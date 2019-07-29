Central Bank of Philippines : Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Holds 2019 Awards Ceremony and Appreciation Lunch for Stakeholders in Region I and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

07.29.2019

As part of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) celebration of its 26th founding anniversary, the 2019 Awards Ceremony and Appreciation Lunch for BSP Stakeholders in Region I and CAR will be held on 30 July 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Convention Hall, BSP La Union Regional Office, San Fernando City, La Union. The BSP will be recognizing its outstanding partners that supported its various initiatives and advocacy programs in 2018. V. Bruce J. Tolentino, Monetary Board Member and Chairman of the Board of Judges of the 2019 Stakeholders Awards, will lead in the presentation of awards to stakeholders.

The theme of this year's Awards Ceremony is 'One Team One Goal: Resilient Partnership Towards Inclusive Economic Growth.' The BSP recognizes the growing importance of strengthening stakeholder engagement in the formulation of proactive policies that helps create an environment that is conducive to a sustainable and inclusive growth of the economy.

A total of nineteen (19) awards will be given to outstanding stakeholders in Region I and CAR, including three (3) awardees for the Gold Hall of Fame Award, under the following award categories: 1) Information Support, which is awarded to survey respondents and information partners who assist the BSP in formulating data-driven monetary policy; and 2) Advocacy Support, which is given to BSP's exemplary partners for their significant contributions to BSP's programs, namely the clean note and coin policy, coin recirculation efforts, conduct of public information campaigns, and Knowledge Resource Network initiative.

Region I and CAR is the second in the series of BSP's 2019 Regional Awards and Appreciation Ceremonies, which will be held from July to October 2019 in 12 regions outside the National Capital Region. Stakeholders of the BSP in the National Capital Region were earlier recognized during the awards ceremony held on 10 July 2019 at the BSP Main Complex, Manila.