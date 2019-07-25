Central Bank of Philippines : BSP Gov. Diokno Welcomes MBC Survey Results

07.25.2019

Monetary Board Chairman and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno welcomes the Makati Business Club (MBC) Executive Outlook Survey results wherein the central bank received the highest satisfaction rating among government agencies.



MBC survey results, participated in by 100 business executives and released last July 24, showed that 97 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with the performance of the BSP. This was up from 95.4 percent in July 2015 during which the BSP also topped the list of rated state institutions. The BSP ranked highest among government entities for the 25th time this year.



Governor Diokno also congratulated the BSP officers and staff for reflecting the work values and ethics that the institution espouses. 'The results of the survey underscore the BSP's pursuit of excellence as well as the quality of work put in by its officers and staff in pursuing the BSP's mandate of fostering price stability, financial stability, and a safe and efficient payments system,' said Governor Diokno.



The Governor added that the BSP's consistent high satisfaction ratings will continue to serve as a motivation for the central monetary authority to perform its duties well, especially as it celebrates its 26th anniversary this July and commemorates the 70 years of central banking in the Philippines.