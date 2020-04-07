Central Bank of Philippines : Inflation Eases Further to 2.5 Percent in March

04.07.2020

Year-on-year headline inflation eased further to 2.5 percent in March from 2.6 percent in the previous month and was within the BSP's expected range of 2.0-2.8 percent for the month. The resulting year-to-date average inflation rate of 2.7 percent was within the Government's target range of 3.0 percent ± 1.0 percentage point for the year. Likewise, core inflation-which excludes selected volatile food and energy items to measure underlying price pressures-slowed down to 3.0 percent year-on-year in March from 3.2 percent in the previous month. Meanwhile, month-on-month seasonally-adjusted inflation rose to 0.1 percent in March from -0.2 percent in February.

The deceleration in headline inflation was traced mainly to slower price increases of non-food items. Non-food inflation eased due to the downward adjustment of domestic petroleum products, which reflected the significant decline in global crude oil prices. Meanwhile, year-on-year food inflation increased in March due to higher price increases of selected commodities such as, fruits and vegetables.

The actual inflation figure in March is in line with the BSP's prevailing assessment that inflation is expected to be benign over the policy horizon. The BSP is closely monitoring all risks to future inflation as uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic and impact of the enhanced community quarantine continue to pose significant downside risks to aggregate demand and supply flows. Going forward, the BSP will remain data-driven as it considers a range of policies and measures to support demand and boost confidence amid the Covid-19 crisis.

