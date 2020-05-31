Log in
Central Bank of Nigeria : CBN Revises Timelines for Dispense Errors, Refund Complaints

05/31/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

www.cbn.gov.ng

Central Bank of Nigeria

Press Release

CBN Revises Timelines for Dispense Errors, Refund Complaints

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its determination to further enhance service quality, particularly quick refunds when customers experience failed transactions, dispense errors or disputes, has revised timelines for reversals and/or resolution of refund complaints on electronic channels, with effect from June 8, 2020, as follows:

  1. Failed "On-Us" ATM transactions (when customers use their cards on their bank's ATMs) shall be instantly reversed from the current timeline of three (3) days. Where instant reversal fails due to any technical issue or system glitch, the timeline for manual reversal shall not exceed 24 hours.
  2. Refunds for failed "Not-on-Us" ATM transactions (where customers use their cards on other banks' ATMs) shall not exceed 48 hours from the current 3-5 days.
  3. Resolution of disputed/failed PoS or Web transactions shall be concluded within 72 hours from the current five (5) days.
  4. All banks are directed to resolve backlog of all ATM, POS and Web customer refunds within two weeks starting June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, key service providers in the Nigerian payments system have also committed to establish an integrated dispute resolution platform for the industry and enhance their payment system infrastructure and processes to reduce incidences of transaction failure.

Members of the public are therefore requested to refer to the updated Guidelines for the Operation of Electronic Payment Channels on the Bank's website (www.cbn.gov.ng) for further details.

Isaac Okorafor

Director, Corporate Communications

June 1, 2020

Classified as Confidential

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 21:55:06 UTC
