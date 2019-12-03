Central Bank of Philippines : Contact Information of the BSP Consumer Empowerment Group

12.03.2019
Pursuant to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Memorandum
No. 10-10-17 dated 27 October 2017 on the 8-digit migration of direct/landline numbers in the Greater Metro Manila, we inform of the following updated contact information of the Consumer Empowerment Group (CEG) of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP):
• BSP Consumer Assistance Direct Line: (02) 5-306-2584
• BSP Consumer Assistance Trunkline: (02) 8-708-7701 loc. 2584
• BSP Consumer Assistance Direct Line: (02) 8-708-7087
• BSP Consumer Assistance Facsimile: (02) 8-708-7088
The public who are seeking information on how to redress their concerns regarding BSP-Supervised Financial Institutions (BSFIs) may contact the BSP-CEG through the above telephone numbers:
Before seeking the BSP - CEG's assistance, the public is advised to contact your BSFI first. For the list of BSP's supervised institution and their contact information, you may access the following link:
http://www.bsp.gov.ph/banking/directory.asp
Should your concerns be unresolved by the BSFI, here's what to do next:
• Prepare the following:
• Copy of the complaint duly received by the BSFI, together with the BSFI's reply, if any.
• Copies of the documents that support your complaint
• Typed or legibly printed summary of your complaint with details of your concern, the resolution that you are requesting, telephone number/s and email address where you can be reached during the day, and identification cards
• Submit your written complaint and the foregoing attachments to the BSP, through the following address: consumeraffairs@bsp.gov.ph
For more information on the BSP's Consumer Assistance Mechanism, you may access the following link:
http://www.bsp.gov.ph/about/CEG/CAM.asp
