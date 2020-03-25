Central Bank of Nigeria : Business Expectations Survey Report for March 2020

Central Bank of Nigeria Statistics Department March 2020 Business Expectations Survey Report

Table of Contents Page 1.0 Highlights 2 2.0 Introduction 3 3.0 Business Outlook 3 3.1 Business Confidence on Own Operations by Sector 4 3.2 Financial Conditions, Access to Credit and Installed Capacity 4 3.3 Employment and Expansion Plans 5 3.4 Business Constraints 5 3.5 Expectations on Exchange Rate 6 3.6 Expectations on Borrowing Rates 6 3.7 Expectations on Level of Inflation 6 3.8 Expectations on Economic Growth Rate 7 3.9 Opinion on Control of Inflation 7 List of Figures Fig. 1a: Distribution of Respondent Firms by Sector 3 Fig. 1b: Percentage Distribution of Respondent Firms by Employment Size 3 Fig. 1c: Percentage Distribution of Respondent Firms by Type of Business 3 Fig. 2: Overall Business Outlook on the Macro-economy 3 Fig. 3: Sectoral Contributions to the Overall Business Outlook Index 4 Fig. 4: Business Confidence Index on own operations by Sector 4 Fig. 5: Business Outlook Index on own operations 4 Fig. 6: Employment Outlook Index on own Operations by Sector 5 Fig. 7: Businesses with Expansion Plans 5 Fig. 8: Business Constraints 5 Fig. 9: Business Expectation Index on Naira Exchange Rate 6 Fig 10: Business Expectation Index on Borrowing Rate 6 Fig 11: Business Expectation Index on Level of Inflation 6 Fig 12: Business Expectation Index on Economic Growth Rate 7 Fig 13: Respondent Outlook on Control of Inflation 7 Annexes Table 1: Business Expectations Survey data 8

A Monthly Publication of the Central Bank of Nigeria March 2020 1.0 Hightlights The conduct of the March 2020 Business Expectations Survey preceded the recent developments in the economy in response to the COVID-19. The highlights of the survey are: Respondent firms expressed optimism on the macro economy.

Respondents' outlook on the volume of total order, business activity and financial conditions (working capital) were positive during the review period.

Firms identified insufficient power supply, competition, high interest rate, financial problems, unfavourable economic climate, unclear economic laws, unfavourable political climate, access to credit and insufficient demand as major factors constraining business activity.

Respondent firms expect the Naira to appreciate in the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months. Inflation level is expected to rise in the next 6 months but is expected to fall in the next 12 months, while borrowing rate is expected to rise in the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months. 2.0 Introduction The March 2020 Business Expectations Survey was conducted from March 9-13, 2020 with a sample size of 1050 businesses nationwide. A response rate of 92.8 per cent was achieved, and the sample covered the agric/services1, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, and construction sectors (Fig. 1a, Table 1). The respondent firms were made up of small, medium and large corporations covering both import- and export-oriented businesses (Figs. 1b and 1c, Table 1). 1The agric/services sector is made up of Financial Intermediation, Hotels & Restaurants, Agric and Other Business activities and Community & Social Services 2

