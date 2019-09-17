Log in
Central Bank of Philippines : Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Honors its Stakeholders in Region VI

09/17/2019 | 02:27am EDT

09.17.2019

The Governor and Chairman of the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Dr. Benjamin E. Diokno, led the Annual Awards Ceremony and Appreciation Lunch for BSP Stakeholders in Region VI, which was held at the Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo, Iloilo Business Park, Mandurriao, Iloilo City on 17 September 2019. The BSP recognized its outstanding partners that supported its various initiatives and advocacy programs in 2018. The theme of this year's Awards Ceremony is 'One Team One Goal: Resilient Partnership Towards Inclusive Economic Growth.'

A total of sixteen (16) awards were given to BSP partners under the following award categories:

INFORMATION SUPPORT

Business Expectations Survey

  1. Outstanding Respondent among Large and Medium Firms (Region VI) - The Riverside Medical Center Inc.
  2. Outstanding Respondent among Small Firms (Region VI) - Navstar Gasoline Station (Total)

Sources of Information

  1. Outstanding Partner for the Report on Regional Economic Developments in the Philippines (Region VI) - Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Provincial Statistical Office Negros Occidental

ADVOCACY SUPPORT

Currency Programs of the BSP

  1. Outstanding Regional Partner (Iloilo Branch) - Clean Note and Coin Policy Program - Iloilo Supermart, Inc.
  2. Outstanding Regional Partner (Bacolod Branch) - Clean Note and Coin Policy Program - SM City Bacolod
  3. Outstanding Regional Partner (Roxas Branch) - Clean Note and Coin Policy Program - Tanque National High School
  4. Outstanding Regional Partner (Iloilo Branch) - Coin Recirculation Program - Iloilo National High School - Senior High School Department
  5. Outstanding Regional Partner (Roxas Branch) - Coin Recirculation Program - Stages Child Learning and Computer Preschool
  6. Outstanding Regional Partner (Bacolod Branch) - Coin Recirculation Program - Negros Occidental High School

Conduct of Public Information Campaigns

  1. Outstanding Regional Partner for Implementing BSP's Advocacy on the Conduct of Public Information Campaigns (Bacolod Branch) - Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) - Bacolod
  2. Outstanding Regional Partner for Implementing BSP's Advocacy on the Conduct of Public Information Campaigns (Iloilo Branch) - Iloilo Supermart, Inc.
  3. Outstanding Regional Partner for Implementing BSP's Advocacy on the Conduct of Public Information Campaigns (Roxas Branch) - Capiz Bankers Association and Rotary Club of Roxas City

Knowledge Resource Network

  1. Outstanding Regional Knowledge Resource Network Partner (Bacolod Branch) - Bacolod City Public Library
  2. Outstanding Regional Knowledge Resource Network Partner (Iloilo Branch) - Central Philippine University Library

HALL OF FAME AWARDEES

Business Expectations Survey

  1. Outstanding Respondent among Small Firms (Region VI) - Navstar Gasoline Station (Total)

Currency Programs of the BSP

  1. Outstanding Regional Partner (Iloilo Branch) - Clean Note and Coin Policy Program - Iloilo Supermart, Inc.

The annual stakeholder's awards in Region VI is the eighth in a series of 11 regional BSP stakeholders' events for this year.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:26:00 UTC
