Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Philippines : Contact Information of the BSP Consumer Empowerment Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:25am EST

12.03.2019

Pursuant to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Memorandum
No. 10-10-17 dated 27 October 2017 on the 8-digit migration of direct/landline numbers in the Greater Metro Manila, we inform of the following updated contact information of the Consumer Empowerment Group (CEG) of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP):

• BSP Consumer Assistance Direct Line: (02) 5-306-2584
• BSP Consumer Assistance Trunkline: (02) 8-708-7701 loc. 2584
• BSP Consumer Assistance Direct Line: (02) 8-708-7087
• BSP Consumer Assistance Facsimile: (02) 8-708-7088

The public who are seeking information on how to redress their concerns regarding BSP-Supervised Financial Institutions (BSFIs) may contact the BSP-CEG through the above telephone numbers:

Before seeking the BSP - CEG's assistance, the public is advised to contact your BSFI first. For the list of BSP's supervised institution and their contact information, you may access the following link:

http://www.bsp.gov.ph/banking/directory.asp

Should your concerns be unresolved by the BSFI, here's what to do next:
• Prepare the following:
• Copy of the complaint duly received by the BSFI, together with the BSFI's reply, if any.
• Copies of the documents that support your complaint
• Typed or legibly printed summary of your complaint with details of your concern, the resolution that you are requesting, telephone number/s and email address where you can be reached during the day, and identification cards
• Submit your written complaint and the foregoing attachments to the BSP, through the following address: consumeraffairs@bsp.gov.ph
For more information on the BSP's Consumer Assistance Mechanism, you may access the following link:

http://www.bsp.gov.ph/about/CEG/CAM.asp

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 05:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56aEM ASIA FOREX : Most flat after Trump sparks off fresh trade war concerns
RE
01:33aAsian stocks drop as Trump's new tariffs revive trade gloom
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:36aDollar on defensive over economy, U.S. trade war expansion
RE
12:34aThai shippers cut 2019 export outlook to a fall of 2.5%-3.0%
RE
12:31aCompanies go 'speed dating' in race for Singapore digital bank licences - sources
RE
12:25aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Contact Information of the BSP Consumer Empowerment Group
PU
12:20aOil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Japan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in gene ..
2U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
3COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
4L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : U.S. Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group