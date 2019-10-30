Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Philippines : Domestic Liquidity Quickens in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

10.31.2019

Preliminary data show that domestic liquidity (M3) grew by 7.7 percent year-on-year to about ₱12.0 trillion in September 2019, faster than the 6.3-percent (revised) growth in August. On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, M3 increased by 1.5 percent.

Demand for credit remained the principal driver of money supply growth. Domestic claims grew by 7.5 percent in September from 7.1 percent (revised) in the previous month due mainly to the sustained growth in credit to the private sector. Loans for production activities continued to be driven by lending to key sectors such as real estate activities; financial and insurance activities; construction; electricity, gas, steam and airconditioning supply; and wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Loans for household consumption increased due to the growth in motor vehicle loans, credit card loans, and salary-based general purpose consumption loans during the month. Meanwhile, net claims on the central government grew by 6.0 percent in September from 2.4 percent (revised) in August, reflecting the increased borrowings by the National Government.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms expanded by 8.3 percent in September from 8.9 percent in the previous month. The BSP's NFA position increased during the month, supported by foreign exchange inflows coming mainly from overseas Filipinos' remittances and business process outsourcing receipts. By contrast, the NFA of banks decreased as their foreign liabilities rose due to increased placements and deposits made by foreign banks with their local branches and other banks.

The BSP will continue to monitor domestic liquidity dynamics to ensure that overall monetary conditions remain in line with maintaining the BSP's price and financial stability objectives.

View Table

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 02:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/31U.N. seeks new host for climate talks after Chile withdraws
RE
10/31Chile cancels APEC trade summit and major climate gathering after riots
RE
10/31Costa Rica defers to Chile, U.N. on rescheduling climate change summit
RE
10/31BANK INDONESIA : Broad Money Growth Decelerated in August 2019
PU
10/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/31SECURING KENYA'S FUTURE GROWTH : Policies to Sustain Inclusive Growth
PU
10/31KENYA ECONOMIC UPDATE : Accelerating Kenya's Digital Economy
PU
10/31ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates
RE
10/31Markets take Fed cut, pause signal in stride
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
2Qantas, Southwest stepping up checks for cracks in 737 NG aircraft after issues found
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as Novembe..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group