3.0 Business Outlook At 6.6 index points, the overall confidence index (CI) indicated respondents' optimism on the overall macro economy in the month of March 2020. The business outlook for April, May and September 2020 showed greater confidence in the economy, with 48.3, 45.4, and 50.3 index points, respectively (Fig.2). The optimism on the macro economy in the current month was driven by the opinion of respondents from manufacturing (3.3 points) agric/services (2.5 points), construction (0.7 point) and wholesale/retail trade sectors (0.1 point). However, the major drivers of the optimism for next month were agric/services (25.9 points), manufacturing (17.6 points), wholesale/retail trade (3.8 points) and construction (1.0 points) sectors (Fig. 3). Similarly, the order of sectoral optimism recorded in the next month remain unchanged for the next 2 & 6 months. Next 6 Months 50.3 Next 2 Months 45.4 Next Month 48.3 Current Month 6.6 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Confidence Index Fig. 2: Overall BusinessOutlookon the Macroeconomy Further analysis showed that businesses that are neither import- nor export-oriented (3.9 points), both import- and export-oriented (1.8 points), export-related (0.5 point), and those that are import-oriented (0.3 point) drove the positive business outlook in March 2020 (Fig. 3, Table 1). 3.1 Business Confidence on Own Operations by Sector All sectors expressed optimism on own operations in the review month. Respondents from the agric/services sector expressed the greatest optimism on own operations, with an index of 7.7 points, followed by the manufacturing sector with 5.6 points, the wholesale/retail trade with 1.1 points, while the construction sector had 0.8 point (Fig 4, Table 1). 7.7 Feb '2020 Mar '2020 6.2 5.3 5.6 1.4 1.1 0.8 0.2 Manufacturing Construction Wholesale and Agric/Services Sector Retail Trade Sector Fig. 4: Business confidence index on own operations by sector 3

3.2 Financial Conditions, Access to Credit and Installed Capacity Respondents' outlook on the volume of total order and business activity in March 2020 remained positive, at 11.5 and 45.4 points, respectively. Similarly, the outlook on financial conditions (working capital) and average capacity utilization remained positive as the indices stood at 15.2 and 19.8 index points, respectively. Furthermore, the average capacity utilization for the manufacturing sector stood at 59.3 per cent (Fig. 5). Respondents were positive on their ability to access credit from the banks in the review month, as the index rose by 3.0 points to 4.6 points. 3.3 Employment and Expansion Plans Respondent firms' opinions on the volume of business activities (56.6 points) and employment (23.6 points) indicated a favourable business outlook for the next month. The employment outlook index by sector showed that the construction sector had the highest prospect for employment in the next month, with an index of (30.0 points) followed by wholesale/retail trade (25.8 points), manufacturing sector (23.7 points) and agric/services sector (22.8 points) (Fig. 6, Table 1). Respondents are also optimistic about the volume of business activity and employment outlook index in the next 2 & 6 months. The analysis of businesses with expansion plans in April showed that the construction sector indicates the highest disposition to expand with an index of 69.2 points. The agric/services sector had an index of 61.2 points, wholesale/retail trade sector had an index of 50.9 points and the manufacturing sector had an index of 49.7 points (Fig. 7, Table 1). 4

3.4 Business Constraints Respondent firms identified insufficient power supply (65.6 points), competition (59.3 points), high interest rate (55.2 points), financial problems (55.0 points), unfavourable economic climate (54.6 points), unclear economic laws (49.8 points), unfavourable political climate (46.6 points), access to credit (44.6 points) and insufficient demand (41.5 points) as major factors constraining business activity in the current month (Fig. 8, Table 1). 3.5 Expectations on Exchange Rate Respondent firms expect the naira to appreciate in the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months, as their confidence indices stood at 7.8, 17.0 and 23.7 and 30.6 index points, respectively (Fig. 9, Table 1). 3.6 Expectations on Borrowing Rates Respondent firms expect borrowing rates to rise in the current month, next month, next 2 month and the next 6 months, as the confidence indices stood at 6.9, 8.3 and 9.1 and 10.6 points, respectively (Fig. 10, Table 1). 5

