Central Bank of Philippines : Business Confidence Weaker for Q1 2020 but More Upbeat for Q2 2020

04.08.2020

Business outlook on the Philippine economy weakened for Q1 2020, as the overall confidence index (CI) based on the Q1 2020 BES decreased to 22.3 percent from 40.2 percent in Q4 2019. The lower index was attributed to the combined effects of lower percentage of optimists and increase in the percentage of pessimists compared to the previous quarter's survey results.

Respondents' less optimism for Q1 2020 was due to (a) the negative effects of virus outbreaks (i.e., coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and African swine fever (ASF)), and the Taal volcano eruption, (b) concerns on government policies, such as termination of Visiting Forces Agreement, non-renewal of mining rights, and travel ban, among others, (c) decrease in orders and lower volume of business activity and production, (d) seasonal slack in demand after the holiday season, and (e) low supply of raw materials and products.

The sentiment of businesses in the Philippines mirrored the less optimistic business outlook in Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Israel, and the United States. Meanwhile, business confidence in Greece, India, and the Netherlands was more optimistic. However, view of businesses in Australia, Chile, China, Denmark, Euro Area, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and Thailand was pessimistic.

For the quarter ahead (Q2 2020), business outlook was more favorable as the next quarter CI rose to 42.3 percent from 40.3 percent in the previous quarter. Respondents' more buoyant outlook for Q2 2020 was associated with expectations of (a) increase in orders or sales primarily in the community, finance, business, and trade sub-sectors, (b) usual uptick in demand during summer, enrollment, and harvest seasons, (c) implementation of new or enhanced business strategies, and (d) expansion of businesses, and (e) higher government infrastructure spending.

Business outlook on the country's economy was less upbeat for the next 12 months as the CI declined to 55.8 percent from 59.6 percent in the previous quarter. The less optimistic outlook of the respondents for the next 12 months was attributed to expectations of (a) unfavorable effects of the Taal eruption and virus outbreak, and (b) concerns on government policies (i.e., rice tariffication law, imposition of price caps on certain medicines, and possible imposition of safeguard duties on imported vehicles).

Outlook across different types of businesses is less upbeat for Q1 2020, except for exporters

Across different types of trading firms (i.e., exporter, importer, dual-activity and domestic-oriented), business sentiment was less favorable for Q1 2020, except for exporters whose outlook was more optimistic. Views of importers, domestic-oriented, and dual-activity firms mainly anticipated slowdown in business activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taal eruption, and ASF outbreak. Meanwhile, exporters firms were more optimistic for Q1 2020 as they expected new clients and higher demand for fruits.

For the next quarter (Q2 2020), the outlook of exporters and domestic-oriented firms was more buoyant on expectations of higher consumer demand during the summer and harvest seasons, new product lines and business opportunities, recovery from the COVID-2019 outbreak, and increase in government spending. However, importers and dual-activity firms' outlook was less positive due to the anticipation of decline in sales, implementation of the price cap in selected medicines, concerns over the problem between China and Hong Kong.

For the next 12 months, outlook of importers, dual-activity, and domestic-oriented firms was less favorable amid the ramifications of the Taal eruption and virus outbreak, negative effects of pulling-out or downsizing of foreign firms in the country, concerns over the US-China trade war and the possible imposition of duties on imported vehicles. However, outlook of exporter firms was more upbeat due to expectations of an increase in volume of production due to business expansion.

Business sentiment across sectors is less positive for Q1 2020, except for the construction sector

For Q1 2020, business sentiment was less upbeat for all sectors, except for construction.

