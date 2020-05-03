Log in
Central Bank of Nigeria : CBN, Bankers' Committee Suspend Lay-offs in Banks

05/03/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

www.cbn.gov.ng

Central Bank of Nigeria

Press Release

CBN, Bankers' Committee Suspend Lay-offs in Banks

A special meeting of the Bankers' Committee was convened on May 2, 2020, to further review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian banking industry. The Committee particularly deliberated on the issue of the operating costs of banks in view of the disruptions emanating from the global economic difficulties and decided as follows:

  1. In order to help minimize and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-
  1. pandemic on families and livelihoods, no bank in Nigeria shall retrench or lay-off any staff of any cadre (including full-time and part-time).
  1. To give effect to the above measure, the express approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria shall be required in the event that it becomes absolutely necessary to lay-off any such staff.

The Central Bank of Nigeria solicits the support of all in our collective effort to weather through the economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isaac Okorafor

Director, Corporate Communications

May 3, 2020

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 03 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2020 17:18:06 UTC