3.7 Expectations on Level of Inflation Firms expect the average inflation rate in the next six months and the next twelve months to stand at 11.66 and 11.75 percent, respectively (Fig. 11, Table 1). 3.8 Expectations on Economic Growth Rate Respondents anticipate improvements in economic conditions, as the index on economic growth rate in the short run stood at 22.0, 29.0, 36.1 and 41.9 points for the current month, next month, next 2 months and next 6 months, respectively (Fig. 12, Table 1). 3.9 Opinion on Control of Inflation Respondent firms expresed dissatisfaction with the management of inflation by the Government, with a negative net satisfaction index of -0.3 in March 2020. The net satisfaction index is the proportion of satisfied less the proportion of dissatisfied respondents (Fig. 13,Table 1). 9.0 Net Satisfaction Index 8.0 7.0 6.0 Index 5.0 4.0 Satisfaction 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 -1.0 -0.3 May '19 Jun '19 Aug '19 Nov '19 Dec '19 Jan '19 Feb '19 Mar '19 Apr '19 Jul '19 Sep '19 Oct '19 Jan '20 Feb '20 Mar '20 Fig 13: Respondent Outlook on Control of Inflation 6

ANNEX: TABLES TABLE1 (Continued) BUSINESSEXPECTATIONSSURVEY DATA Year 2019 2020 Month Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar 1.Overall BusinessOutlookonthe Macroeconomy Confidence Index:All Sectors CurrentMonth 25.9 22.1 28.2 29.2 29.7 27.3 28.1 28.6 26.7 27.3 29.0 30.3 28.3 26.6 6.6 NextMonth 62.1 58.5 64.8 64.1 62.7 63.2 64.1 64.7 59.0 59.6 59.9 58.6 61.4 58.1 48.3 Next2Months - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 45.4 Next6Months - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 50.3 2.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:CurrentMonth Manufacturing 33.1 22.3 27.2 27.3 29.2 30.0 29.6 29.9 28.0 26.7 28.1 29.1 26.7 24.1 9.6 Construction Sector 15.6 20.5 13.9 16.2 41.2 21.9 20.6 22.6 17.6 14.7 17.6 27.0 15.2 32.3 23.3 Wholesale andRetail Trade 17.6 11.2 25.8 26.4 34.1 23.0 24.7 26.4 24.1 27.7 29.6 35.1 29.7 27.8 1.1 Agric/Services Sectorof which: 23.5 23.6 30.1 31.6 28.6 26.7 28.1 28.5 26.8 28.3 30.3 30.5 29.9 27.6 4.6 Financial Intermediation 30.9 22.6 42.5 42.3 35.6 33.7 40.8 34.4 26.4 28.3 30.7 30.8 37.5 32.3 -8.5 HotelsandRestaurants 5.6 21.2 13.0 21.6 18.0 21.6 22.9 25.4 28.9 27.6 29.3 29.1 25.4 24.6 1.5 Agricand OtherBusinessActivities 33.3 28.3 41.7 36.2 37.4 34.1 30.4 29.7 28.8 32.6 34.9 34.3 36.6 32.1 18.5 Community and Social Services 24.3 22.6 27.7 28.7 26.0 21.4 23.5 26.8 23.7 25.7 27.5 28.6 25.0 24.2 3.4 3.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:NextMonth Manufacturing 60.6 54.4 60.9 62.7 56.2 62.8 61.4 61.3 58.4 58.3 59.4 60.2 59.0 56.9 51.1 Construction Sector 53.1 52.5 61.1 67.6 73.5 50.0 61.8 61.3 52.9 55.9 58.8 54.1 54.5 51.6 33.3 Wholesale andRetail Trade 62.1 60.7 70.8 67.8 58.8 59.8 60.5 65.9 56.3 59.6 60.2 59.6 50.5 57.3 41.1 Agric/Services Sectorof which: 63.6 61.0 66.3 64.1 66.5 64.7 66.4 66.7 60.3 60.7 60.2 57.7 65.0 59.3 48.6 Financial Intermediation 59.8 60.7 70.8 70.2 77.9 72.1 68.4 64.6 64.0 58.6 62.5 63.7 73.9 62.4 45.1 HotelsandRestaurants 67.5 61.6 66.7 67.2 71.4 74.1 69.8 65.4 60.0 61.4 58.6 59.7 69.6 61.5 52.6 Agricand OtherBusinessActivities 65.2 63.0 67.4 67.4 67.9 71.3 66.7 71.9 63.6 67.4 64.3 59.0 67.9 59.7 54.8 Community and Social Services 61.6 59.1 62.6 55.8 56.0 48.7 62.6 65.2 56.1 56.4 57.1 52.4 55.7 55.9 42.9 4.