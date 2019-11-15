Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Philippines : Foreign portfolio investment transactions yield net inflows in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:45am EST

11.15.2019

Transactions on BSP-registered foreign portfolio investmentsa for October 2019 yielded net inflows of US$105 million as a result of the US$1.25 billion inflows and US$1.15 billion outflows for the month. This net inflow is a reversal from the net outflows noted in September 2019 (US$232 million).

The US$1.25 billion registered investments reflected a 3.8 percent decrease from the US$1.30 billion figure in September. About 81.9 percent of investments registered during the month were in PSE-listed securities (pertaining mainly to holding firms, banks, property companies, retail companies, and food, beverage and tobacco companies) while the remaining 18.1 percent balance went to investments in Peso GS. The United Kingdom, the United States (US), Singapore, Luxembourg, and Malaysia were the top five (5) investor countries for the month, with combined share to total at 73.9 percent.

Outflows for the month (US$1.15 billion) were lower compared to the level recorded for September 2019 (US$1.53 billion or by 25.1 percent). The US received 74.8 percent of total outflows.

Domestic and international developments for the month included: (i) progress on the US and China trade discussions; (ii) initial public offerings by firms in the industrial and services sectors; (iii) the BSP's decision to reduce the reserve requirement ratio for universal/commercial and thrift banks by 100 basis points; and (iv) further slowdown of headline inflation to 0.8 percent in October from 0.9 percent in September.

Year-on-year, registered investments were 31.5 percent higher than the US$953 million level recorded in October 2018. Similarly, gross outflows were higher than the outflows noted a year ago (US$1.02 billion or by 12.5 percent). In contrast, net outflows of US$68 million were noted for the same period a year ago.

Registration of inward foreign investments with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is optional under the liberalized rules on foreign exchange transactions. The issuance of a BSP registration document entitles the investor or his representative to buy foreign exchange from authorized agent banks and/or their subsidiary/affiliate foreign exchange corporations for repatriation of capital and remittance of earnings that accrue on the registered investment. Without such registration, the foreign investor can still repatriate capital and remit earnings on his investment but the foreign exchange will have to be sourced outside the banking system.

----------
aRefer to inward foreign investments in PSE-listed securities (PSE); Peso-denominated government securities (GS); Peso time deposits with banks with minimum tenor of 90 days; other Peso debt instruments; unit investment trust funds; and other portfolio investments such as Exchange Traded Funds and Philippine Depositary Receipts


View Table

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 08:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aRussian travel agency Intourist plans IPO after shareholder change
RE
04:44aUsain Bolt brings his e-scooter to Japan despite regulatory road bumps
RE
04:40aItaly to press ahead with web tax despite U.S. warning - deputy minister
RE
04:31aAirAsia to sell tickets on other airlines as part of online push
RE
04:27aU.S. AND CHINA 'GETTING CLOSE' TO TRADE DEAL : White House economic adviser
RE
04:24aJIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
04:23aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:21aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:19aINTERNATIONAL GREEN FINANCE CONFERENCE : environmental sustainability is also a responsibility of the financial intermediary system
PU
04:17aOil rises amid optimism over OPEC supply cuts, hopes on U.S.-China trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
5Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group