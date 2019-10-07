Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Philippines : End-September 2019 GIR Level Rises to US$86.16 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:47am EDT

10.07.2019

Preliminary data shows that the country's gross international reserves (GIR) rose by US$0.13 billion to US$86.16 billion as of end-September 2019 from US$86.03 billion as of end-August 2019.1 The increase in the GIR level month-on-month reflects the National Government's (NG) foreign currency deposits and BSP's income from its investments abroad. However, the increase in reserves was partially tempered by payments made by the NG for servicing its foreign exchange obligations.

The end-September 2019 level of GIR serves as an ample external liquidity buffer and is equivalent to 7.5 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income. It is also equivalent to 5.4 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.9 times based on residual maturity.2

Net international reserves (NIR), which refers to the difference between the BSP's GIR and total short-term liabilities, likewise increased by US$0.13 billion to US$86.15 billion as of end-September 2019 from the end-August 2019 level of US$86.02 billion.
-------------

1 The final data on GIR are released to the public every 19th day of the month in the Statistics section of the BSP's website under the Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS). If the 19th day of the month falls on a weekend or is a non-working holiday, the release date shall be the working day nearest to the 19th.

2Short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.

View Table

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 09:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56aDEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND EQUALITY OF IRELAND : Funding for Gender Equality and Migrant Integration announced by Minister Flanagan and Minister Stanton
PU
05:50aItaly economy minister says 2020 growth forecast 'balanced, even cautious'
RE
05:48aDeutsche Bank in strategy shift to address tech woes
RE
05:47aVNPT VIETNAM POST AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS : in Ha Noi and Be Group reach cooperation agreement
PU
05:47aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : End-September 2019 GIR Level Rises to US$86.16 Billion
PU
05:46aSoftBank-backed Oyo to raise $1.5 billion led by founder, other existing investors
RE
05:39aTaiwan's September exports fall unexpectedly, rebound seen in fourth quarter
RE
05:38aUK house prices rise at slowest pace since 2013 - Halifax
RE
05:37aSTARTING TODAY : Qatar Petroleum assumes operatorship of the Idd El-Shargi North Dome and Idd-El Shargi South Dome offshore oil fields
PU
05:32aERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL : Deepening economic disparity as UKs largest cities take lions share of FDI
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
2SIG PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
3GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
4WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
5CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : World InsurTech Report 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group