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:Next2Months Manufacturing - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 46.7 Construction Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 43.3 Wholesale andRetail Trade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 43.3 Agric/Services Sectorof which: - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 45.0 Financial Intermediation - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 39.0 HotelsandRestaurants - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 45.5 Agricand OtherBusinessActivities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 57.3 Community and Social Services - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 38.6 5.BusinessOutlookIndexonthe MacroeconomybySector:Next6Months Manufacturing - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 50.9 Construction Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 50.0 Wholesale andRetail Trade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 50.0 Agric/Services Sectorof which: - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 50.0 Financial Intermediation - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 45.1 HotelsandRestaurants - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 56.0 Agricand OtherBusinessActivities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 57.3 Community and Social Services - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 42.7 6.BusinessConfidence IndexonOwnOperationsbySector:CurrentMonth Manufacturing 14.9 10.5 10.3 14.2 8.8 11.8 5.2 5.0 5.2 7.5 11.2 17.2 13.7 15.5 16.2 Construction Sector 18.8 -2.5 13.9 10.8 2.9 6.3 2.9 6.5 -2.9 5.9 2.9 2.7 9.1 6.5 26.7 Wholesale andRetail Trade 24.1 24.7 22.5 19.5 9.4 11.5 12.3 14.3 17.2 18.1 9.2 21.3 18.7 14.4 12.4 Agric/Services Sector 14.4 16.1 12.7 17.1 15.7 14.0 15.1 14.6 13.3 13.5 15.1 16.8 15.1 11.7 14.5 7.BusinessOutlookIndexonOwnOperations:CurrentMonth Volume of BusinessActivity Index 16.4 15.4 15.4 21.5 15.0 14.9 13.0 14.3 12.9 16.2 17.3 21.3 16.4 18.5 45.4 Volume of Total OrderBook Index 16.0 15.9 15.1 21.7 15.0 13.8 11.8 12.7 12.8 15.7 17.3 20.9 15.2 19.0 11.5 CreditAccessIndex 2.4 2.4 2.9 1.0 -1.9 2.3 1.5 2.9 1.9 1.7 3.1 6.8 4.8 1.6 4.6 Financial Condition Index 15.6 14.4 12.8 16.1 12.5 12.8 11.2 11.1 10.3 11.6 12.8 16.8 14.7 13.1 15.2 Average Capacity Utilization 22.5 21.7 20.0 22.4 16.8 18.8 14.1 15.9 17.0 18.7 19.1 21.3 18.4 19.9 19.8 8.BusinessOutlookIndexonOwnOperations:NextMonth Volume of BusinessActivity Index 67.4 64.4 69.3 69.6 68.6 64.7 64.3 65.9 69.8 67.0 68.5 62.2 65.8 64.1 56.6 EmploymentOutlook Index 27.6 24.8 25.9 28.1 24.8 24.9 23.7 25.8 27.7 24.8 26.5 25.9 30.1 30.0 23.6 7

TABLE 1 (Continued) BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS SURVEY DATA Year 2019 2020 Month Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar 9. Business Outlook Index on Own Operations : Next2Months Volume of Business Activity Index - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 60.7 Employment Outlook Index - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 26.0 10. Business OutlookIndex on Own Operations : Next6Months Volume of Business Activity Index - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 65.4 Employment Outlook Index - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 37.5 11. EmploymentOutlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: NextMonth Manufacturing 29.3 24.6 31.5 31.8 24.9 21.8 20.6 22.0 26.3 24.2 24.8 24.5 30.9 33.5 23.7 Construction Sector 25.0 12.5 16.7 27.0 5.9 9.4 5.9 12.9 17.6 14.7 17.6 29.7 27.3 19.4 30.0 Wholesale and Retail Trade 13.8 22.5 23.6 29.9 25.9 26.4 21.0 25.3 34.5 18.1 23.5 29.8 27.5 35.1 25.8 Agric/Services Sector 28.9 26.1 23.8 25.7 25.7 27.3 27.0 28.9 28.2 27.0 28.8 25.9 30.3 27.5 22.8 12. EmploymentOutlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next2Months Manufacturing - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 24.2 Construction Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 33.3 Wholesale and Retail Trade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 24.7 Agric/Services Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 26.9 13. EmploymentOutlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next6Months Manufacturing - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 37.7 Construction Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 33.3 Wholesale and Retail Trade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 42.0 Agric/Services Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 37.0 14. Business with Expansion Plans (in percent): NextMonth Manufacturing 11.4 4.0 14.6 7.4 8.3 -1.3 5.4 17.6 7.1 6.8 9.3 15.0 18.7 16.7 49.7 Construction Sector 42.9 4.0 30.0 23.8 29.4 28.6 17.6 46.7 22.2 17.6 30.0 14.3 22.2 42.9 69.2 Wholesale and Retail Trade 3.4 10.0 -2.0 0.0 5.9 12.0 1.8 -1.8 -1.5 0.0 4.9 14.8 23.6 13.3 50.9 Agric/Services Sector of which: 41.2 27.1 27.7 28.3 26.9 30.0 32.4 30.3 25.8 29.6 29.0 34.1 29.1 25.4 61.2 Financial Intermediation 81.8 72.4 59.5 56.9 61.8 64.4 61.8 55.6 57.1 60.0 46.4 43.9 54.7 55.9 68.1 Hotels and Restaurants 20.0 22.4 2.5 5.1 24.1 14.3 18.1 4.1 -4.2 -3.8 -6.7 13.2 2.4 0.0 52.7 Agricand Other Business Activities 41.3 25.0 47.6 36.3 22.7 24.7 34.9 33.3 31.0 30.1 35.6 54.8 42.2 33.3 64.0 Community and Social Services 31.6 9.1 10.3 21.1 11.9 24.0 23.7 30.9 25.2 35.1 38.6 28.3 26.5 20.7 62.1 15. Business Constraints: CurrentMonth High Interest Rate 60.0 55.2 55.3 55.5 56.4 57.3 56.5 56.5 56.8 57.6 57.8 59.1 57.1 55.6 55.2 Unclear EconomicLaws 53.5 48.9 49.4 49.8 51.7 51.3 49.3 50.8 52.0 52.1 50.4 52.3 51.9 51.8 49.8 Lack of Equipment 36.6 33.7 31.5 33.3 33.1 35.8 33.3 31.7 33.0 32.4 33.1 33.9 33.0 32.8 30.7 Insufficient Demand 45.7 42.4 42.8 43.6 45.4 49.4 46.3 46.0 48.8 46.5 45.0 44.9 44.2 44.1 41.5 Access to Credit 43.7 41.4 41.8 42.0 44.4 44.7 44.8 45.6 44.4 43.9 42.5 42.7 44.0 44.6 44.6 Financial Problems 52.9 53.0 51.8 52.5 54.3 53.4 55.7 53.7 53.9 54.9 55.0 53.8 52.8 55.9 55.0 Competition 44.2 41.6 40.2 43.2 44.0 44.7 43.6 43.0 44.2 45.3 44.7 44.2 45.3 44.4 59.3 Labor Problems 21.3 19.5 17.9 18.0 20.2 21.0 19.5 18.5 19.5 21.9 20.8 21.3 22.3 20.9 18.6 Lack of Materials Input 28.4 27.6 27.3 28.9 30.6 31.4 29.6 28.9 27.6 31.5 28.3 29.8 30.6 32.6 30.0 Unfavourable Political Climate 50.8 51.8 50.0 48.6 48.3 48.9 45.0 47.0 48.9 49.1 45.3 47.0 46.3 47.9 46.6 Unfavourable EconomicClimate 55.3 55.2 54.6 54.1 55.2 55.6 55.3 53.5 55.0 55.9 53.8 53.2 54.6 55.3 54.6 Insufficient Power Supply 61.6 63.3 63.9 67.8 69.3 66.4 67.6 65.9 65.7 67.3 66.3 66.1 66.2 65.6 65.6 16. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: CurrentMonth N/$Exchange Rate 23.0 23.3 33.1 26.1 28.5 27.3 24.8 27.5 21.7 23.8 25.5 26.7 26.2 19.1 7.8 Borrowing Rate 20.0 17.6 15.5 16.5 3.7 4.1 0.9 5.5 6.7 7.5 4.2 12.5 6.0 3.5 6.9 EconomicGrowth Rate 35.5 34.3 37.7 38.1 36.2 38.0 33.3 35.4 35.1 33.5 36.5 34.5 35.6 31.2 22.0 17. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: NextMonth N/$Exchange Rate 31.9 32.6 44.9 41.4 40.1 41.9 37.9 38.4 36.0 36.7 37.6 37.5 39.3 32.6 17.0 Borrowing Rate 6.7 0.3 0.4 1.9 2.4 0.2 -2.9 3.1 5.1 5.1 3.1 8.0 3.8 4.2 8.3 EconomicGrowth Rate 42.7 45.7 52.5 49.2 49.4 49.8 48.7 47.9 47.2 48.5 45.9 45.1 49.4 43.3 29.0 18. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: Next2Months N/$Exchange Rate - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 23.7 Borrowing Rate - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9.1 EconomicGrowth Rate - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 36.1 19. Business Expectation Index on Selected EconomicIndicators: Next6Months N/$Exchange Rate - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 30.6 Borrowing Rate - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10.6 EconomicGrowth Rate - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 41.9 20. Business Outlookindex on theLevel of Inflation: NextSix Months and Twelve Months (in %) Level of Inflation Next Six Months 11.70 11.30 11.23 11.43 11.29 11.33 11.55 11.60 11.70 11.52 11.77 11.69 11.69 11.65 11.66 Level of Inflation Next Twelve Months 11.60 11.06 11.07 11.37 11.21 11.37 11.61 11.40 11.77 11.58 11.74 11.59 11.75 11.75 11.75 21. Manufacturing SectorAverage Percentage of Installed Capacity: (in %) Manufacturing Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 59.3 22. Business OutlookSatisfaction index on the Managementof Inflation: (in %) Net Satisfaction Index 3.8 3.3 8.0 4.7 3.9 3.8 6.0 8.3 4.6 4.1 3.4 2.7 3.1 2.4 -0.3 8

TABLE1 (Continued) BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS SURVEY DATA Year 2019 2020 Month Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar 23.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:CurrentMonth Importer 22.4 22.7 23.2 15.1 20.5 22.9 24.3 20.4 17.5 30.1 25.0 23.4 26.3 31.2 2.0 Exporter 31.6 31.6 12.5 22.7 38.9 16.7 33.3 18.8 54.2 41.7 22.7 33.3 28.6 35.0 21.7 Both Importerand Exporter 29.5 23.2 27.7 40.6 36.8 32.8 33.6 30.0 30.1 24.6 37.9 38.8 35.9 31.3 15.9 NeitherImporternorexporter 25.8 21.4 29.5 29.7 30.0 27.6 27.7 30.1 26.6 26.4 28.2 30.5 27.5 24.9 5.5 24.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:NextMonth Importer 55.6 48.0 53.0 51.8 52.4 54.5 48.6 48.9 48.1 53.6 58.1 51.3 50.0 52.9 40.1 Exporter 73.7 47.4 31.3 72.7 44.4 50.0 71.4 50.0 62.5 54.2 63.6 44.4 61.9 60.0 34.8 Both Importerand Exporter 61.2 64.8 63.9 69.9 67.1 61.8 64.4 61.4 58.2 61.9 61.7 59.0 65.1 60.0 54.1 NeitherImporternorexporter 63.3 60.3 68.2 64.9 64.4 65.8 67.3 68.9 61.6 60.6 59.8 60.7 63.4 58.9 49.5 25.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:Next2Months Importer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 43.2 Exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 21.7 Both Importerand Exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 46.4 NeitherImporternorexporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 46.4 26.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybyType of Business:Next6Months Importer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 43.2 Exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 26.1 Both Importerand Exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 52.7 NeitherImporternorexporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 52.2 27.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:CurrentMonth Small (<50) 24.3 21.4 29.0 30.4 28.5 30.4 31.7 32.4 31.0 28.7 30.4 33.2 29.8 25.5 8.3 Medium (50and <200) 30.5 23.5 30.0 26.6 31.9 23.2 24.0 22.6 19.3 27.3 28.3 26.6 24.5 29.7 7.2 Large (200and Up) 23.7 20.4 19.3 31.3 30.5 23.8 20.9 22.6 22.1 19.5 25.0 23.6 30.0 26.8 -3.9 28.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:NextMonth Small (<50) 63.1 62.2 68.4 68.0 63.7 65.3 66.3 68.9 63.4 63.3 61.8 62.6 66.8 60.4 53.8 Medium (50and <200) 63.0 56.3 63.0 57.5 64.7 64.3 63.4 59.1 56.0 58.2 58.1 53.5 53.9 52.9 42.9 Large (200and Up) 56.1 47.1 52.2 59.5 55.3 52.0 55.2 55.6 45.5 45.5 55.4 51.2 52.9 59.0 29.4 29.