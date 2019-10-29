Central Bank of Philippines : BSP Invests in Green Bonds

10.29.2019

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has affirmed its participation in the green

bond fund launched by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The BSP is proud to be a member of the advisory committee created by the BIS to

give guidance on the objectives of the initiative and the features of the fund, which is

designed to help central banks incorporate environmental sustainability objectives in

reserve management.

With its participation in the open-ended fund, the BSP takes a step further in

recognizing the role of sustainable investing in reserve management. Investing in

green bonds will also provide diversification benefits to the Bank's total reserves.

Climate change appears to be inevitable, and the financial sector has a significant

role to play in pursuing sustainable and inclusive growth in the global economy, the

environment, and society. The BSP is one with the BIS in its broader commitment to

support environmentally responsible finance and investment practices.