Industry firms' outlook was the least buoyant across sectors for Q1 2020. The CIs of firms were less positive for mining and quarrying, manufacturing and utilities sub-sectors, while the CI of agriculture sub-sector turned negative. Respondents attributed their less optimistic outlook to concerns over the COVID-19 and ASF outbreaks, decline in orders of automotive-related components, and low supply of sugarcane and volume of fish catch under the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries sub-sector. The less positive outlook of wholesale and retail trade sector for the current quarter was due to the adverse effects of COVID-19 outbreak and Taal volcano eruption, low spending power of consumers, and domestic and foreign competition. The less upbeat outlook of services firms for Q1 2020 was observed across its sub-sectors. Respondents attributed their less optimistic outlook to the negative impact of the Taal eruption and virus outbreak, and seasonal decline in demand after the holiday season. Meanwhile, the outlook of construction firms for the current quarter was more buoyant due to expected increase in volume of projects (due to the 'Build, Build, Build' (BBB) program) and new prospective clients.

Firms are less optimistic about their business operations for Q1 2020

Consistent with the national trend, the outlook of firms about their own business operations weakened for Q1 2020 and the next 12 months compared to their sentiment in Q4 2019. In particular, their sentiment on the volume of business activity was less upbeat across sectors, except for construction on these periods. For Q2 2020, the outlook on volume of business activity was more upbeat across sectors, except for services.

Employment outlook remains positive

The employment outlook index was steady for Q2 2020 at 16.9 percent from 16.6 percent, but was lower for the next 12 months at 30.8 percent from 34.5 percent as compared to the last quarter's survey results. This suggests that more firms indicated to continue hiring new employees for Q2 2020. Further, increased hiring intentions in the industry and construction sectors counterbalanced the moderation of employment prospects in the wholesale and retail trade and services sectors. Meanwhile, the decline in the employment outlook index for the next 12 months stemmed from the slowdown of hiring employees in the wholesale and retail trade and services sectors.

Expansion plans are higher for Q2 2020, while capacity utilization is lower for Q1 2020

Relative to quarter ago survey results, the percentage of businesses with expansion plans in the industry sector for Q2 2020 was higher at 30.2 percent (from 29.2 percent), but lower for the next 12 months at 37.2 percent (from 38.1 percent). The average capacity utilization (in the industry and construction sectors) for Q1 2020 was lower at 74.9 percent (from 75.1 percent in Q4 2019).

Firms expect tighter financial conditions, but easy access to credit

Sentiment on financial conditions, which was already in negative territory, slipped further to -12.2 percent for Q1 2020 from to -5.4 percent in the previous quarter, the lowest reading since Q1 2010. This means that firms that expect tight financial conditions increased and continued to outnumber those that said otherwise during the quarter. However, firms were of the view that their financing requirements could be met through available credit as more respondents reported ease of access to credit than those that said otherwise.

Firms expect a stronger peso and lower interest rate, but higher inflation rate for Q1 2020

The survey results showed that businesses expect the peso to appreciate, interest rate to decline, but inflation rate to increase for the current and next quarters. Meanwhile, respondents anticipated the peso to appreciate and inflation and interest rates to rise for the next 12 months. Businesses expected that the rate of increase in commodity prices will remain within the government's 2 to 4 percent inflation target range for 2020 and 2021. In particular, respondents predicted inflation to be at 2.9 percent for Q1 2020, 3 percent for Q2 2020, and 3.2 percent for the next 12 months (which was unchanged compared to the previous quarter's survey results). Moreover, businesses anticipated that the peso-dollar rate will average at Php 50.9/US$1 for Q1 2020, Php 51.1/US$1 for Q2 2020 and Php 51.2/US$1 for the next 12 months.

About the Survey

The Q1 2020 BES was conducted during the period 24 January - 13 March 2020. There were 1,533 firms surveyed nationwide. Samples were drawn from the Top 7,000 Corporations ranked based on total assets in 2016 from the Bureau van Dijk (BvD) database, consisting of 587 companies in NCR and 946 firms in AONCR, covering all 16 regions nationwide. In the previous quarter, the list of respondents were drawn from the combined list of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Top 7,000 Corporations in 2010 and Business World's (BW) Top 1,000 Corporations in 2017. The survey response rate for this quarter was lower at 72.5 percent (from 81.6 percent in the previous quarter). The response rates were lower for NCR at 63 percent (from 80.2 percent in the previous quarter) and AONCR at 78.3 percent (from 82.5 percent in the previous quarter).

