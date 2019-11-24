Central Bank of Philippines : Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Convenes the Financial Education Stakeholders Expo 2019

11.25.2019

25 November 2019, Pasay City. The Financial Education Stakeholders Expo, organized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), begins today at SMX Convention Center Manila. The two-day Expo is attended by around 1,000 participants from government agencies, private institutions, development partners, international organizations, civic society and the academe.

The Expo, designed as the BSP's flagship event for financial education, provides the venue for key stakeholders to share lessons learned, identify challenges and find solutions and opportunities to enhance the financial literacy of Filipinos. The ultimate objective of the Expo is to build an organized network of financial education champions and advocates, collaborating on scalable, sustainable and measurable financial education programs that are geared toward achieving the shared vision of a financially healthy Philippine citizenry.

Governor Benjamin E. Diokno, in his opening message, noted that the Expo is one way of bringing the BSP closer to the public, in line with the BSP's three strategic advocacies for financial education, financial inclusion and consumer protection.

The Expo is supported by the Department of Education (DepEd), represented by Undersecretary Annalyn M. Sevilla who will lead the launch of DepEd's Financial Education Policy and Roadmap during the opening plenary. It is also supported by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), represented by Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon, in view of NEDA's role as coordinator of the Economic and Financial Literacy Week celebrations mandated under Republic Act No. 10922.

The Expo activities include plenary and breakout sessions will tackle how financial education contributes to green and sustainable development; lessons on responsible financial planning, making our money grow and becoming good financial role models; stock market investing; practicing customer centricity in financial services; and mainstreaming financial education in school curriculums.

The Expo also includes interactive sessions, such as financial education board game, a theater production, a live financial literacy competition, and an awards program. Special performances from a guest actor and a percussion group will conclude the Expo. These sessions are free and exclusive for representatives of invited institutions.

Alongside the Expo is an Exhibit with 76 booths, where public and private institutions are showcasing their wares, ranging from financial products and services to handicrafts by microentrepreneurs. This two-day Exhibit is open for all Expo participants as well as the general public. The first ever Expo was convened last 2018 with equally exciting activities.