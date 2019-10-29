Log in
Central Bank of Philippines : BSP Invests in Green Bonds

0
10/29/2019 | 02:12am GMT

10.29.2019

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has affirmed its participation in the green
bond fund launched by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The BSP is proud to be a member of the advisory committee created by the BIS to
give guidance on the objectives of the initiative and the features of the fund, which is
designed to help central banks incorporate environmental sustainability objectives in
reserve management.

With its participation in the open-ended fund, the BSP takes a step further in
recognizing the role of sustainable investing in reserve management. Investing in
green bonds will also provide diversification benefits to the Bank's total reserves.

Climate change appears to be inevitable, and the financial sector has a significant
role to play in pursuing sustainable and inclusive growth in the global economy, the
environment, and society. The BSP is one with the BIS in its broader commitment to
support environmentally responsible finance and investment practices.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 02:11:02 UTC