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:Next2Months Small (<50) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 51.0 Medium (50and <200) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 40.3 Large (200and Up) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 25.7 30.Business Outlookindex onthe MacroeconomybySize of Business:Next6Months Small (<50) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 54.9 Medium (50and <200) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 47.1 Large (200and Up) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 32.4 31.Percentage Distributionof RespondentFirmsbyType of Business Importer 15.5 17.4 15.0 14.0 14.6 15.3 13.8 14.3 15.6 15.2 14.8 15.3 15.8 13.6 15.2 Exporter 1.9 1.9 1.6 2.2 1.8 1.8 2.1 1.6 2.4 2.4 2.2 1.8 2.1 2.0 2.4 Both Importerand Exporter 14.1 13.9 14.7 13.4 14.3 13.0 14.4 14.2 13.6 13.3 13.3 13.3 12.7 12.9 11.6 NeitherImporternorexporter 68.4 66.8 68.7 70.4 69.3 69.9 69.7 69.9 68.4 69.2 69.7 69.7 69.5 71.4 70.8 32.Percentage Distributionof RespondentFirmsbyEmploymentSize Small (<50) 54.6 57.3 58.9 59.0 56.9 59.0 57.9 60.3 59.9 60.1 60.0 59.0 60.1 60.8 62.3 Medium (50and <200) 32.0 28.9 27.5 27.8 29.2 28.4 28.9 27.2 27.7 27.8 27.9 28.4 27.9 27.1 27.1 Large (200and Up) 13.3 13.7 13.5 13.2 13.9 12.6 13.2 12.6 12.4 12.1 12.1 12.6 12.0 12.2 10.6 33.Distributionof RespondentFirms bySector Sample Size (N) 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 1050 Response Rate(%) 94.8 97.4 96.2 94.9 97.0 97.0 97.4 95.4 95.0 97.1 95.6 97.1 97.4 97.1 92.8 All Sectors 995 1023 1010 996 1019 1018 1023 1002 997 1020 1004 1020 1023 1020 974 Manufacturing 328 334 321 324 340 332 345 338 346 348 340 344 347 349 335 Construction Sector 32 40 36 37 34 32 34 31 34 34 34 37 33 31 30 Wholesale and Retail Trade 87 89 89 87 85 87 81 91 87 94 98 94 91 97 90 Agric/Services Sectorof which: 548 560 564 548 560 567 563 542 530 544 532 545 552 543 519 Financial Intermediation 97 84 106 104 104 104 98 96 89 99 88 91 88 93 82 Hotels and Restaurants 125 152 138 125 133 139 140 134 136 134 133 135 138 130 135 Agricand OtherBusiness Activities 141 138 132 138 131 137 138 128 132 132 129 134 134 134 124 Community and Social Services 185 186 188 181 192 187 187 184 173 179 182 185 192 186 178 34.Business OutlookIndex onthe MacroeconomybySectorContribution:CurrentMonth Manufacturing 10.9 7.3 8.6 8.9 9.7 9.8 10.0 10.1 9.7 9.1 9.5 9.8 9.0 8.3 3.3 Construction Sector 0.5 0.8 0.5 0.6 1.4 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.6 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.7 Wholesale and Retail Trade 1.5 1.0 2.3 2.3 2.8 2.0 2.0 2.4 2.1 2.5 2.9 3.2 2.6 2.6 0.1 Agric/Services Sector 13.0 12.9 16.8 17.4 15.7 14.9 15.4 15.4 14.2 15.1 16.0 16.3 16.1 14.7 2.5 9

TABLE 1 (Continued) BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS SURVEY DATA Year 2019 2020 Month Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar 35. Business Outlook Index on the Macroeconomy by SectorContribution: Next Month Manufacturing 20.0 17.7 19.4 20.4 18.7 20.5 20.7 20.7 20.3 19.9 20.1 20.3 20.0 19.5 17.6 Construction Sector 1.7 2.1 2.2 2.5 2.5 1.6 2.1 1.9 1.8 1.9 2.0 2.0 1.8 1.6 1.0 Wholesale and Retail Trade 5.4 5.3 6.2 5.9 4.9 5.1 4.8 6.0 4.9 5.5 5.9 5.5 4.5 5.4 3.8 Agric/Services Sector 35.0 33.4 37.0 35.2 36.6 36.0 36.5 36.1 32.1 32.4 31.9 30.8 35.1 31.6 25.9 36. Business Outlook Index on the Macroeconomy by SectorContribution: Next 2Months Manufacturing - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 16.1 Construction Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1.3 Wholesale and Retail Trade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4.0 Agric/Services Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 24.0 37. Business Outlook Index on the Macroeconomy by SectorContribution: Next 6Months Manufacturing - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 17.5 Construction Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1.5 Wholesale and Retail Trade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4.6 Agric/Services Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 26.6 38. Business Confidence Index on Own Operations by Sector: Current Month Manufacturing 4.9 3.4 3.3 4.6 3.0 3.8 1.8 1.7 1.8 2.5 3.8 5.8 4.6 5.3 5.6 Construction Sector 0.6 -0.1 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.8 