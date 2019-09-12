Log in
Central Bank of Philippines : Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Holds 2019 Awards Ceremony and Appreciation Dinner for BSP Stakeholders in Region III

09/12/2019 | 02:13am EDT

09.12.2019

As part of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) celebration of its 26th founding anniversary, the 2019 Awards Ceremony and Appreciation Dinner for BSP Stakeholders in Region III will be held on 13 September 2019, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Subic Bay Travelers Hotel & Event Center, Inc., Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Zambales. The BSP will be honoring outstanding partners that supported the BSP's various initiatives and advocacy programs in 2018. The Governor and Chairman of the Monetary Board of the BSP, Dr. Benjamin E. Diokno, will lead in the presentation of awards to stakeholders.

The theme of this year's Awards Ceremony is 'One Team One Goal: Resilient Partnership Towards Inclusive Economic Growth.' This is in recognition of the importance of strengthening stakeholder engagement in the formulation of proactive policies that help create a macroeconomic environment that is conducive to a sustainable and inclusive growth of the economy.
A total of thirteen (13) awards will be given out to outstanding stakeholders in Region III, under the following award categories: 1) Information Support, which is awarded to survey respondents and information partners who assist the BSP in formulating data-driven monetary policy; and 2) Advocacy Support, which is given to BSP's exemplary partners for their significant contributions to the BSP's programs, namely the clean note and coin policy, coin recirculation efforts, conduct of public information campaigns, Knowledge Resource Network initiative, and Prudential Reporting.

The ceremony for Region III is the seventh in the 2019 lineup of BSP Regional Awards and Appreciation Ceremonies, which have been scheduled from July to October 2019 in 11 regions outside the National Capital Region. Stakeholders of the BSP in the National Capital Region were earlier recognized during the awards ceremony held on 10 July 2019 at the BSP Main Complex, Manila.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 12 September 2019
