindex on theLevel of Inflation: NextSix Months and Twelve Months (in %)

Level of Inflation Next Six Months

11.70

11.30

11.23

11.43

11.29

11.33

11.55

11.60

11.70

11.52

11.77

11.69

11.69

11.65

11.66

Level of Inflation Next Twelve Months

11.60

11.06

11.07

11.37

11.21

11.37

11.61

11.40

11.77

11.58

11.74

11.59

11.75

11.75

11.75

21. Manufacturing SectorAverage Percentage of Installed Capacity: (in %)

Manufacturing Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

59.3

22. Business OutlookSatisfaction index on the Managementof Inflation: (in %)

Net Satisfaction Index

3.8

3.3

8.0

4.7

3.9

3.8

6.0

8.3

4.6

4.1

3.4

2.7

3.1

2.4

-0.3

8

TABLE1 (Continued)

BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS SURVEY DATA

Year

2019

2020

Month

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

23.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:CurrentMonth

Importer

22.4

22.7

23.2

15.1

20.5

22.9

24.3

20.4

17.5

30.1

25.0

23.4

26.3

31.2

2.0

Exporter

31.6

31.6

12.5

22.7

38.9

16.7

33.3

18.8

54.2

41.7

22.7

33.3

28.6

35.0

21.7

Both Importerand Exporter

29.5

23.2

27.7

40.6

36.8

32.8

33.6

30.0

30.1

24.6

37.9

38.8

35.9

31.3

15.9

NeitherImporternorexporter

25.8

21.4

29.5

29.7

30.0

27.6

27.7

30.1

26.6

26.4

28.2

30.5

27.5

24.9

5.5

24.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:NextMonth

Importer

55.6

48.0

53.0

51.8

52.4

54.5

48.6

48.9

48.1

53.6

58.1

51.3

50.0

52.9

40.1

Exporter

73.7

47.4

31.3

72.7

44.4

50.0

71.4

50.0

62.5

54.2

63.6

44.4

61.9

60.0

34.8

Both Importerand Exporter

61.2

64.8

63.9

69.9

67.1

61.8

64.4

61.4

58.2

61.9

61.7

59.0

65.1

60.0

54.1

NeitherImporternorexporter

63.3

60.3

68.2

64.9

64.4

65.8

67.3

68.9

61.6

60.6

59.8

60.7

63.4

58.9

49.5

25.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:Next2Months

Importer

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43.2

Exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21.7

Both Importerand Exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46.4

NeitherImporternorexporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46.4

26.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:Next6Months

Importer

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43.2

Exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26.1

Both Importerand Exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

52.7

NeitherImporternorexporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

52.2

27.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:CurrentMonth

Small (<50)

24.3

21.4

29.0

30.4

28.5

30.4

31.7

32.4

31.0

28.7

30.4

33.2

29.8

25.5

8.3

Medium (50and <200)

30.5

23.5

30.0

26.6

31.9

23.2

24.0

22.6

19.3

27.3

28.3

26.6

24.5

29.7

7.2

Large (200and Up)

23.7

20.4

19.3

31.3

30.5

23.8

20.9

22.6

22.1

19.5

25.0

23.6

30.0

26.8

-3.9

28.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:NextMonth

Small (<50)

63.1

62.2

68.4

68.0

63.7

65.3

66.3

68.9

63.4

63.3

61.8

62.6

66.8

60.4

53.8

Medium (50and <200)

63.0

56.3

63.0

57.5

64.7

64.3

63.4

59.1

56.0

58.2

58.1

53.5

53.9

52.9

42.9

Large (200and Up)

56.1

47.1

52.2

59.5

55.3

52.0

55.2

55.6

45.5

45.5

55.4

51.2

52.9

59.0

29.4

29.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:Next2Months

Small (<50)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

51.0

Medium (50and <200)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40.3

Large (200and Up)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25.7

30.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:Next6Months

Small (<50)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

54.9

Medium (50and <200)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

47.1

Large (200and Up)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32.4

31.Percentage Distributionof RespondentFirmsbyType of Business

Importer

15.5

17.4

15.0

14.0

14.6

15.3

13.8

14.3

15.6

15.2

14.8

15.3

15.8

13.6

15.2

Exporter

1.9

1.9

1.6

2.2

1.8

1.8

2.1

1.6

2.4

2.4

2.2

1.8

2.1

2.0

2.4

Both Importerand Exporter

14.1

13.9

14.7

13.4

14.3

13.0

14.4

14.2

13.6

13.3

13.3

13.3

12.7

12.9

11.6

NeitherImporternorexporter

68.4

66.8

68.7

70.4

69.3

69.9

69.7

69.9

68.4

69.2

69.7

69.7

69.5

71.4

70.8

32.Percentage Distributionof RespondentFirmsbyEmploymentSize

Small (<50)

