Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Philippines : BSP and UP Collaborate on the Use of Big Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

10.11.2019

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno (2nd from left) and University of the Philippines (UP) Chancellor Michael L. Tan shake hands after signing the memorandum of agreement on the use of big data for central banking at the BSP Head Office in Manila. With them (from left) are BSP Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila, Jr. and UP College of Engineering Dean Ferdinand G. Manegdeg

Governor Benjamin E. Diokno of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Chancellor Michael L. Tan of the University of the Philippines (UP) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for a project on the use of big data in central banking on 10 October 2019 at the BSP - Head Office in Manila.

The BSP, a data-driven institution, envisions to use big data in formulating appropriate and timely policies for the effective delivery of its core mandates on monetary and financial stability.

Big data are high volume, high velocity, high variety structured and unstructured data sets, which are difficult to utilize through traditional means. Central banks worldwide are incorporating big data as a supplement to official statistics through leading and near-real time economic and financial indicators and early warning indices.

To make use of big data in its operations, the BSP will collaborate with UP and its multi-disciplinary team of seasoned experts on big data. The 12-month long BSP Big Data Project will focus on the theoretical, methodological, and operational aspects of institutionalizing big data in the BSP.

The key outputs of the project include roadmaps, recommended Information Technology (I.T.) architecture and capacity-building schemes, big data governance principles, and big data system prototypes.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 01:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48pU.S. judge urges parties to wisely use Purdue opioid settlement funds
RE
10:46pGoogle secures two Android phone makers' backing in fight against EU antitrust order
RE
10:40pDay 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
RE
10:36pTRUMP TO MEET WITH CHINESE VICE PREMIER LIU HE AT 2 : 45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT Friday
RE
10:26pMONETARY POLICY REVIEW NO : 6 - 2019
PU
10:17pCalifornia governor calls widespread electricity shutdown to prevent fires 'unacceptable'
RE
10:16pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, US start new round of trade talks in Washington
PU
10:06pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements July and August 2019
PU
09:58pGM urges UAW to agree to 'around-the-clock' bargaining
RE
09:46pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agriculture Ministry moves to implement measures to address the potential threat of Tropical Race 4
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
5SAP AG : SAP SE: SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group