Wholesale and Retail Trade 2.1 2.2 2.0 1.7 0.8 1.0 1.0 1.3 1.5 1.7 0.9 2.0 1.7 1.4 1.1 Agric/Services Sector 8.0 8.8 7.1 9.4 8.7 7.8 8.3 7.9 7.0 7.2 8.0 9.0 8.1 6.2 7.7 39. Employment Outlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next Month Manufacturing 9.6 8.0 10.0 10.3 8.3 7.1 7.0 7.4 9.1 8.3 8.4 8.3 10.5 11.5 8.1 Construction Sector 0.8 0.5 0.6 1.0 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.5 0.6 1.1 0.9 0.6 0.9 Wholesale and Retail Trade 1.2 2.0 2.1 2.6 2.2 2.3 1.7 2.3 3.0 1.7 2.3 2.7 2.4 3.3 2.4 Agric/Services Sector 15.9 14.3 13.3 14.2 14.1 15.2 14.9 15.6 15.0 14.4 15.3 13.8 16.3 14.6 12.2 40. Employment Outlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next 2Months Manufacturing - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8.3 Construction Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1.0 Wholesale and Retail Trade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2.3 Agric/Services Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 14.4 41. Employment Outlook Index on Own Operations by Sector: Next 6Months Manufacturing - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13.0 Construction Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1.0 Wholesale and Retail Trade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3.9 Agric/Services Sector - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 19.7 42. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Current Month Importer 3.5 4.0 3.5 2.1 3.0 3.5 3.4 2.9 2.7 4.6 3.7 3.6 4.1 4.2 0.3 Exporter 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.5 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.3 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.5 Both Importer and Exporter 4.2 3.2 4.1 5.4 5.3 4.3 4.8 4.3 4.1 3.3 5.0 5.2 4.6 4.1 1.8 Neither Importer nor exporter 17.6 14.3 20.3 20.9 20.8 19.3 19.3 21.0 18.2 18.2 19.6 21.2 19.1 17.8 3.9 43. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Next Month Importer 8.6 8.4 7.9 7.3 7.7 8.3 6.7 7.0 7.5 8.1 8.6 7.8 7.9 7.2 6.1 Exporter 1.4 0.9 0.5 1.6 0.8 0.9 1.5 0.8 1.5 1.3 1.4 0.8 1.3 1.2 0.8 Both Importer and Exporter 8.6 9.0 9.4 9.4 9.6 8.0 9.3 8.7 7.9 8.2 8.2 7.8 8.3 7.8 6.3 Neither Importer nor exporter 43.3 40.3 46.8 45.7 44.6 46.0 46.9 48.2 42.1 41.9 41.7 42.3 44.0 42.1 35.0 44. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Next 2Months Importer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6.6 Exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 0.5 Both Importer and Exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5.4 Neither Importer nor exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 32.8 45. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by type of business: Next 6Months Importer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6.6 Exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 0.6 Both Importer and Exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6.1 Neither Importer nor exporter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 36.9 46. Drivers of macroeconomic Outlook by Size of Business: Current Month Small (<50) 13.3 12.3 17.1 17.9 16.2 17.9 18.4 19.5 18.6 17.2 18.2 19.6 17.9 15.5 5.2 Medium (50and <200) 9.8 6.8 8.3 7.4 9.3 6.6 6.9 6.1 5.4 7.6 7.9 7.5 6.8 8.0 2.0 Large (200and Up) 3.2 2.8 2.6 4.1 4.2 3.0 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.4 3.0 3.0 3.6 3.3 -0.4 47. Percentage Distribution of Respondent Firms by Sector Manufacturing 33.0 32.6 31.8 32.5 33.4 32.6 33.7 33.7 34.7 34.1 33.9 33.7 33.9 34.2 34.4 Construction Sector 3.2 3.9 3.6 3.7 3.3 3.1 3.3 3.1 3.4 3.3 3.4 3.6 3.2 3.0 3.1 Wholesale and Retail Trade 8.7 8.7 8.8 8.7 8.3 8.5 7.9 9.1 8.7 9.2 9.8 9.2 8.9 9.5 9.2 Agric/Services Sector 55.1 54.7 55.8 55.0 55.0 55.7 55.0 54.1 53.2 53.3 53.0 53.4 54.0 53.2 53.3 10