54.6

57.3

58.9

59.0

56.9

59.0

57.9

60.3

59.9

60.1

60.0

59.0

60.1

60.8

62.3

Medium (50and <200)

32.0

28.9

27.5

27.8

29.2

28.4

28.9

27.2

27.7

27.8

27.9

28.4

27.9

27.1

27.1

Large (200and Up)

13.3

13.7

13.5

13.2

13.9

12.6

13.2

12.6

12.4

12.1

12.1

12.6

12.0

12.2

10.6

33.Distributionof RespondentFirms bySector

Sample Size (N)

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

1050

Response Rate(%)

94.8

97.4

96.2

94.9

97.0

97.0

97.4

95.4

95.0

97.1

95.6

97.1

97.4

97.1

92.8

All Sectors

995

1023

1010

996

1019

1018

1023

1002

997

1020

1004

1020

1023

1020

974

Manufacturing

328

334

321

324

340

332

345

338

346

348

340

344

347

349

335

Construction Sector

32

40

36

37

34

32

34

31

34

34

34

37

33

31

30

Wholesale and Retail Trade

87

89

89

87

85

87

81

91

87

94

98

94

91

97

90

Agric/Services Sectorof which:

548

560

564

548

560

567

563

542

530

544

532

545

552

543

519

Financial Intermediation

97

84

106

104

104

104

98

96

89

99

88

91

88

93

82

Hotels and Restaurants

125

152

138

125

133

139

140

134

136

134

133

135

138

130

135

Agricand OtherBusiness Activities

141

138

132

138

131

137

138

128

132

132

129

134

134

134

124

Community and Social Services

185

186

188

181

192

187

187

184

173

179

182

185

192

186

178

34.Business OutlookIndex onthe MacroeconomybySectorContribution:CurrentMonth

Manufacturing

10.9

7.3

8.6

8.9

9.7

9.8

10.0

10.1

9.7

9.1

9.5

9.8

9.0

8.3

3.3

Construction Sector

0.5

0.8

0.5

0.6

1.4

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.6

1.0

0.5

1.0

0.7

Wholesale and Retail Trade

1.5

1.0

2.3

2.3

2.8

2.0

2.0

2.4

2.1

2.5

2.9

3.2

2.6

2.6

0.1

Agric/Services Sector

13.0

12.9

16.8

17.4

15.7

14.9

15.4

15.4

14.2

15.1

16.0

16.3

16.1

14.7

2.5

9

TABLE 1 (Continued)

BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS SURVEY DATA

Year

2019

2020

Month

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

35. Business Outlook Index on the Macroeconomy by SectorContribution: Next Month

Manufacturing

20.0

17.7

19.4

20.4

18.7

20.5

20.7

20.7

20.3

19.9

20.1

20.3

20.0

19.5

17.6

Construction Sector

1.7

2.1

2.2

2.5

2.5

1.6

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.8

1.6

1.0

Wholesale and Retail Trade

5.4

5.3

6.2

5.9

4.9

5.1

4.8

6.0

4.9

5.5

5.9

5.5

4.5

5.4

3.8

Agric/Services Sector

35.0

33.4

37.0

35.2

36.6

36.0

36.5

36.1

32.1

32.4

31.9

30.8

35.1

31.6

25.9

36. Business Outlook Index on the Macroeconomy by SectorContribution: Next 2Months

Manufacturing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16.1

Construction Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.3

Wholesale and Retail Trade

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.0

Agric/Services Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

24.0

37. Business Outlook Index on the Macroeconomy by SectorContribution: Next 6Months

Manufacturing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17.5

Construction Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.5

Wholesale and Retail Trade

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.6

Agric/Services Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26.6

38. Business Confidence Index on Own Operations by Sector: Current Month

Manufacturing

4.9

3.4

3.3

4.6

3.0

3.8

1.8

1.7

1.8

2.5

3.8

5.8

4.6

5.3

5.6

Construction Sector

0.6

-0.1

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

-0.1

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.2

0.8

Wholesale and Retail Trade

2.1

2.2

2.0

1.7

0.8

1.0

1.0

1.3

1.5

1.7

0.9

2.0

1.7

1.4

1.1

Agric/Services Sector

8.0

8.8

7.1

9.4

8.7

7.8

8.3

7.9

7.0

7.2

8.0

9.0

8.1

6.2

7.7

39. Employment Outlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next Month

Manufacturing

9.6

8.0

10.0

10.3

8.3

7.1

7.0

7.4

9.1

8.3

8.4

8.3

10.5

11.5

8.1

Construction Sector

0.8

0.5

0.6

1.0

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.5

0.6

1.1

0.9

0.6

0.9

Wholesale and Retail Trade

1.2

2.0

2.1

2.6

2.2

2.3

1.7

2.3

3.0

1.7

2.3

2.7

2.4

3.3

2.4

Agric/Services Sector

15.9

14.3

13.3

14.2

14.1

15.2

14.9

15.6

15.0

14.4

15.3

13.8

16.3

14.6

12.2

40. Employment Outlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next 2Months

Manufacturing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8.3

Construction Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.0

Wholesale and Retail Trade

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.3

Agric/Services Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14.4

41. Employment Outlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next 6Months

Manufacturing

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13.0

Construction Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.0

Wholesale and Retail Trade

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.9

Agric/Services Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19.7

42. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Current Month

Importer

3.5

4.0

3.5

2.1

3.0

3.5

3.4

2.9

2.7

4.6

3.7

3.6

4.1

4.2

0.3

Exporter

0.6

0.6

0.2

0.5

0.7

0.3

0.7

0.3

1.3

1.0

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.5

Both Importer and Exporter

4.2

3.2

4.1

5.4

5.3

4.3

4.8

4.3

4.1

3.3

5.0

5.2

4.6

4.1

1.8

Neither Importer nor exporter

17.6

14.3

20.3

20.9

20.8

19.3

19.3

21.0

18.2

18.2

19.6

21.2

19.1

17.8

3.9

43. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Next Month

Importer

8.6

8.4

7.9

7.3

7.7

8.3

6.7

7.0

7.5

8.1

8.6

7.8

7.9

7.2

6.1

Exporter

1.4

0.9

0.5

1.6

0.8

0.9

1.5

0.8

1.5

1.3

1.4

0.8

1.3

1.2

0.8

Both Importer and Exporter

8.6

9.0

9.4

9.4

9.6

8.0

9.3

8.7

7.9

8.2

8.2

7.8

8.3

7.8

6.3

Neither Importer nor exporter

43.3

40.3

46.8

45.7

44.6

46.0

46.9

48.2

42.1

41.9

41.7

42.3

44.0

42.1

35.0

44. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Next 2Months

Importer

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.6

Exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.5

Both Importer and Exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.4

Neither Importer nor exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32.8

45. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Next 6Months

Importer

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.6

Exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.6

Both Importer and Exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.1

Neither Importer nor exporter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

36.9

46. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by Size of Business: Current Month

Small (<50)

13.3

12.3

17.1

17.9

16.2

17.9

18.4

19.5

18.6

17.2

18.2

19.6

17.9

15.5

5.2

Medium (50and <200)

9.8

6.8

8.3

7.4

9.3

6.6

6.9

6.1

5.4

7.6

7.9

7.5

6.8

8.0

2.0

Large (200and Up)

3.2

2.8

2.6

4.1

4.2

3.0

2.8

2.8

2.7

2.4

3.0

3.0

3.6

3.3

-0.4

47. Percentage Distribution of Respondent Firms by Sector

Manufacturing

33.0

32.6

31.8

32.5

33.4

32.6

33.7

33.7

34.7

34.1

33.9

33.7

33.9

34.2

34.4

Construction Sector

3.2

3.9

3.6

3.7

3.3

3.1

3.3

3.1

3.4

3.3

3.4

3.6

3.2

3.0

3.1

Wholesale and Retail Trade

8.7

8.7

8.8

8.7

8.3

8.5

7.9

9.1

8.7

9.2

9.8

9.2

8.9

9.5

9.2

Agric/Services Sector

55.1

54.7

55.8

55.0

55.0

55.7

55.0

54.1

53.2

53.3

53.0

53.4

54.0

53.2

53.3

10

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 25 March 2020
