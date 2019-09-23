Central Bank of Nigeria : Purchasing Managers� Index Report for September 2019

Central Bank of Nigeria
PURCHASING MANAGERS' INDEX (PMI) SEPTEMBER 2019 REPORT
1.0 Introduction
The September 2019 PMI survey was conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the period September 9-13, 2019. The respondents were purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Bank makes no representation regarding the individual companies, other than the information they have provided. The data contained herein further provides input for policy decisions.
1.1 Data and Method of Presentation
The Manufacturing and Non-ManufacturingPMI Report on businesses is based on survey responses,
indicating the changes in the level of business activities in the current month compared with the preceding month. For each of the indicators measured, this report shows the diffusion index of the responses. The diffusion index is computed as the percentage of responses with positive change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change, except for supplier delivery time, which is computed as the percentage of responses with negative change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change. The composite PMI for the manufacturing sector is computed as the weighted average of five diffusion indices, namely: production level, level of new orders, suppliers' delivery time, employment level and raw materials inventory/work in progress, with assigned weights of 25%, 30%, 15%, 10% and 20%, respectively. The composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector is computed from four diffusion indices, namely: business activity, level of new orders, employment level and raw materials inventory, with equal weights of 25% each.
A composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding, 50 points indicates no change and below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting. The subsectors reporting growth are listed in the order of highest to lowest growth, while those reporting contraction are listed in the order of the highest to the lowest contraction.
2.0 Manufacturing PMI Report
Production level, employment level and raw materials inventories grew at a slower rate, while new orders and supplier delivery time grew at a faster rate in September 2019
The Manufacturing PMI in the month of September stood at 57.7 index points, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the thirtieth consecutive month (Fig. 2 and Table 1). The index grew at a slower rate when compared to the index in August. Thirteen of the 14 surveyed subsectors reported growth in the review month in the following order: cement; petroleum & coal products; food, beverage
tobacco products; transportation equipment; printing & related support activities; chemical & pharmaceutical products; furniture & related products; fabricated metal products; nonmetallic mineral products; electrical equipment; textile, apparel, leather & footwear; plastics & rubber products; and primary metal. The paper products subsector recorded decline in the review period (Fig. 2 and Table 1).
2.1 Production Level
At 58.5 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the thirty-first consecutive month in September 2019. The index indicated a slower growth in the current month, when compared to its level in August 2019. Eleven of the 14 manufacturing subsectors recorded increased production level, 1 remained unchanged, while 2 recorded decline (Fig. 3 and Table 2).
2.2 New Orders
At 57.2 points, the new orders index grew for the thirtieth consecutive month, indicating increase in new orders in September 2019. The index grew at a faster rate, when compared to its level in August 2019. Nine subsectors reported growth, 1 remained unchanged, while 4 contracted in the review month (Fig. 4 and Table 3).
2.3 Supplier Delivery Time
The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 58.4 points in September 2019, indicating faster supplier delivery time. The index has recorded growth for twenty-eight consecutive months. Eleven of the 14 subsectors recorded improved suppliers' delivery time, while 2 remained unchanged and 1 recorded decline in the review period (Fig. 5 and Table 4).
2.4 Employment Level
The employment level index for September 2019 stood at 56.6 points, indicating growth in employment level for the twenty-ninth consecutive month. Of the 14 subsectors, 7 reported increased employment level, 4 reported unchanged employment level while 3 reported decreased employment in the review month (Fig. 6 and Table 5).
2.5 Raw material Inventories
The Manufacturing sector inventories index grew for the thirtieth consecutive month in September 2019. At 58.1 points, the index grew at a slower rate when compared to its level in August 2019. Thirteen of the 14 subsectors recorded growth, while 1 subsector reported unchanged raw material inventories in the review month (Fig. 7 and Table 6).
3.0 Non-Manufacturing PMI Report
Business activity, new orders and
inventories grew at a slower rate, while employment level grew at a faster rate in September 2019
The composite PMI for the non- manufacturing sector stood at 58.0 points in September 2019, indicating expansion in the Non-manufacturingPMI for the twenty-ninthconsecutive month. The index grew at a slower rate when compared to its level in August 2019. Fourteen of the 17 surveyed subsectors recorded growth in the following order: utilities; information & communication;
wholesale/retail trade; arts,
entertainment & recreation;
transportation & warehousing; agriculture; repair, maintenance/ washing of motor vehicles; construction; finance & insurance; accommodation & food services; educational services; health care & social assistance; real estate rental & leasing; and electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply. The management of companies subsector remained unchanged, while the water
supply, sewage & waste management; and professional, scientific, & technical services
sub-sectors contacted in the review period (Fig. 9 and Table 7).
3.1 Business Activity
At 57.2 points, the business activity index grew for the thirtieth consecutive month, indicating expansion in non- manufacturing business activity in September 2019. Thirteen subsectors recorded growth in business activity, 1
